Confirmed Arsenal team to face Chelsea – Aubameyang is back

Now we all know by now that it is extremely dificult to predict who Arteta will choose for his starting XI in any match at the moment, and with our season practically over and no-one giving us a hope in hell of winning at high-flying Chelsea, I have a feeling that the boss will put out an experimental line-up in the hope that Thomas Tuchel has no ida of his tactics.

We are also hoping that Chelsea leave out a few of theit stars with the FA Cup Final looming this weekend, but Tuchel didn’t give us much hope in his earlier statement, but you never know!

But Arteta can’t be seen to be throwing the game either, and according to Patrick’s earlier prediction, he will stick with his most favoured line-up (injuries permitting) tonight.

Here is what Patrick’s predicted line up was….

Leno

Chambers Holding Gabriel Tierney

Partey Ceballos

Saka Odegaard Aubameyang

Lacazette

And here is the confirmed Arsenal team chosen by Arteta tonight….

Do you think this confirmed Arsenal team will be able to beat this in-form Chelsea side?