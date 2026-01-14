Confirmed Arsenal team to face Chelsea – Gyokeres and Kepa start

Arsenal visits Chelsea this evening, hoping to put one foot in the final of the Carabao Cup, and this is the starting eleven chosen by Mikel Arteta.
Manchester City could be waiting for the winner in the final after securing a first-leg victory away at Newcastle United. Whichever team advances from this tie will face a difficult challenge, but for now, the immediate priority for Arsenal and Chelsea is to overcome one another tonight.
Arsenal were close to elimination in the quarter-finals and will need to deliver a stronger performance if they are to win this semi-final tie. Their narrow escape in the previous round highlighted vulnerabilities that cannot be repeated at this stage of the competition. Despite that, the Gunners remain confident, knowing that their overall form and experience in big matches could prove decisive.
Arteta’s side understands the importance of managing the occasion and producing a disciplined display. A positive result away from home would place them in a strong position ahead of the return leg, especially given their recent history in this fixture.
Chelsea, meanwhile, is under the guidance of a new coach, a factor that could work in their favour. Liam Rosenior will be keen to make an early impression and demonstrate his impact by guiding his team to a notable result. A home victory would significantly boost confidence and momentum.
Although it will not be an easy contest for either side, Arsenal boast a superb record against Chelsea. Arteta has rarely lost to the Blues, and the last time Chelsea defeated Arsenal was in 2021. As a result, the Gunners are unbeaten in nine consecutive matches against their London rivals, an impressive run that underlines their dominance in recent meetings.
Chelsea does possess several high-quality players capable of influencing the game, but this Arsenal team is regarded as one of the strongest in the world. Overcoming them will require an exceptional performance from the Blues.
Very surprised that Eze is not starting.. Lets hope for no more injuries. Rice, Gabriel and Timber are irreplaceable.
Arteta should learn to trust his back up players. I’ll be expecting early subs.
Bizarre so many disappointed we have a full more or less starting XI and also top bench
Arteta being accused of not taking the handbrake of and being too cautious…yet when he takes a semi final seriously he is also castigated…
No pleasing some people
Personally I think a minimum of a Cup Final and hopefully winning gives the whole club team and fans a boost !
Success breeds success!
COYG !
Very strong lineup against a Chelsea side missing most of their best players. Should be taking an advantage back to emirates. COYG!
COYG.
Let’s get to Wembley and win some silverware.
arteta is realy serious
Surprised by the lineup, expected madueke to start! Surely he could be fired up for this. Norgaard in the holding role with all his experience, why did we sign him? It’s a cup game and you need to maximize on your squad and trust your players to do the job. They got you here in the first place.
I don’t get why people on here are complaining about the lineup. You seriously wanted the guys who started two days ago to start again today? That would be terrible management. The guys starting today were rested over the weekend precisely so they could start today.
Exactly. Even with some of their best players out, Chelsea are still a top team – it’s the away leg of a semi-final. We needed to go out full strength for this. People seriously underestimate the competition sometimes!
Nwaneri not making the bench in cup games is disappointing for me, last wkend he was taken off in a game he should be playing 90min. The kid is rare talent, for me generational. I thought when he first broke through at RW he was really good and should’ve continued to develop in that position maybe? I hope it works out for him, even if it means leaving Arsenal. What a talent
Totally agree with you on Nwaneri, he should at least be on the bench. I will actually bring him in ahead of Eze if Odegard needs to be replaced.
I know many are dissappointed of Nwaneri not making the bench but just look at the players there! Even with Mosquera, Hincapie and Cala missing, we have extremely strong bench.
Not much rotation in tonight’s side. And Nwaneri not even making the bench, very disappointing.
The only thing I will say is, with the strong starting 11, if all goes well Arteta can make changes in due course.
Whether he will or not, is another question.
The gunners should be weary of this youthful Chelsea with a new youthful coach
COYG
A very strong line up
Gyokeres.
Trossard. Odegaard. Saka.
Rice. Zubimendi.
Timber. Gabriel. Saliba. White.
Kepa.
This is the moment and leg to get serious. I love this line up. That Chelsea are so badly weakened by injury and suspension is a bonus.
I’m looking for the tie being won here tonight. 2.0, 3.1 does just that.
Though I would have benched Gyokeres for Jesus.
Gyok needs to find his way back from his slump with goals from bench now.
Guiu.
Neto. Pedro. Estevao.
Santos. Enzo.
Cucurella. Chalobah. Fofana. Acheapong.
Sanchez.
There is a specific number of players that can make the bench…so which player should have been dropped for Nwaneri to be included?…. I don’t know why some fans kept on fighting for a player to be included when all that should concern us is to see winning results and lift a tangible trophy(s) at the end of the season!
A very strong side indeed – I’m encouraged we’re showing real intent to knock this lot out the cup. Far as i can see VG14 appears to have lost weight and is getting into shape – if he’s lost the weight he should get his goal(s) …it would be ideal were he to hit the onion basket (or even assist) tonight.
I guess people I crying for proper rotation, where everyone gets a chance to play, for the benefit and health of the team. It doesn’t help if we see same players every match. Also there’s romours doing rounds that a lot of EPL teams ( Westham and Bournemouth) are interested in a loan deal for Nwaneri and Arteta is not actively looking to loaning Nwaneri, now the question why is Arteta keeping the boy he’s not looking to play him?
Reply @Junking
The guys starting today were rested over the weekend. Isn’t that rotation?
@Oyama I can assure you that Nwaneri would have been in the lineup or bench if we are playing a lesser team.
Strong line up. Should be a good game if we perform! COYG!!
Pleased for White., naturally
I’m not enjoying this. Chelsea finding people in space far too easily, and that’s poor from Arsenal. Suggests this could go so wrong unless we tighten up.
We are pressing too high. We need to come back and pick up them up in those spaces. This is rubbish. Wide open to counter.
Timber needs back up
Very quick, that Ester Bo
We have a corner and Chelsea defenders holding arsenal players yet referee gives a free kick to Chelsea when is a ref going to show some balls
Ref is giving Chelsea a LOT of soft free kicks, everywhere.
No, that’s the worst we have played for ages. Wide open and conceding all those chances to Chelsea, yet all we got is one naff flap from Sanchez.
Poor all over pitch from us. After last weeks angstey meltdown against Liverpool to this messy display – I’m wondering if we actually have it upstairs under pressure to get a trophy across the line this season.
Our record this season when scoring first is P22, W22, D 0, L0 apparently.
2-0 up now, away at Chelski. Even if we’re messy, I think we’ll be OK.
Ben, Odegaard and Rice are all playing well… we need a bit more joined up thinking with the three front men. These strikers need to stomp out the threat before Chelski start to restore belief.
Pleased for Gyokeres who was in the right place to exploit terrible keeping
Sanchez is having a ‘mare of a day, haha
…as I suggested (above) VG14 lost some weight and it makes a difference 🙂
MOTM Benny Blanco!
And wow, Sanchez is bad.
Gyokeres scores but watch his reaction when Saka doesn’t cross it 1st time. Rare time I’ve catch him seen show clear frustration.
Cr*p
Brilliant goal by Zubi, Gyokeres is having a productive night
That was an excellent goal by Zubi, sat down Fofana.
Enough to seal a slight lead going into the second leg.
Ffs
Kepa should have done better for both goals.
Agreed on the 2nd, but how was Garnacho found unmarked twice. White has to take some blame too
Seems like we’ve become a first half team.
Overall pretty rubbish from Arsenal tonight, against a really weakened Chelsea team.
I reckon Arteta chose a tactic to push likes of Timber, Zubi, Saliba, too far forward not protecting space at back, and there was no need to be as open and risky as that, it’s cost us huge opening to put a semi final tie to bed. Missed out on an opportunity tonight, that could come back to haunt us.
We played away at Chelsea and won. That’s the main thing
COYG
Otherwise exciting game of football for both teams, that’s what we fans we pay for. COYG