Confirmed Arsenal team to face Chelsea – Gyokeres and Kepa start

Arsenal visits Chelsea this evening, hoping to put one foot in the final of the Carabao Cup, and this is the starting eleven chosen by Mikel Arteta.

Manchester City could be waiting for the winner in the final after securing a first-leg victory away at Newcastle United. Whichever team advances from this tie will face a difficult challenge, but for now, the immediate priority for Arsenal and Chelsea is to overcome one another tonight.

Arsenal were close to elimination in the quarter-finals and will need to deliver a stronger performance if they are to win this semi-final tie. Their narrow escape in the previous round highlighted vulnerabilities that cannot be repeated at this stage of the competition. Despite that, the Gunners remain confident, knowing that their overall form and experience in big matches could prove decisive.

Arteta’s side understands the importance of managing the occasion and producing a disciplined display. A positive result away from home would place them in a strong position ahead of the return leg, especially given their recent history in this fixture.

Chelsea, meanwhile, is under the guidance of a new coach, a factor that could work in their favour. Liam Rosenior will be keen to make an early impression and demonstrate his impact by guiding his team to a notable result. A home victory would significantly boost confidence and momentum.

Although it will not be an easy contest for either side, Arsenal boast a superb record against Chelsea. Arteta has rarely lost to the Blues, and the last time Chelsea defeated Arsenal was in 2021. As a result, the Gunners are unbeaten in nine consecutive matches against their London rivals, an impressive run that underlines their dominance in recent meetings.

Chelsea does possess several high-quality players capable of influencing the game, but this Arsenal team is regarded as one of the strongest in the world. Overcoming them will require an exceptional performance from the Blues.