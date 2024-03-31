Confirmed Arsenal team to face Chelsea Women in Cup Final – Emily Fox starts Russo on bench

The top London women’s football teams, Arsenal & Chelsea Women, have travelled to Wolverhampton’s Molineux Stadium today, Sunday 31st March, to compete in the FA Women’s Continental Cup Final 2024. The match kick’s off at 3PM UK and will be shown live on BBC2 (coverage from 2.30PM UK), BBC iPlayer and The FA Player.

Arsenal Women are the current holders of the Women’s Conti Cup, after beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final in 2023. Can our Gunners win the cup for a record 7th time today?

Here is Jonas’ confirmed team now, he believes can defend the Conti Cup:

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🇺🇸 @___emilyfox starts at right back

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @leahcwilliamson in defence

🇸🇪 @SBlackstenius leads the line Our starting XI for the Conti Cup final 🫡 pic.twitter.com/AK2jFnMcJN — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 31, 2024

COYGW!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….