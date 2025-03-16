Confirmed Arsenal team to face Chelsea – Martinelli and Timber start

Arsenal will host Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon, and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.

Arsenal is 15 points behind Liverpool, but the Reds have played a game more, so this fixture offers the Gunners a chance to close the gap to 12.

It remains a significant margin, but failing to reduce it today would move Liverpool closer to their 20th league title.

Arsenal are unbeaten in four matches across all competitions, though only one of those has resulted in victory.

Conversely, Chelsea has been in superb form, winning their last four matches in all competitions.

The Blues are making a late push to secure Champions League qualification, making this a must-win encounter.

However, Arsenal boast an excellent head-to-head record in this fixture, winning three and losing none of their last five meetings with Chelsea.

The Blues have also not won at Arsenal since 2021, making this a challenging task, and it will be interesting to see if they can achieve it this time.

With both teams considering this a must-win match, an exciting encounter is expected at the Emirates.