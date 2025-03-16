Confirmed Arsenal team to face Chelsea – Martinelli and Timber start

Arsenal will host Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon, and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.
Arsenal is 15 points behind Liverpool, but the Reds have played a game more, so this fixture offers the Gunners a chance to close the gap to 12.
It remains a significant margin, but failing to reduce it today would move Liverpool closer to their 20th league title.
Arsenal are unbeaten in four matches across all competitions, though only one of those has resulted in victory.
Conversely, Chelsea has been in superb form, winning their last four matches in all competitions.
The Blues are making a late push to secure Champions League qualification, making this a must-win encounter.
However, Arsenal boast an excellent head-to-head record in this fixture, winning three and losing none of their last five meetings with Chelsea.
The Blues have also not won at Arsenal since 2021, making this a challenging task, and it will be interesting to see if they can achieve it this time.
With both teams considering this a must-win match, an exciting encounter is expected at the Emirates.
Nwaneri should’ve played inverted-RW and Martinelli would likely be more effective on the left wing
I think Nwaneri should have been played as RW, Trossard as LW and Martinelli as CF
Me too
Trossard should be coming in from the bench in the second half while Martinelli plays his natural wing. Nwaneri should be starting this match.
I agree with you on this Angelo.
Either Nwaneri starts or play white at R.b and Timber at R.W
Especially with the on form Cucurela, Timber would have kept him busy in his position to easen the burden on the R.b
Strong team, and it’s good to see Martinelli start on the right. I don’t think the left suits him. Must win!!!! Strong bench.
He so poor on the right.
I also think Merino has not lived up to the expectation as a C.F.Arteta needs to rethink.
I’m not comfortable with having Merino up front while Nwaneri and Butler are on the bench.
Well, I’m not the coach so Arteta knows best.
We could use Martinelli’s speed so that balls behind defence would suit him…
Why is arteta so obsessed with martinelli (even when he’s just back from injury and suck even before injured) that he dropped d prodigy nnwaneri. Why didn’t he play until saka got injured but he plays Lewis skelly. There is something about arteta and playing or buying top attackers
Surprised Calafiori is again on the bench which makes me wonder why we spent 40m for him.In any event the absence of Cole Palmer is a bonus for us but Neto could cause problems particularly if he operates on the right.