Confirmed Arsenal team to face Chelsea – Saka starts

Arsenal travel across London this evening to face Chelsea, and this is the starting eleven that Mikel Arteta has chosen.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 Saliba at the back

💯 Martinelli racks up 100th Premier League appearance

🔙 Saka returns

Arsenal has had a good recent record at Stamford Bridge and will be looking to maintain that dominance. However, Chelsea, after a shaky start to the season, has started to find some form and will no doubt be eager to secure a positive result in this match.

That being said, Arsenal is the deserved favourite, and a win would propel them to the top of the Premier League, providing extra motivation for Arteta’s team.

It won’t be an easy match for Arsenal, as Chelsea has a strong defence, having conceded just seven goals in the league so far this season. However, if the Arsenal players perform as we know they can, they should be able to defeat Maurizio Pochettino’s side and secure all three points to take back to the Emirates.

