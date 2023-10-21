Confirmed Arsenal team to face Chelsea – Saka starts

Arsenal travel across London this evening to face Chelsea, and this is the starting eleven that Mikel Arteta has chosen.
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🧱 Saliba at the back
💯 Martinelli racks up 100th Premier League appearance
🔙 Saka returns
Let's do this, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/iNlnXRzIDA
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 21, 2023
Arsenal has had a good recent record at Stamford Bridge and will be looking to maintain that dominance. However, Chelsea, after a shaky start to the season, has started to find some form and will no doubt be eager to secure a positive result in this match.
That being said, Arsenal is the deserved favourite, and a win would propel them to the top of the Premier League, providing extra motivation for Arteta’s team.
It won’t be an easy match for Arsenal, as Chelsea has a strong defence, having conceded just seven goals in the league so far this season. However, if the Arsenal players perform as we know they can, they should be able to defeat Maurizio Pochettino’s side and secure all three points to take back to the Emirates.
Feel free to share your thoughts on Arteta’s team selection and your predicted score in the comments below.
I’m a bit out of touch here – is Ramsdale injured or ill?
The earlier you wake up to the fact that ramsdale is now the backup keeper, the better.
What kind of remark is that?
He’s not even on the bench
Yes SueP, hence my reply to him below, sorry on your behalf.
Cheers GB
And the earlier you wake up and see he’s not even on the bench, the better!
Hi Sue. I don’t think Slye has a sense of humour
Heard his partner is about to put to bed apparently he has chosen to stay by her side.
the best team. Would’ve liked Partey in the starting line up.
Those central midfielders played very well against Man City, so we could expect them to win the midfield battle tonight
Maybe Arteta will use his super-subs again if there is no goal after seventy minutes
Not sure Gai why Partey is not in team??
He is much better holding player than Jorginho….
His ball playing ability is also much better than Jorginho
Keeping ball in tight areas
I am bit surprised
I’ve just checked some background info pj and Ramsdale’s just become a dad so probably on paternity leave
To Sue.
I read somewhere that Ramsdale’s partner just put to bed.
So he may be baby sitting 😀
I prefer a Partey start.
However, the line is good enough to the job.