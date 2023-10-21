Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Chelsea – Saka starts

Arsenal travel across London this evening to face Chelsea, and this is the starting eleven that Mikel Arteta has chosen.

Arsenal has had a good recent record at Stamford Bridge and will be looking to maintain that dominance. However, Chelsea, after a shaky start to the season, has started to find some form and will no doubt be eager to secure a positive result in this match.

That being said, Arsenal is the deserved favourite, and a win would propel them to the top of the Premier League, providing extra motivation for Arteta’s team.

It won’t be an easy match for Arsenal, as Chelsea has a strong defence, having conceded just seven goals in the league so far this season. However, if the Arsenal players perform as we know they can, they should be able to defeat Maurizio Pochettino’s side and secure all three points to take back to the Emirates.

Feel free to share your thoughts on Arteta’s team selection and your predicted score in the comments below.

  3. Those central midfielders played very well against Man City, so we could expect them to win the midfield battle tonight

    Maybe Arteta will use his super-subs again if there is no goal after seventy minutes

    1. Not sure Gai why Partey is not in team??
      He is much better holding player than Jorginho….
      His ball playing ability is also much better than Jorginho
      Keeping ball in tight areas
      I am bit surprised

