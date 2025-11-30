Confirmed Arsenal Team to face Chelsea: The Gunners are go!

Arsenal’s momentum shows no sign of slowing as they arrive at Stamford Bridge for their third huge fixture inside a week. Victories over Tottenham and Bayern Munich have set the tone for a season that already feels significant. Now the Gunners have the chance to take another big step in the Premier League by overcoming an in-form Chelsea side away from home.
While the build up contained discussion around injuries and late fitness calls, none of that matters anymore because the confirmed team sheet is here and the focus now shifts to what Arsenal can deliver on the pitch. Mikel Arteta’s side are top of the Premier League and chasing a tenth league win of the campaign. A victory would restore the seven point lead over Manchester City and strengthen their position heading into the festive period.
Here is Arteta’s confirmed Arsenal team to face Chelsea:
With the line up now locked in, attention turns to the contest itself and the areas where the match is likely to be decided.
Key battles that could shape the match
Bukayo Saka’s meeting with Marc Cucurella will be one of the most important duels. Saka has contributed consistently for Arsenal this term and will need to find solutions in a tight space.
Another crucial area is the midfield between Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. Rice has been central to everything Arsenal have produced so far this season.
Arsenal must impose their style early
Arsenal’s recent record against Chelsea is strong, with the Gunners unbeaten in their last seven meetings. Chelsea have enjoyed a positive run of form and remain difficult opponents at home, but Arsenal have shown in the last week that they can match intensity with quality and dictate the biggest games.
The challenge now is simple. With the confirmed XI in hand, Arsenal must assert themselves from the opening minutes, manage the atmosphere and continue the excellent work that has placed them top of the table.
I’m excited for this one! COYG!
Michelle M
Madueke looked a shadow of what he normally is, like Declan Rice used to be at West Ham. Should’ve been eager to teach them a lesson.
Timber and Rice. If I have to single out our best players. Saka deserves a kick up the bum for all the stupid decisions he kept making in the second half. I don’t blame any of our wingers, all three were ineffective because they were tightly marked and our central players did nothing to help them. The point was hard earned because we were so bad, but I also still have serious question marks around the effectiveness of Odegaard, Merino and Gyokeres to make things happen.
Credit to the Chelsea fans, they never dropped off in their noise levels. That helped their team immensely.
Just wondering if we could ever match that back home.
Think we know the answer to that one
That was an incredibly physical game and not pleasant on the eye. It started with Cucurella who got away with it until he followed suit and got a card. I lost count of how many there were. It made the game disjointed and tense. Chelsea did really well to obstruct the flow so well done them but we missed our CBs and needed their composure.
James deserved his player of the match and we got a difficult draw which on balance I’m taking with open arms
Not sure there is a player i dislike more than Cucurella. !
Often those with 10.men don’t lose as they play a different game. So fair play to Chelsea and a decent point after a hard week
No chance to.rest as a game every 3 days for next however many weeks.!
Hope.Saliba is back quickly. Masquera and Hincapie should start in Carabao Cup ro get their partnership going
Good points there
We had a few moments, but even with ten men Chelsea outplayed us. I’m satisfied with the point TBH.
If our cb’s were present we would have won the match but obviously we should be happy with a point for the fact that we played with two new cb’s who aren’t familiar playing together in a tough match at Stamford bridge
I hope trossard injury isn’t serious cause i don’t want to see martinelli starting
Yup. Leo’s won that spot and I’m not ready to go back to what we’ve seen today. Just horrible timing with both Saliba and Leo. Really needed both today!
Zubimendi not up to playing tough opponents on the road, and Saka has been poor again; needs to watch Madueke start a game or two and get his mind right.
Disappointed game 11 vs 10, we looked off today, looked a lesser version of ourselves.
U all keep saying he’s been poor yet another assist from him
He’s been poor, he had an assist last match
He’s been poor 3 out of the 4 goals against Spur came from his creation – from his wing
He’s been poor but everything we do still has to come from him
He should watch Madueke who has start about 5 match with 0 assist
What did the left wing contribute today
Trossard help lift the burden of the right wing
Without Trossard – it’s everything to the right wing again
Give the guy some break
He’s been poor yet he’s still behind almost everything attack-related that the team does
Red card correct – yellow cards correct – refereed well in a thunderous London Derby.
The extra day’s rest after the CL games showed and losing both CB’s was a huge blow.
To go to Stamford Bridge and come away unbeaten after such a hard week (Spuds, Bayern and Chelsea) unbeaten, scoring 8 and letting in 2 is nigh on perfect.
Losing their talisman for three games will cost Chelsea dearly, while we are seeing our injured players coming back.
Let’s remember as well, our reserve pairing at CB were playing the side second in the table before the weekend.
We wasn’t at our best, saw Odegaard looking sharp, Gyokeres back and Jesus, Havertz on the bench, Saliba seemingly sporting a niggle, while Merino keeps popping in the goals.
Let’s see what happens when we welcome Brentford on Wednesday, we will be a different kettle of fish, mark my words!!
Same problem as last season, can’t comeback from losing position to win games. 1 (newcastle) win out 5 games in which we went behind this season. Even that game needed a stoppagr time header from set piece.
Look carefully, this team has been playing one bad half of football in almost every game this season. They lack the cutting edge when teams sit deep.
Madueke is not an upgrade on anyone we had last season. It’s a shame Nwaneri is now lacking game time because of Madueke. He has done nothing to justify us paying 50mil for him and in the process affect the development of Nwaneri. Bad decision sending Kiwior on loan as had settled in the team and the coach just needed to guarantee him game time. The loss of Saliba is so huge as he starts most of our moves from the back and with him we can effectively play a high line. Today’s game and the one against City were very winnable.
I hate to agree with you but it is a gapping fact that Madueke has yet been able to fully acclimate. Looking back, I would still prefer Kidus. I think he should play on the right more and deal with hasslers to free up Saka. Hope he picks up his game swiftly. We support him as he is one of us now.
Nwaneri did well last season on the right, I honestly hope he gets more time.
The game was extremely physical, and that continues into the box, we need to come with ways how to handles these situations especially when the reff seems overwhelm.
Cucurella set the tone and from there it went out of control.
A point is not bad leaving with from the bridge, but no team should played us with ten men for over sixty minutes and still ends in a stalemate