Confirmed Arsenal Team to face Chelsea: The Gunners are go!

Arsenal’s momentum shows no sign of slowing as they arrive at Stamford Bridge for their third huge fixture inside a week. Victories over Tottenham and Bayern Munich have set the tone for a season that already feels significant. Now the Gunners have the chance to take another big step in the Premier League by overcoming an in-form Chelsea side away from home.

While the build up contained discussion around injuries and late fitness calls, none of that matters anymore because the confirmed team sheet is here and the focus now shifts to what Arsenal can deliver on the pitch. Mikel Arteta’s side are top of the Premier League and chasing a tenth league win of the campaign. A victory would restore the seven point lead over Manchester City and strengthen their position heading into the festive period.

Here is Arteta’s confirmed Arsenal team to face Chelsea:

With the line up now locked in, attention turns to the contest itself and the areas where the match is likely to be decided.

Key battles that could shape the match

Bukayo Saka’s meeting with Marc Cucurella will be one of the most important duels. Saka has contributed consistently for Arsenal this term and will need to find solutions in a tight space.

Another crucial area is the midfield between Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. Rice has been central to everything Arsenal have produced so far this season.

Arsenal must impose their style early

Arsenal’s recent record against Chelsea is strong, with the Gunners unbeaten in their last seven meetings. Chelsea have enjoyed a positive run of form and remain difficult opponents at home, but Arsenal have shown in the last week that they can match intensity with quality and dictate the biggest games.

The challenge now is simple. With the confirmed XI in hand, Arsenal must assert themselves from the opening minutes, manage the atmosphere and continue the excellent work that has placed them top of the table.

