Confirmed Arsenal team to face Chelsea Women – Kim Little captain’s a strong line.up

So it is now just one hour until kickoff at the Emirates as Arsenal Women take on the Champions Chelsea, and it is sure to be a tough game for both sides.

Despite Jonas Eidevall being very active in the transfer window, (much more active than the men it seems!) this game will come too early for our new arrivals, and with Jordan Nobbs joining Aston Villa and Miedema and Mead both out on long term injuries, the Gunners coach still has a very thin squad to choose from, especially on the attacking front.

But, as we have seen, Arsenal have coped well depite our injuries, and we have a big chance today to join Emma Hayes side at the top of the WSL table, with a game in hand, But it certainly won’t be easy!

Chelsea shockingly lost their opening game of the season against minnows Liverpool, but have won every game since, while Arsenal’s only defeat was a last minute 3-2 loss to Man United, who are a close third in the title race, so today should be a fascinating encounter.

Anyway, we have been waiting patiently (not!) for Jonas to tell us his official confirmed Starting XI; and here it is….

OUR STARTING XI ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/jQ1M6wHGRA — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 15, 2023

And here is the Chelsea team today…..