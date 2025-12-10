Confirmed Arsenal team to face Club Brugge in Champions League

Club Brugge will be the latest team attempting to disrupt Arsenal’s 100 per cent start to the Champions League this season. The Gunners have impressed in recent weeks, defeating both Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, and currently remain the only club with a flawless record in Europe’s elite competition. Maintaining this perfect start will be a priority for Mikel Arteta, and this is the team he has announced to start the game.

On paper, the fixture presents an opportunity for Arsenal to secure a win, yet several factors could complicate matters. Their away form in the Premier League has been disappointing, with the team failing to win any of their last three league matches on the road. This poor record could embolden Brugge and give the Belgians confidence to exploit any lapses in concentration. Furthermore, Arsenal suffered a recent defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park, meaning a victory in Belgium is essential to avoid consecutive losses and regain momentum.

Injuries continue to limit Arteta’s selection options, with several key players unavailable for the trip. The Gunners must adapt tactically and rely on the depth of their squad to overcome these challenges. Despite these setbacks, the opposition’s form offers encouragement. Brugge have lost three of their last four matches and are struggling in domestic competition, winning only once in their last three games, including a defeat in their most recent home fixture.

The upcoming clash will test Arsenal’s resilience and ability to perform away from home under pressure. While Brugge will aim to exploit any weaknesses, Arsenal will need to demonstrate composure, control and efficiency to preserve their perfect Champions League record. The Gunners must prove that they can translate their European form into consistent performances on the road, ensuring that recent domestic setbacks do not affect their progress in the competition.