Confirmed Arsenal team to face Club Brugge in Champions League

Club Brugge will be the latest team attempting to disrupt Arsenal’s 100 per cent start to the Champions League this season. The Gunners have impressed in recent weeks, defeating both Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, and currently remain the only club with a flawless record in Europe’s elite competition. Maintaining this perfect start will be a priority for Mikel Arteta, and this is the team he has announced to start the game.
On paper, the fixture presents an opportunity for Arsenal to secure a win, yet several factors could complicate matters. Their away form in the Premier League has been disappointing, with the team failing to win any of their last three league matches on the road. This poor record could embolden Brugge and give the Belgians confidence to exploit any lapses in concentration. Furthermore, Arsenal suffered a recent defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park, meaning a victory in Belgium is essential to avoid consecutive losses and regain momentum.
Injuries continue to limit Arteta’s selection options, with several key players unavailable for the trip. The Gunners must adapt tactically and rely on the depth of their squad to overcome these challenges. Despite these setbacks, the opposition’s form offers encouragement. Brugge have lost three of their last four matches and are struggling in domestic competition, winning only once in their last three games, including a defeat in their most recent home fixture.
The upcoming clash will test Arsenal’s resilience and ability to perform away from home under pressure. While Brugge will aim to exploit any weaknesses, Arsenal will need to demonstrate composure, control and efficiency to preserve their perfect Champions League record. The Gunners must prove that they can translate their European form into consistent performances on the road, ensuring that recent domestic setbacks do not affect their progress in the competition.
No Nwanari again, I thought that he would get a chance today. He can’t be a happy camper…
He’s on the bench so could come on.
he just doesn’t seem to fit this year, or there are better options. Perhaps should have gone out on loan…
Good to see Gyökeres starting up front with Madueke and Martinelli either side of him.
agreed, would be great to get him going. To be fair, they are having to juggle so much because of injuries. Leads to a lot of sloppy play…
Not sure why such a strong squad
Why not play Kepa for a start ?
Brugge would struggle in the championship in England .
Fans wonder why we get so many injuries and player fatigue,this is why .
Was t ment as a reply
Oh yes, I thought Kepa would play. I wonder wether it is because we may sell him in Jan. There is a rumour.
Only reason I see Ödegaard starting is to get him back to form. Otherwise I wouldve played Nwaneri.
Otherwise happy. Nice to see Norgaard able to play CB.
The better thing is to give the team all our good wishes. The only new person in the team today is Norgaard in Central defence. All the others are old hands in their positions. I believe Arteta wanted to give a rest to some overworked players and also try others who have not been given many opportunities. This is their time to show what they are capable of. It could be a turning point for some of them. That is the advantage of a big squad. I believe the boys will deliver.
So Norgaard gets a rare start at right centre back where he has never played since he moved to the Premier League as far as i am aware?As they say, he is on a hiding to nothing but i do hope he does well and shows he is viable option for Saliba,Timber and Mosquera.
CDMs often are often capsble to play CB. I think even Rice has played if needed at West Ham
Rice was a CB originally during his time in the Chelsea academy to be fair but your point still stands in general.
Interesting to see Norgard in defence but apart from that, should be good enough to get a regulation 3 points. Options on bench as well.
Still a very capable team!
Im not sure why some fans keep trying to suggest that the injured players are our only good quality players and that these players can’t get the job done.
Good luck boys!
It looks a good team.
Hopefully Skelly plays well tonight because he needs match practice prior to the weekend
Hope that we do better than our youth side did earlier.
I think the lineup looks good
Obviously we are resting players because this isn’t a priority but I think we have a good chance of winning tonight with this lineup
COYG
9 of these players would not have been starting this game last year. They weren’t at the club or were in the first team. Good to have this strength. Ideally you’d still have one of your main CBs playing, but aside from that it’s strong.
I would love to see Jesus get at least 30 mins tonight.
If we win, I believe we will finish top or second. COYG
Do we have any defenders left or are they all injured?
What a fantastic strike by Madueke. Blimey
Top striker SueP!
Welcome goal I must say! Brugge have had some good chances and Arsenal have been under the cosh later in the half, GR
I do fear our openess at the back. We just don’t have the replacements to cover all our injuries. That’s why we need to retain the ball and stop giving it away too cheaply. Something tells me we might need another goal or two to win..
I think you’re right.
Didn’t have to wait too long GunnerRay 😁
*strike
Do not like this play, always giving way the second ball in dangerous areas. Same as against AV we cannot play like this
Ghe game looking a little too open for my liking
Sorry but Martinelli is terrible! Lost 100% of his duels and cant get single ball forward
Did you just see his wonderful goal DaJuhi?
Well he certainly came back a changed player! Probably won ALL his duels in the second half and cracking goal!
Well done DaJuhi – if only everyone was as honest as you 👍👍
I’m beginning to worry about Manshity 😐
So happy for Madueke, after the summer nonsense! Well deserved and notice how the players celebrate his goals as well (saw the same thing with Havertz previously, they see that stuff and hate it.)
And another great goal. Well done to Martinelli. Let’s hope Gyokeres manages one
Yeah starting to worry about him
The wing men are really having a go tonight
That was fabulous c Martinelli
Jesus 👏👏👏👏👏
Be lovely if he scores
What’s Saka coming to do? Get injured?
Mikel and his subs… will always be a mystery
Weird decision CorporateMan!!
Alright I’ll say it, we’re gonna have to have a serious discussion of if Jesus gets ahead of Gyokeres in the lineup very soon.
What a shame for Jesus – great shot but hit the bar!!
Saka on !
WTAF 🤣
Comfortable win! An excellent strike from Martinelli and I think G.Jesus is playing like someone who is going nowhere in January! I like it. Gyokeres in trouble.
Jesus looks so much sharper than I would have expected after the injuries. What a squad we have!
Good win and just about secured the passage to the next phase. I am worried about our shape and sloppyness but it didn’t matter tonight, too big a gulf.
Great win, two fantastic goals, Jesus back, Martinelli setting a new Arsenal record, youngest Arsenal CL debut, only one goal conceded, top of the CL and some weird substitutions!!