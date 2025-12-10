Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Club Brugge in Champions League

Club Brugge v Arsenal

Club Brugge will be the latest team attempting to disrupt Arsenal’s 100 per cent start to the Champions League this season. The Gunners have impressed in recent weeks, defeating both Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, and currently remain the only club with a flawless record in Europe’s elite competition. Maintaining this perfect start will be a priority for Mikel Arteta, and this is the team he has announced to start the game.

Arsenal team to face Club Brugge

On paper, the fixture presents an opportunity for Arsenal to secure a win, yet several factors could complicate matters. Their away form in the Premier League has been disappointing, with the team failing to win any of their last three league matches on the road. This poor record could embolden Brugge and give the Belgians confidence to exploit any lapses in concentration. Furthermore, Arsenal suffered a recent defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park, meaning a victory in Belgium is essential to avoid consecutive losses and regain momentum.

Injuries continue to limit Arteta’s selection options, with several key players unavailable for the trip. The Gunners must adapt tactically and rely on the depth of their squad to overcome these challenges. Despite these setbacks, the opposition’s form offers encouragement. Brugge have lost three of their last four matches and are struggling in domestic competition, winning only once in their last three games, including a defeat in their most recent home fixture.

The upcoming clash will test Arsenal’s resilience and ability to perform away from home under pressure. While Brugge will aim to exploit any weaknesses, Arsenal will need to demonstrate composure, control and efficiency to preserve their perfect Champions League record. The Gunners must prove that they can translate their European form into consistent performances on the road, ensuring that recent domestic setbacks do not affect their progress in the competition.

    2. Not sure why such a strong squad
      Why not play Kepa for a start ?
      Brugge would struggle in the championship in England .
      Fans wonder why we get so many injuries and player fatigue,this is why .

  3. Only reason I see Ödegaard starting is to get him back to form. Otherwise I wouldve played Nwaneri.

    Otherwise happy. Nice to see Norgaard able to play CB.

  4. The better thing is to give the team all our good wishes. The only new person in the team today is Norgaard in Central defence. All the others are old hands in their positions. I believe Arteta wanted to give a rest to some overworked players and also try others who have not been given many opportunities. This is their time to show what they are capable of. It could be a turning point for some of them. That is the advantage of a big squad. I believe the boys will deliver.

  5. So Norgaard gets a rare start at right centre back where he has never played since he moved to the Premier League as far as i am aware?As they say, he is on a hiding to nothing but i do hope he does well and shows he is viable option for Saliba,Timber and Mosquera.

  6. Interesting to see Norgard in defence but apart from that, should be good enough to get a regulation 3 points. Options on bench as well.

  7. Still a very capable team!

    Im not sure why some fans keep trying to suggest that the injured players are our only good quality players and that these players can’t get the job done.

    Good luck boys!

  10. I think the lineup looks good
    Obviously we are resting players because this isn’t a priority but I think we have a good chance of winning tonight with this lineup
    COYG

  11. 9 of these players would not have been starting this game last year. They weren’t at the club or were in the first team. Good to have this strength. Ideally you’d still have one of your main CBs playing, but aside from that it’s strong.

  12. “The Gunners have impressed in recent weeks, defeating both Bayern Munich and Inter Milan…”

    Either the author smoked something or I smoked something, cos I can’t remember Arsenal playing Inter Milan recently.

    I would love to see Jesus get at least 30 mins tonight.

    If we win, I believe we will finish top or second. COYG

        1. I do fear our openess at the back. We just don’t have the replacements to cover all our injuries. That’s why we need to retain the ball and stop giving it away too cheaply. Something tells me we might need another goal or two to win..

  15. Do not like this play, always giving way the second ball in dangerous areas. Same as against AV we cannot play like this

  19. So happy for Madueke, after the summer nonsense! Well deserved and notice how the players celebrate his goals as well (saw the same thing with Havertz previously, they see that stuff and hate it.)

  24. Alright I’ll say it, we’re gonna have to have a serious discussion of if Jesus gets ahead of Gyokeres in the lineup very soon.

  27. Comfortable win! An excellent strike from Martinelli and I think G.Jesus is playing like someone who is going nowhere in January! I like it. Gyokeres in trouble.

  29. Good win and just about secured the passage to the next phase. I am worried about our shape and sloppyness but it didn’t matter tonight, too big a gulf.

  30. Great win, two fantastic goals, Jesus back, Martinelli setting a new Arsenal record, youngest Arsenal CL debut, only one goal conceded, top of the CL and some weird substitutions!!

