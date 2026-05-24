Confirmed Arsenal Team To Face Crystal Palace As The Champions Prepare To Lift The Trophy

This is it Gooners.

One final Premier League match before Martin Odegaard lifts the trophy and Arsenal officially close the curtain on a historic domestic campaign.

After 22 years of waiting, Mikel Arteta’s side arrive at Selhurst Park already crowned Premier League Champions following Manchester City’s slip earlier this week. What followed were scenes supporters will remember forever, with celebrations breaking out across North London and around the world.

Now comes the football.

Then comes the trophy.

With Arsenal also preparing for a Champions League Final just six days later, there has been plenty of debate over how strong Arteta would go this afternoon.

Would he keep momentum going?

Would he rotate heavily?

Or would he try to strike a balance between maintaining standards and protecting key players ahead of Europe?

We are about to find out.

Confirmed Arsenal Team vs Crystal Palace

⚪️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔴 Your Premier League champions. 🤝 @deel — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 24, 2026

There had been some positive team news ahead of the match, with Mikel Merino returning to training after a lengthy absence and giving Arteta another option heading into the final stages of the campaign.

Jurrien Timber remained unavailable as he continued working towards the Champions League Final, while Ben White was also ruled out through injury.

Crystal Palace themselves have one eye on Europe, with their UEFA Conference League Final arriving just days after this fixture, meaning both managers may have had difficult selection decisions to make.

One Final League Performance Before The Celebrations Begin

Whatever the team selection, the atmosphere this afternoon feels different.

The pressure has gone.

The job has been done.

Today becomes about enjoying the moment, finishing strongly and then witnessing a scene Arsenal supporters have waited decades to see.

At full-time, attention turns to the presentation.

Martin Odegaard will collect the Premier League trophy.

The players will receive their winners’ medals.

And Arsenal supporters can finally celebrate watching their club stand at the summit of English football once again.

Then, after all the celebrations…

Attention turns to Europe.

What do you think Gooners, has Arteta gone stronger than you expected or rotated with the Champions League Final in mind?

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