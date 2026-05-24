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Confirmed Arsenal Team To Face Crystal Palace As The Champions Prepare To Lift The Trophy

This is it Gooners.

One final Premier League match before Martin Odegaard lifts the trophy and Arsenal officially close the curtain on a historic domestic campaign.

After 22 years of waiting, Mikel Arteta’s side arrive at Selhurst Park already crowned Premier League Champions following Manchester City’s slip earlier this week. What followed were scenes supporters will remember forever, with celebrations breaking out across North London and around the world.

Now comes the football.

Then comes the trophy.

With Arsenal also preparing for a Champions League Final just six days later, there has been plenty of debate over how strong Arteta would go this afternoon.

Would he keep momentum going?

Would he rotate heavily?

Or would he try to strike a balance between maintaining standards and protecting key players ahead of Europe?

We are about to find out.

Confirmed Arsenal Team vs Crystal Palace

There had been some positive team news ahead of the match, with Mikel Merino returning to training after a lengthy absence and giving Arteta another option heading into the final stages of the campaign.

Jurrien Timber remained unavailable as he continued working towards the Champions League Final, while Ben White was also ruled out through injury.

Crystal Palace themselves have one eye on Europe, with their UEFA Conference League Final arriving just days after this fixture, meaning both managers may have had difficult selection decisions to make.

One Final League Performance Before The Celebrations Begin

Whatever the team selection, the atmosphere this afternoon feels different.

The pressure has gone.

The job has been done.

Today becomes about enjoying the moment, finishing strongly and then witnessing a scene Arsenal supporters have waited decades to see.

At full-time, attention turns to the presentation.

Martin Odegaard will collect the Premier League trophy.

The players will receive their winners’ medals.

And Arsenal supporters can finally celebrate watching their club stand at the summit of English football once again.

Then, after all the celebrations…

Attention turns to Europe.

What do you think Gooners, has Arteta gone stronger than you expected or rotated with the Champions League Final in mind?

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  2. Michael Owen expressed shock at the impatient reaction of some armchair managers toward Mikel Arteta before the club secured the premier league title, he criticized the unrealistic expectations, emphasizing that finishing second and consistently progressing in the champions league were sign of success, despite some wants to win now

    Reply

  3. The only surprise for me is that Rice is on the bench. I think he to could have been given the day off alongside Raya and Saliba.

    Hopefully he won’t come on.

    Reply

  4. I’ve made red and white pizzas – garlic and spicy tomato Alfredo sauce with dollops of ricotta. And I have a pitcher of vodka and pomegranate cocktail I’ve called Title Day. It’s sort of layered but lots of vodka and vanilla schnapps – so I might struggle to give you my usual best in the world tactical analysis or even make much sense as this goes on, but it’s not that sort of day anyway is it, it’s red and white day.
    It’s funny though my spelling is not great but I don’t struggle spelling liqueur names.

    Reply

  5. I did wonder about Nwaneri but perhaps he’s already had enough starts to get a medal

    Pleased that Merino is available but like everyone else has pointed out, Timber missing is not good news

    Reply

    2. yeah Sue , Arsenal get 40 medals
      they have to give one to any player who plays at least 5 games but then the rest is up to them
      but he gets one as he’s played 6 games

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  6. Good team selection – at best this teams edges a win and other to that it gets a draw. Thereafter its the official announcement, right. The Sun shines bright on this arsenal team once again, #COYG!

    Reply

  7. COYG, championies, championies, oh yay oh yay oh yay.
    Can’t wait for oderguard to lift premier league trophy.
    See you all at parade next week.
    Love my boys

    Reply

  9. Let’s be honest, it’s not many time we get the chance to sit down and watch a game comfortably, Burnley game we all thought would have been one.

    Reply

  10. I hope Mosquera will be able to avoid injury since Timber is still unfit and White is out till next season

    I’d prefer Salmon to play RB in this unimportant game

    Reply

  11. Good afternoon fellow Arsenal fans.

    Just a few words to say enjoy this afternoon, watch the trophy lift and enjoy the sunshine.

    Then maybe those that choose to, have a few tipples of drink of you’re choice. Cheers! 🍷👍😉

    Reply

  12. I’m worried about Mosqerra seeing he’s the only RB available for the CL final
    Just hope he comes out unscathed
    OT
    Will Arsenal players be given time to change into their home kit for the trophy presentation?
    Who knows please?

    Reply

  13. With the big celebrations world wide, now I understand why everybody else except Arsenal fans wanted Arsenal not to win the title……… And now everyone is asking to be saved by PSG!!!! They haven’t learned a lesson. Title day and come on boys just entertain.

    Reply

  14. The day of coronation has come. And what a joy to be able to enjoy this day without any fear or pressure.

    Reply

    1. 3rd in the pecking order behind Gyokeres and Havertz. No chance. Today Jesus is telling us why he’s a misfit in this team. Unmissable chances. Has to go to Palmeiras.
      Had been good v Inter and Villa.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. In all fairness, he scored the hardest of his three chances, am wondering the fact he usually comes alive in Europe, will there be a legitimate case for his involvement in Budapest?

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  24. A very strange emotion watching this game knowing that this result means little apart from finishing the season on a further high. The nerves and then the elation happened earlier in the week

    Reply

  26. Well i hope those who wanted Arteta out has finally been humbled. I have read articles on here where that has been constantly pointed out. But then, super proud of what this team has achieved and they can go on to dominate the league in years to come.

    As fans who love this club, we have got to support the team regardless. Even though performances can differ of player purchased could flop all that happens in football. I still remember Mudrik. COYG

    Reply

  31. It’s a shame City and Liverpool conspired to deny England the 6th UCL spot; Sorry Bournemouth!

    Reply

  32. For a long time I thought Jesus would return, but in fact he will leave. Religion is complicated, but we know what we are, Champions of England ♥️⚪️

    Reply

  33. Looking forward to the presentation next
    Could have done with a 2-0 score line to help my predictions but some interesting scores coming in

    Reply

  34. Likely we’ll bid for M. Fernandez now WHU can no longer meet his aspirations.

    Same goes for Tonali… and others…

    Reply

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