Confirmed Arsenal Team To Face Crystal Palace As The Champions Prepare To Lift The Trophy

This is it Gooners.
One final Premier League match before Martin Odegaard lifts the trophy and Arsenal officially close the curtain on a historic domestic campaign.
After 22 years of waiting, Mikel Arteta’s side arrive at Selhurst Park already crowned Premier League Champions following Manchester City’s slip earlier this week. What followed were scenes supporters will remember forever, with celebrations breaking out across North London and around the world.
Now comes the football.
Then comes the trophy.
With Arsenal also preparing for a Champions League Final just six days later, there has been plenty of debate over how strong Arteta would go this afternoon.
Would he keep momentum going?
Would he rotate heavily?
Or would he try to strike a balance between maintaining standards and protecting key players ahead of Europe?
We are about to find out.
Confirmed Arsenal Team vs Crystal Palace
⚪️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔴
Your Premier League champions.
🤝 @deel
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 24, 2026
There had been some positive team news ahead of the match, with Mikel Merino returning to training after a lengthy absence and giving Arteta another option heading into the final stages of the campaign.
Jurrien Timber remained unavailable as he continued working towards the Champions League Final, while Ben White was also ruled out through injury.
Crystal Palace themselves have one eye on Europe, with their UEFA Conference League Final arriving just days after this fixture, meaning both managers may have had difficult selection decisions to make.
One Final League Performance Before The Celebrations Begin
Whatever the team selection, the atmosphere this afternoon feels different.
The pressure has gone.
The job has been done.
Today becomes about enjoying the moment, finishing strongly and then witnessing a scene Arsenal supporters have waited decades to see.
At full-time, attention turns to the presentation.
Martin Odegaard will collect the Premier League trophy.
The players will receive their winners’ medals.
And Arsenal supporters can finally celebrate watching their club stand at the summit of English football once again.
Then, after all the celebrations…
Attention turns to Europe.
What do you think Gooners, has Arteta gone stronger than you expected or rotated with the Champions League Final in mind?
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Great team 😂😂 Very understandable and still expect a win!!!!!
Good to see Merino but worrying that Timber can not get on the bench. Keeps getting setbacks and will not be fit for CL.
Michael Owen expressed shock at the impatient reaction of some armchair managers toward Mikel Arteta before the club secured the premier league title, he criticized the unrealistic expectations, emphasizing that finishing second and consistently progressing in the champions league were sign of success, despite some wants to win now
You mean the same Michael Owen that has said we were not good enough to win the league? And said Liverpool should dominate the league for a few years.
And not as good as Liverpool.
The only surprise for me is that Rice is on the bench. I think he to could have been given the day off alongside Raya and Saliba.
Hopefully he won’t come on.
I think many will come on at the end, well just before😂
That’s it
I’ve made red and white pizzas – garlic and spicy tomato Alfredo sauce with dollops of ricotta. And I have a pitcher of vodka and pomegranate cocktail I’ve called Title Day. It’s sort of layered but lots of vodka and vanilla schnapps – so I might struggle to give you my usual best in the world tactical analysis or even make much sense as this goes on, but it’s not that sort of day anyway is it, it’s red and white day.
It’s funny though my spelling is not great but I don’t struggle spelling liqueur names.
PHEW!!! Thank above😂😂😂 Only joking, enjoy and get bladdered like many of us🏆🍻
Moon girl, you are one heck of a Boonoonoos gyal🙂
🙂 Enjoy
I did wonder about Nwaneri but perhaps he’s already had enough starts to get a medal
Pleased that Merino is available but like everyone else has pointed out, Timber missing is not good news
Nwaneri is on loan?
He’s back
Still can not play, hes classed as on loan.
He’s training with the England squad, as they’re a bit short on players until after the CL final.
I thought he’d come back now.
Can’t play, hes classed as on loan.
yeah Sue , Arsenal get 40 medals
they have to give one to any player who plays at least 5 games but then the rest is up to them
but he gets one as he’s played 6 games
Good team selection – at best this teams edges a win and other to that it gets a draw. Thereafter its the official announcement, right. The Sun shines bright on this arsenal team once again, #COYG!
COYG, championies, championies, oh yay oh yay oh yay.
Can’t wait for oderguard to lift premier league trophy.
See you all at parade next week.
Love my boys
This is a surprisingly strong team
Let’s be honest, it’s not many time we get the chance to sit down and watch a game comfortably, Burnley game we all thought would have been one.
I hope Mosquera will be able to avoid injury since Timber is still unfit and White is out till next season
I’d prefer Salmon to play RB in this unimportant game
Timber saved for CL final
Doubt it.
I was going to say we have Zubimendi for RB but so far he has failed his audition.
Good afternoon fellow Arsenal fans.
Just a few words to say enjoy this afternoon, watch the trophy lift and enjoy the sunshine.
Then maybe those that choose to, have a few tipples of drink of you’re choice. Cheers! 🍷👍😉
I’m worried about Mosqerra seeing he’s the only RB available for the CL final
Just hope he comes out unscathed
OT
Will Arsenal players be given time to change into their home kit for the trophy presentation?
Who knows please?
Yes
With the big celebrations world wide, now I understand why everybody else except Arsenal fans wanted Arsenal not to win the title……… And now everyone is asking to be saved by PSG!!!! They haven’t learned a lesson. Title day and come on boys just entertain.
The day of coronation has come. And what a joy to be able to enjoy this day without any fear or pressure.
Champions of England we know what we are! 🥳
Oh Jesus!!
We should have been 2-0 ahead
Probably Jesus’s last PL match
Had the Brazilian puts away those easy two chances, surely he could make a case in Budapest
3rd in the pecking order behind Gyokeres and Havertz. No chance. Today Jesus is telling us why he’s a misfit in this team. Unmissable chances. Has to go to Palmeiras.
Had been good v Inter and Villa.
In all fairness, he scored the hardest of his three chances, am wondering the fact he usually comes alive in Europe, will there be a legitimate case for his involvement in Budapest?
Priceless remark by commentator
Jesus could have had a hat trick already
🙄
At least 2
He wasted 2 easy opportunities
Ref Hallam from Stevenage managing this testimonial game very well.
Hurrah!
Finally GJ
And the spuds scored ☹️
West ham would have bottled it even if spurs lost 10-0. They are terrible. The amount of goal they conceded in the last 5 min and pts lost is terrible.
They will survive
3 straight defeats for West Ham ended their season
There are still 45 minutes left for Everton to win the game
West Ham still need to win GAI
Yup
A very strange emotion watching this game knowing that this result means little apart from finishing the season on a further high. The nerves and then the elation happened earlier in the week
Its fun to watch.
There’s that!🥳🥳🥳
Its strange because its still surreal but I like the free flowing footbal and quick flicks.
Playing without fear?
They are playing and I have no fear😂
Priceless Reggie
You’re a bit of a comedian like Derek
Well i hope those who wanted Arteta out has finally been humbled. I have read articles on here where that has been constantly pointed out. But then, super proud of what this team has achieved and they can go on to dominate the league in years to come.
As fans who love this club, we have got to support the team regardless. Even though performances can differ of player purchased could flop all that happens in football. I still remember Mudrik. COYG
I don’t understand why Gabriel and Havertz brought on?
It’s a risk before CL final
Set piece ole ole
So pleased for Merino. It must have been awful being on the sidelines during the run in
|
ditto
…such a loving reception by CP fans for Eze
It’s a shame City and Liverpool conspired to deny England the 6th UCL spot; Sorry Bournemouth!
Everton could have tried a bit harder tbh
For a long time I thought Jesus would return, but in fact he will leave. Religion is complicated, but we know what we are, Champions of England ♥️⚪️
Took me a couple of seconds there DP😊
😂😂🫶
Looking forward to the presentation next
Could have done with a 2-0 score line to help my predictions but some interesting scores coming in
Likely we’ll bid for M. Fernandez now WHU can no longer meet his aspirations.
Same goes for Tonali… and others…
this ceremony is an amatourish affair.. it should be at our
place.. ??
I don’t see how that could happen. The parade will be a chance for the squad to show off the cup to the most people. Hopefully with the CL trophy as well