Confirmed Arsenal team to face Crystal Palace – Gabriel & Saliba at the back

Arsenal are back in Premier League action this afternoon as Mikel Arteta’s side welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners come into this one flying high after their midweek 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid and will be looking to extend their impressive winning run in all competitions.
All eyes were on team news ahead of kick-off, with supporters eager to see how Arteta would line up following concerns over Gabriel Magalhães’ fitness. The Brazilian picked up an issue during the midweek game and was considered a doubt, so fans will be watching closely to see who starts in defence.
Arsenal v Palace Match Preview
Arsenal will be aiming to make it seven wins in a row and maintain their strong position at the top of the table. The visitors arrive without a win in their last three but will be eager to test Arsenal’s resilience at the Emirates.
Kick-off is at 2:00 PM (UK time).
The confirmed Arsenal line-up to face Crystal Palace is:
🧱 Saliba and Gabriel holding it down
🇮🇹 Calafiori in at left-back
🪄 Trossard returns to the wing
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 26, 2025
Good lineup
We need a win
But I don’t know I am not feeling too confident today that we will grab the win
I feel it will be a draw
I hope I am wrong
A convincing win here today, could make a strong argument, that the chasing pack could just be playing for minor places
Exactly!
Liverpool lost, which is good for us but Man city & (can’t believe am saying dis) Man utd are picking up points. We can’t afford a drop off right now. Get the points & hope Man city drops.
COYG!
I am not feeling very convinced today
Palace has been superb this season so far
They are very good defensively
Glasner has improved the Eagles defensive organization and stability considerably
Reports suggest the Austrian threatened to quit Palace of a pending sale to Liverpool of Guehi maybe unfounded, but he certainly adds to the Eagles solidity, but at £35 mil that was easy for the Eagles
I think Eze will score against his former team. I believe he’s analyzed his underperformance in the last several club and international matches
If he doesn’t perform well in this game, Nwaneri could play ahead of him in the right-sided AM position in the next EPL match
@Gai
Hope EZE is ready to step up his game.
I also hope Arteta rates Nwaneri enough to bench Eze for him. Imo, the Boy should be given some good playing time considering he is left footed like Odegard.
Happy to see Gabriel at the CB considering his injury scare.
A win will strengthen our grip and belief in winning the title.
Hopefully the boys deliver and we score some goals.
That Bench is thin on attacking options, hopefully no more injuries.
Exactly and in couple of weeks time there will an useless international break
We were lucky that nobody got injured in October International break
Good lineup
It will be a very tough match but hopefully we will pull out a win
COYG
Should be a routine win ,us having 2 days extra rest should be a deciding factor .
Let’s get the 3 points boys. Set piece again! Ole! ole! ole!….. Really thought we couldn’t risk Big Gabi!
We really shouldn’t be especially with Mosquera being a fantastic stand it
Seems like MA isn’t rotating enough even when the opportunity presents itself. Repeating the exact same patterns which long term caused a lot of our absenteeism
Eze is struggling to settle down at the Arsenal
So far strings of poor performances
Arsenal got to be patient here.
There is no attacking threat from at all the moment
And I can see Palace goal is coming through counter attack
Every time we get into the final third we give the ball away. Palace look more likely to score tbh.
Slow build up play isn’t helping
We are so poor in the final 3rd passing
Not one shot on or off target so far. Hold on, Trossard just got a shot off on 33 mins..
My god this is hard to watch.
Horrible and tbh Eze needs to step up he doesn’t look fit or interested at all, walks far too much
Eze has been poor so far but I’m hoping he gets his moment to shine.
And as I say that..
Eze scored
Just as I wrote this he scores a belter
Great goal, doesn’t mean you weren’t right because you were
Palace are really nullifying our build up for the moment we can’t find our wingers at all. As always they are good at countering when they win back the ball. Difficult match as expected and we have to avoid conceding 1st against them.
Eze needs to be replaced in the HT
Nwaneri should replace him
Absolute horror show from Eze
Said too early by my 🤣🤣🤣
Set piece fc strikes again, let the raging begin
Ole ole ole😄
So far it seems the narrow marginists to beat at the end the large marginists. The masses predicted here 3 nil and higher; the cautious 2-1. Arsenal waiting a set piece goal from defenders to happen out of no where.
We scored from set-piece again as usual
Imagine if we signed a CF with dominant hold-up play as Mateta and Haaland do. We could’ve created more open-play chances, instead of over-relying on set-piece to score first
When opposing teams keep creating occasions for setpieces through meaningless fouls, what do they expect? We punish them 🤪
Crystal Palace defended really well,particularly in the wide areas,making it hard for Saka and Trossard. Gyokeres working really hard and making runs but his heavy touches let him down.
Hopefully Palace will be tired in the second half given they played Thursday and we can capitalise.