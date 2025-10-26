Confirmed Arsenal team to face Crystal Palace – Gabriel & Saliba at the back

Arsenal are back in Premier League action this afternoon as Mikel Arteta’s side welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners come into this one flying high after their midweek 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid and will be looking to extend their impressive winning run in all competitions.

All eyes were on team news ahead of kick-off, with supporters eager to see how Arteta would line up following concerns over Gabriel Magalhães’ fitness. The Brazilian picked up an issue during the midweek game and was considered a doubt, so fans will be watching closely to see who starts in defence.

Arsenal v Palace Match Preview

Arsenal will be aiming to make it seven wins in a row and maintain their strong position at the top of the table. The visitors arrive without a win in their last three but will be eager to test Arsenal’s resilience at the Emirates.

Kick-off is at 2:00 PM (UK time).

The confirmed Arsenal line-up to face Crystal Palace is:

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 Saliba and Gabriel holding it down

🇮🇹 Calafiori in at left-back

🪄 Trossard returns to the wing Let’s do this, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/rQpcJADBZ4 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 26, 2025

COYG!

