Confirmed Arsenal team to face Crystal Palace – Gabriel & Saliba at the back

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are back in Premier League action this afternoon as Mikel Arteta’s side welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners come into this one flying high after their midweek 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid and will be looking to extend their impressive winning run in all competitions.

All eyes were on team news ahead of kick-off, with supporters eager to see how Arteta would line up following concerns over Gabriel Magalhães’ fitness. The Brazilian picked up an issue during the midweek game and was considered a doubt, so fans will be watching closely to see who starts in defence.

Arsenal v Palace Match Preview

Arsenal will be aiming to make it seven wins in a row and maintain their strong position at the top of the table. The visitors arrive without a win in their last three but will be eager to test Arsenal’s resilience at the Emirates.

Kick-off is at 2:00 PM (UK time).

The confirmed Arsenal line-up to face Crystal Palace is:

COYG!

Michelle M

__________________________________________________________________________________________
Eze scoring against Arsenal
37 Comments

  1. Good lineup
    We need a win
    But I don’t know I am not feeling too confident today that we will grab the win
    I feel it will be a draw
    I hope I am wrong

  2. A convincing win here today, could make a strong argument, that the chasing pack could just be playing for minor places

    1. Exactly!

      Liverpool lost, which is good for us but Man city & (can’t believe am saying dis) Man utd are picking up points. We can’t afford a drop off right now. Get the points & hope Man city drops.

      COYG!

        1. Glasner has improved the Eagles defensive organization and stability considerably

          Reports suggest the Austrian threatened to quit Palace of a pending sale to Liverpool of Guehi maybe unfounded, but he certainly adds to the Eagles solidity, but at £35 mil that was easy for the Eagles

  3. I think Eze will score against his former team. I believe he’s analyzed his underperformance in the last several club and international matches

    If he doesn’t perform well in this game, Nwaneri could play ahead of him in the right-sided AM position in the next EPL match

    1. @Gai
      Hope EZE is ready to step up his game.
      I also hope Arteta rates Nwaneri enough to bench Eze for him. Imo, the Boy should be given some good playing time considering he is left footed like Odegard.
      Happy to see Gabriel at the CB considering his injury scare.

  4. A win will strengthen our grip and belief in winning the title.

    Hopefully the boys deliver and we score some goals.

  8. Let’s get the 3 points boys. Set piece again! Ole! ole! ole!….. Really thought we couldn’t risk Big Gabi!

    1. We really shouldn’t be especially with Mosquera being a fantastic stand it

      Seems like MA isn’t rotating enough even when the opportunity presents itself. Repeating the exact same patterns which long term caused a lot of our absenteeism

  11. There is no attacking threat from at all the moment
    And I can see Palace goal is coming through counter attack

  17. Palace are really nullifying our build up for the moment we can’t find our wingers at all. As always they are good at countering when they win back the ball. Difficult match as expected and we have to avoid conceding 1st against them.

  20. So far it seems the narrow marginists to beat at the end the large marginists. The masses predicted here 3 nil and higher; the cautious 2-1. Arsenal waiting a set piece goal from defenders to happen out of no where.

  21. We scored from set-piece again as usual

    Imagine if we signed a CF with dominant hold-up play as Mateta and Haaland do. We could’ve created more open-play chances, instead of over-relying on set-piece to score first

  22. When opposing teams keep creating occasions for setpieces through meaningless fouls, what do they expect? We punish them 🤪

  23. Crystal Palace defended really well,particularly in the wide areas,making it hard for Saka and Trossard. Gyokeres working really hard and making runs but his heavy touches let him down.

    Hopefully Palace will be tired in the second half given they played Thursday and we can capitalise.

