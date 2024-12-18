Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Confirmed Arsenal team to face Crystal Palace in Carabao Cup

Arsenal welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium tonight for a crucial Carabao Cup quarter-final clash and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has announced.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace team news

Arsenal has been inconsistent lately. The weekend’s draw against Everton was a disappointing result and, unfortunately, not an isolated occurrence this season. While the team has delivered some excellent results and put in several stellar performances, consistency remains a challenge. Facing a resurgent Crystal Palace is a tricky prospect, especially in a cup competition, regardless of the home advantage.

That said, one would expect a strong reaction from Arsenal this evening after the disappointment against Everton. The players owe it to the fans, themselves, and Mikel Arteta to bounce back with an elite performance and secure a place in the semi-finals.

Crystal Palace, however, are in excellent form. They have lost just once in their last nine matches across all competitions and eliminated Aston Villa at Villa Park in the previous round of this tournament. Under Oliver Glasner, Palace has also drawn with Villa in the league, held Manchester City to a draw, and beaten Tottenham, showcasing their recent upturn in form.

If Arsenal returns to their impeccable best, they should win tonight. However, if they fail to perform, Palace is more than capable of pulling off an upset.

This promises to be an intriguing and exciting game.

  2. Huge amount of rotation but a strong looking team. Good to see starts given to Nwaneri, Tierney and Sterling. Plenty of cover on the bench if it all goes bottom up.

  3. Not what I thought arteta would do especially as palace have a very strong side out. I hope for a great result but questions will be asked if we go out tonight in our best chance of winning silverware this season.

  4. I have fingers and toes crossed for Tierney in more ways than one.
    It is a strong bench so as others have pointed out, they can be called upon.
    I just want a good game and a win.🤞

  5. No real surprises except the new player Tierney. Where did he come from? Don’t like Partey RB. We could have played 3 CBs and play Partey in midfield but interestedto see how we get on. Showcase for Nwaneri?

  6. My god this is a poor lineup speed in midfield against this palace side is needed Lewis Skelly let’s say but slowgeorgino will get cleaned out

  7. Palace are fielding their strongest side which includes Sarr who is very quick and dangerous.Tierney is obviously not match fit but hopefully he can keep Sarr reasonably quiet..Playing Partey at RB will effectively dilute his value to the team, but let’s hope we have enough in the tank to squeeze through in what is likely to be a tight match.

  10. Long way to go but I guess Reverse Wenger needs to give the back ups a run out. No doubt he’ll throw on the first choice players near the end if we still need a goal to get back into the game. If it’s not too late.

  12. I dont understand the lineup. Why put more pressure on a team that is already underperforming. Fact is Arteta needs a trophy this season and the pressure IS on now.

  15. Arteta is a good manager, but he needed to coach somewhere else before coming to us.
    Look at the Bournmouth coach. Look at Maresca. The lineup alone tells the story of a stubborn man.
    PArtey will eventually get injured in that RB and will leave for free. Trossard has been bad; you still start him.

  16. Far too slow no urgency again and crowd very quiet. Back passing that doesn’t really need to be done especially as we need to go forward. Need changes as can’t see us scoring one nevermind two goals

  17. Apart from the mistake, I don’t think this “makeshift “ team look too bad. No Saka for everything to go down the right. Sadly no end product so far (not confident on that front either)but Sterling’s free kick nearly brought us back into the game.

    2. Shouldn’t be makeshift team we should have put a full strength side out because this is our best chance of winning a trophy. Front 3 are doing not a lot 70 % possession with only 3 shots, AWFUL. And why hasn’t Trossard tested the palace full back since the booking

  18. How poor has/is Kiwior. 3 times in the first 3 minutes he ducked out of a challenge. Rubbish. Apart from that, looks just like we have done recently. Get to the box and no idea. Jesus looks abysmal. At least Palace have all their players playing, so Saturday should be easy. I don’t think they have looked much, except the lump of a striker.

  22. If Arteta couldn’t give a stuff about the domestic cups, which seems to me to be the case, why bother playing the stiffs. He could have just played more of the kids to give them the experience. At least they’d be enthusiastic and put in a little more effort.

  29. Blimey, you wait ages for a bus and two come along together. Impeccable timing, we don’t need to splash the cash on a new striker now! Good for Jesus though, happy he’s scoring again.

