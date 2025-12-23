Confirmed Arsenal team to face Crystal Palace – Jesus starts

Arsenal hosts Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarter finals, and this is the starting eleven chosen by Mikel Arteta.
This fixture carries significant importance for the Gunners, as it is widely viewed as a campaign in which they are expected to secure silverware. As a result, this is a match they will believe they should win.
Arteta has assembled one of the strongest squads in the country, although he is well aware that Crystal Palace are among the most stubborn opponents in English football. Arsenal have already faced the Eagles this season and edged past them with a narrow one-goal victory, a result that was effective but far from convincing. That performance will not be enough this time, given what is at stake.
The Gunners must raise their level to progress because Palace will have learned valuable lessons from their earlier defeat. Arsenal know they need to be more decisive, especially as this match offers an opportunity to lift confidence during a period in which results have been difficult to come by. Progressing to the latter stages of the competition could help reset their momentum and reinforce belief within the squad.
Arteta’s side has the quality to control matches, but they will need to show greater cutting edge. With a trophy on the line, the pressure is different, and Arsenal are expected to respond accordingly.
Crystal Palace arrive with a mixed domestic record, but they have already won two trophies this year, which technically places them ahead of Arsenal in terms of silverware. That success underlines their ability to rise to the occasion in knockout competitions. Their FA Cup run last season included victories over strong opponents, demonstrating resilience and tactical discipline.
Despite this, Arsenal have enjoyed favourable results against Palace in recent meetings. The Gunners have won four of the last five encounters between the sides, including a victory at this stage of the Carabao Cup last season. That history should give Arsenal confidence, but they cannot afford complacency.
Ultimately, Arsenal will view this as a crucial test. A positive result would not only secure progression but could also provide a timely boost as they look to turn their season into one defined by trophies rather than near misses.
______________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Very strong team for the Carribou cup.
Cleanies very important in cup fixtures, and we have weakened ourselves there. Defence looks a bit weak against the three Palace attackers. Ricky unproven at centre back for us, and skells should be given games in midfield, not a great defensive full back.
“ Ricky unproven at centre back for us…”
I thought Ricky was brilliant first half, very tight on opponent, and looking very mobile. I’m liking him there.
8 changes. Good use of squad. Would have loved to see Nwaneri starting though in the 10 and Eze on the left. COYG
Heavily rotated sides tend to suffer performance drop off. This is yet another whole new partnership at centre of defence, I make that 49 CB partnerships already this season. With me It would have been Eze left 8 and Nwan right 8 as Wooly has lots of time in his legs already.
i think the squad is light at fullback. Saliba limps off, Timber goes in there, you are then looking at kids at fullback, plus Timber never gets a break.
Gabriel Jesús could be the difference between Arsenal and the Citizens at the end of this campaign, but first he must starts gathering all his marbles here tonight.
Good rotation, still more than a good enough team being put out! Hell of a bench, hope Nwaneri actually gets a decent run out for once
Just hope Jesus gets through just fine, feels maybe a bit early for someone as fragile as him to be starting but lets see
Jesus had to start……
He will justify his selection…..
Nwaneri needs game time and should have started, how much longer will he put up with this. I expect a win but it will be a struggle, hopefully I’m wrong but as long as we get through.
With the notable exception of Sarr who is likely to be one of the top performers for Senegal at AFCOM, this is virtually a full strength Palace side who will make it very difficult for us. That said, i think we have enough firepower to win through.
No Sarr, Munoz, Clynne, Henderson, Wharton and Will Hughes would normally be starters.
Good starting 11, for some this trophy isn’t important. I beg to differ.
I think most agree it’s the least important if given a choice between League Cup, FA Cup, EPL or UCL which is fair.
It’s certainly the shortest route to a trophy so why not go for it. I think the person this trophy is most important to is MA by far, he needs something to show for the last 5 years of spending and this is the best chance for a trophy
Hincapie not on the bench. I hope he is not out injured with a shoulder injury.
The injuries are becoming frustrating and annoying.
Nwaneri will get some minutes in the second half.
Hopefully they put in a good performance and send us to the semifinals against Chelsea.
I’ve been looking forward to an Eze-Jesus link up. I think that’s a really balanced front two. Two highly technical players with different instincts. Eze isn’t the attacking midfielder that gets involved in build up like Odegaard. He likes to get shots off. Meanwhile Jesus doesn’t stick in the box but drops into midfield to help with build up.
This is kind of partnership is the key to opening up a low block.
An attacking midfielder that doesn’t get involved in build-up
Bruno is not like that, DeBryune not like that, Morgan is not, Ozil is not, Mamoush is not, Wirtz is not
Please what type of attacking midfielder doesn’t get involved in build-up but just to shoot
U mean he’s a Striker
Just say it outrightly : he has been stupendously poor in the his last 4 outings
Ozil got involved in the build up? I don’t think wirtz really likes to either, even de bruyne didn’t most of the time – and with Bruno I’ve heard it said often he’s better played higher up the pitch with a freer role because the build up is not where he does his best work.
I think if these as “high end” players who break defences with their final pass and shooting abilities – most players who are great at that side of the game are a bit weaker from deeper positions, or are told not to get so involved because their ability to make the final pass is so key to the team.
I’ve often thought odegaard was a bit lacking compared to most of those players you mentioned in the final pass part of the game, but that might be because his focus is much more on controlling the game – it’s clearly what he’s been asked to do.
I think I understand what you guys mean by build-up now
Praying that Jesus, on the eve of Christmas, can resurrect his career at Arsenal. He was in good form before he got injured.
I see what you did there but, let’s hope we don’t have to wait till Easter for him to resurrect his career😊
Nwaneri is going to leave . Why would he stick around if he can’t even get into the B team
Source of your info or are you just guessing?
Arteta rotated all players that he could considering the injuries, 8 rotations which would have been 11 if Mosquera, White and Hincapie were fit. Palace didn’t rotate at all which is unfortunate but we still have enough to beat them.
Don’t understand all the crying about Nwaneri. Arteta has to give gametime to Martinelli and Madueke which means Eze shifts in the middle. There is no way Nwaneri is ahead of Eze who also needs gametime so he’s stuck on the bench.
He is an 18 years old kid who only made his real debut last season, i doubt he’ll be pushing for an exit. On the contrary he’ll push even more in training to climb the hierarchy.
Always crying, never using any logic no wonder how many get gaslighted by rival fans and pundit.
Proper chance already, great ball from Martinelli
It’s beginning to hot up a bit. Looking much better
I do not like Timber playing inverted RB, it looks very naive and exposed.
I think Arteta stopped it, half way through first half. He had to.
That front 4 is clicking, all ballers
Amazing how claims of Martinelli’s “aimless” crosses all of a sudden look great when you have actual striker runs in the middle
Look how much better it is when you play football forwards. Some poor finishing but the football is more progressive.
How on earth have we not scored. Brilliant 1st half especially from Martineli.
Palace will slip out the game as they tire second half, their skedule has tired them out. Their manager looked like he was about to nod off during his pre match interview.
Norgaard having a great game too, dominating aerially and on the ground. Should be getting more opportunities after this display
Yes he is PJ. But he will be benched next game.
We are playing so well today! 😃
And Noni has not yet really joined the party
We are playing to win and looking to score. Big difference.
Met our one injury per game quota
At least it’s just a clash of knees and not a twist if he doesn’t come out in the second half, usually just a couple days out if any
Whenever Martinelli realizes he’s being marked by a wimp – he just goes ahead and fry such person
Blistering performance
I hope he keeps this “beating your marker form”
Very simple :
either cut inside or run via the byline – but always check both and let the defenders movement decide which to choose
Before, he always decides to beat his marker via speed everytime even when they already know that’s what he wants to do