Confirmed Arsenal team to face Crystal Palace – Jesus starts

Arsenal hosts Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarter finals, and this is the starting eleven chosen by Mikel Arteta.

This fixture carries significant importance for the Gunners, as it is widely viewed as a campaign in which they are expected to secure silverware. As a result, this is a match they will believe they should win.

Arteta has assembled one of the strongest squads in the country, although he is well aware that Crystal Palace are among the most stubborn opponents in English football. Arsenal have already faced the Eagles this season and edged past them with a narrow one-goal victory, a result that was effective but far from convincing. That performance will not be enough this time, given what is at stake.

The Gunners must raise their level to progress because Palace will have learned valuable lessons from their earlier defeat. Arsenal know they need to be more decisive, especially as this match offers an opportunity to lift confidence during a period in which results have been difficult to come by. Progressing to the latter stages of the competition could help reset their momentum and reinforce belief within the squad.

Arteta’s side has the quality to control matches, but they will need to show greater cutting edge. With a trophy on the line, the pressure is different, and Arsenal are expected to respond accordingly.

Crystal Palace arrive with a mixed domestic record, but they have already won two trophies this year, which technically places them ahead of Arsenal in terms of silverware. That success underlines their ability to rise to the occasion in knockout competitions. Their FA Cup run last season included victories over strong opponents, demonstrating resilience and tactical discipline.

Despite this, Arsenal have enjoyed favourable results against Palace in recent meetings. The Gunners have won four of the last five encounters between the sides, including a victory at this stage of the Carabao Cup last season. That history should give Arsenal confidence, but they cannot afford complacency.

Ultimately, Arsenal will view this as a crucial test. A positive result would not only secure progression but could also provide a timely boost as they look to turn their season into one defined by trophies rather than near misses.