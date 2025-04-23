Confirmed Arsenal team to face Crystal Palace – Sterling starts

Arsenal welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium this evening, and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has chosen to maintain their recent good form.

Momentum is firmly with Arsenal following a resounding 4-0 victory at Ipswich Town, which extended their unbeaten league run to seven matches. On home soil, the Gunners have been formidable, boasting ten wins, five draws, and just a single defeat in sixteen Premier League outings this campaign. The Emirates has become a fortress, with Arsenal currently enjoying a three-match home unbeaten streak.

Their recent record against Crystal Palace is particularly impressive, having won each of the last five league meetings, outscoring the Eagles 17-2 in that span. The last encounter saw Arsenal triumph 5-1 at Selhurst Park, underlining their attacking prowess and dominance in this fixture.

However, fixture congestion and a growing injury list could force some rotation, with several key figures sidelined. Despite this, Arsenal’s depth and tactical flexibility have allowed them to maintain high performance levels. The side’s ability to control possession, dictate tempo, and strike clinically has been a hallmark of their recent displays.

Crystal Palace arrive in north London positioned mid-table, their hopes of European qualification via the league all but extinguished. A goalless draw with Bournemouth last time out extended their winless run to three, and they have not tasted victory on the road since February. Defensive frailties have been exposed in recent weeks, and the absence of several regulars through injury and suspension further complicates their task.

With an FA Cup semi-final looming, Palace may have one eye on Wembley, but they will still aim to disrupt Arsenal’s rhythm and capitalise on any complacency. Their record in London derbies this season has been respectable, yet recent visits to the Emirates have ended in heavy defeat.

Arsenal are widely expected to dominate proceedings, with their attacking threat and home advantage likely proving decisive. While Palace can pose a counter-attacking danger, the Gunners’ consistency and superior form should see them pick up all three points.