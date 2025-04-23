Confirmed Arsenal team to face Crystal Palace – Sterling starts

Arsenal welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium this evening, and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has chosen to maintain their recent good form.
Momentum is firmly with Arsenal following a resounding 4-0 victory at Ipswich Town, which extended their unbeaten league run to seven matches. On home soil, the Gunners have been formidable, boasting ten wins, five draws, and just a single defeat in sixteen Premier League outings this campaign. The Emirates has become a fortress, with Arsenal currently enjoying a three-match home unbeaten streak.
Their recent record against Crystal Palace is particularly impressive, having won each of the last five league meetings, outscoring the Eagles 17-2 in that span. The last encounter saw Arsenal triumph 5-1 at Selhurst Park, underlining their attacking prowess and dominance in this fixture.
However, fixture congestion and a growing injury list could force some rotation, with several key figures sidelined. Despite this, Arsenal’s depth and tactical flexibility have allowed them to maintain high performance levels. The side’s ability to control possession, dictate tempo, and strike clinically has been a hallmark of their recent displays.
Crystal Palace arrive in north London positioned mid-table, their hopes of European qualification via the league all but extinguished. A goalless draw with Bournemouth last time out extended their winless run to three, and they have not tasted victory on the road since February. Defensive frailties have been exposed in recent weeks, and the absence of several regulars through injury and suspension further complicates their task.
With an FA Cup semi-final looming, Palace may have one eye on Wembley, but they will still aim to disrupt Arsenal’s rhythm and capitalise on any complacency. Their record in London derbies this season has been respectable, yet recent visits to the Emirates have ended in heavy defeat.
Arsenal are widely expected to dominate proceedings, with their attacking threat and home advantage likely proving decisive. While Palace can pose a counter-attacking danger, the Gunners’ consistency and superior form should see them pick up all three points.
Strong team except for Sterling.
Surely Nwaneri had to start over Sterling.
White and Marino not even in squad, presumably just rested and hope they are both ok.
Hope they ain’t injured
A bit surprised by the line up but Sterling is experienced if nothing else. I’m sure there will be changes at some point but overall it’s a strong team so let’s delay the inevitable Liverpool title as long as possible
This should be seen as a dress rehearsal nothing more, we looks toothless it set pieces.
Jover running the whole shebang, needs to dip your bread here.
Sterling over Nwaneri.
Nwaneri should have got more minutes in this game in my opinion.
I hope and pray Merino and White are not injured, else we will be roasted against PSG.
Quite some youngsters on the bench, skelly playing points to a rest on Saturday. Won’t be an easy game. COYG 3:1 the scoreline
We haven’t got a game on Saturday, our next game is Tuesday against PSG.
Im going to guess Merino being rested because I simply wouldn’t be able to cope with the alternative. The actual lineup is okay. Thought we’d see Rice in 6 again. Either way, I hope Declan gets taken off around 60 min mark anyways since we’ll need him at peak condition for whats to come. 3 points and NO INJURIES, COYG!
I wonder what odds I could get on a hat trick for Nketiah?
What were the odds that Kiwior would open the scong inside of 3 minutes, Grandad?
What a goal.
Who said the gaffer and his staff doesn’t read Just Arsenal
Oh dear oh dear !
That goal was almost the cards but not necessarily by the manner in which it was scored. I thought defensively we were a bit casual since our goal. Odegaard made a misplaced pass which fortunately led to nothing and Raya flapped a couple of times.
Martinelli has been lively
Saw the goal coming a mile off but how boring is the game, so slow with unnecessary passes and no cutting edge
Thankfully, the last build up lead to Trossard’s goal, because it had descended into a flat game.
Kiwior saves us again, we are looking somewhat lack luster and Liverpool could likely be crowned champions tonight!
Brilliant goal Trossard
Both teams playing like they just want the game to end, no intensity at all.It’s like a friendly match.But you can understand why with bigger games on the horizon.
Trossard yes
This is a joke, it’s almost like we’re trying to give them a goal, just after we’ve gone ahead, giving away the ball right infront of goal.
What a difficult game! It’s like we are playing Barcelona or something.
That was a pretty sloppy first half. Kiwior been rock solid at least. This midfield won’t do next season though.
The game seems to be weighing on the minds of both teams. Nobody wants to get stuck in too much for fear of an injury which would finish off a place in the team for next Tuesday – and the same goes for Palace who have an important match at the weekend
Partey has really made the first leg of the champions league difficult for me .
This is a joke, owe seem half asleep what the hell is going on?
Can we stop giving them
The ball, corners and throw ins? This is ridiculous. What is Raya on?
I’ve been defending this off form season for Odegaard… but we just can’t have this kind of performance from him next week. everyone needs to be at their best.
Absolutely ridiculous- been lacking concentration all night, we’ve just given this away.
OMG
Saliba made a mistake but it was a goal I wish we had scored
Raya has had a difficult night of his own making
Another Saliba mistake, whats happening. Nobody is themselves today, nerves are obvious
Yes, he was sloppy , but I disagree with an earlier statement of yours that has criticised Odegaard. He made a bad pass earlier in the first half but overall, I think he has really tried to make things happen
He’s given the ball away far too much today, not decisive in his decision making either. We’ve seen Martin far better than he has been this season. Still a hard worker as always but not been at his best as of late.
I can only say that I saw it differently. Not every pass or opportunity came off but the ideas were still there and close to be being very good indeed. As the match wasn’t strong on total commitment, i was more miffed by Raya and Saliba who really should have done better
Getting regular.
Not the first time in the league and the CL.
I’m sick and tired of all the crap of over playing the ball out of the back. It has cost us so many times when will they learn, it’s pathetic to watch. More points probably thrown away AGAIN
Saliba was careless imo
If I didn’t know better, I’d say we are giving them this game for some reason, gift wrapped with tinsel, I don’t know what’s going on, it’s been absolutely atrocious.
Awful performance and if we play anything like this next Tuesday it will be over in the 1st leg. Out played by a bang average Palace side
A great point🥱
poor poor poor!
Disappointed purely because of uncharacteristic sloppy play at important moments
I’m not sure that if the game mattered beyond cementing a 2nd place finish, I’d have cared , bearing in mind the importance of Tuesday night and keeping the players tested, but not too much and being fit to play
Completely embarrassing, sloppy and no passion.
Terrible performance, especially from usually totally reliable players like Raya and Saliba. Kiwior saved our arses from losing this game.
Funny reading these comments
Is it not obvious both teams don’t care too much about the match as they both have an important fixture next
especially RSH, whining so seriously
You can’t see both teams are playing like it’s a training/friendly match
We didn’t play well. Fans are paying good money to watch the team try their best. If they are going to do a training match instead then refund the fans perhaps. We still need to nail down 2nd, we still should be giving our best efforts to win matches. If you don’t care about the match then you don’t need to watch, but I hope we can go and get 3 points whenever they’re available and it’s important to go into big matches in good form.