Confirmed Arsenal team to face Crystal Palace – Very strong side today

So, there is only one hour to go, and we are waiting very impatiently to see who Mike Arteta picks for our very first game of the season away at Crystal Palace.
We know Smith-Rowe is sidelined and Vieira, Tomiyasu and Tierney are most likely to sit it out or appear on the bench, but after our super preseason without those players anyway, we should be more than ready to take on Patrick Vieira’s tough team, who are extremely strong at Selhurst Park.
We may have lost badly here last season, but we will have a much improved and much fresher side this time around, but we will have to see how prepared Palace are as well.
This is the team that Patrick predicted earlier….
Ramsdale
White Gabriel Saliba Zinchenko
Saka Partey Xhaka
Odegaard Jesus Martinelli
Well I don’t think he is going to be far wrong but we will find out now as Arsenal.com are just about to post the official team…
Here we go!
Our first starting XI of 2022/23 ✊
🇳🇴 Odegaard captains the side
🏴 @BukayoSaka87 on the wing
🇧🇷 @GabrielJesus9 in attack#CRYARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 5, 2022
Great line up. Crystal Palace, allow us to win!
Strong team 2-1 to us
ok team suoer weak bench, leta hope we are not chasing the game because there is no plan b or game changer to come on.
Pepe could be but his confidence is at an all time low I would imagine.
Strong lineup but our bench is kind of weak today. When everyone is fit we are going to have a strong bench.
Has anybody got a link to watch match tonight?
livestream….totalsportek……com / game / crystal – palace – vs – arsenal / 19986 /
Remove all spaces and replace …….with just one .
Eze will be determined to show his former club what they have missed, whereas Zaha will also work his socks off to make a big move at the end of the season
I think Saliba should be able to handle Edouard, but Mateta is ready on the bench. We’d need to score first, otherwise the pressure could be too much for our players
We finished 21 pts more than palace last season so we are a better team and have improved the starting line up. Another big change and why I think we will win, is because of the 5 sub rule 💪
I hope so
The season starts here, all i ask is we see an improvement on last season and we start to look like a team that wants to and can challenge. Prove you can actually do it Arteta, Patrick slapped your arse last season. No excuses now!!!!!!!!!
Nothing wrong with that don’t forget Palace lost 4 games at homes only 3 teams did better, we were not one of them so tough game. Let’s go!
3-0 statement 3rd is ours, hard fought win we are on track, tough draw where we do dominate not the end of the world. Neville arsenal will only finish in the top 4 if Chelsea and United implode just said top 4 is must. He’s crazy scared about us.
Good line up
At last the real football begins! Come on guys .
Palace had top 4 home form last year don’t expect miracles 1st half. If miracles happen then be very very optimistic.
In terms of losing, they drew a lot, sorry
COYG
Should be a good win 👍
Probably our strongest line up if tiernay is not 100 per cent but.knowing xhaka is in line up is always a heart stopper … their midfield is weak so hopefully we have enough up front for a comfortable win to start the season … but a couple of injuries away from trouble
I do not rate Odegard at all.. I don’t even understand why Thomas Partey and Chaka are in the team and Odegard gets the Armband 😠.
Nothing Special and no steel.
Anyways, 3 points to Arsenal, Jesus to Score ✅
Lol, it’s an opinion I suppose…….🙄 but I do agree we should win🤞
Lay the marker, c’mon Arsenal!
COYG! through balls from deep for Martinelli, while Jesus opens up spaces with his movement.
I ducking luv Selhurst, place is absolutely rocking. Drank too much with me old Eagle mockers and allegedly I’m going clubbing later😱
Enjoy wherever you are watching.
COME ON YOU GUNNERS!
Jesus is absolutely class but how have we not scored there
Martinelli should have scored…
Great start, mart will get the next one!
Why crowd is booing Partey??
What’s wrong??
We are all over palace, only need that goal to open the floodgates.
With Saliba wearing #12, can he take the #2 jersey when Bellerin leaves?.
I don’t think so because generally fullbacks wear number 2 jersey
Diaby wore #2
Ohh then he could
Liking I’m what I’m seeing. COYG
Jesus white is still on holiday
Neville just laid in again, don’t fall for it.
Was carragher got too focused of Neville point stands.
Completely different team tactics and attitude to what we seen at Brentford at the start of last season
Come on!!
Great set piece…
Now we shouldn’t relax
The rival pundits are scared and we are winning! Happy days!
Let’s get more come on. Jesus and Zinchenko are absolutely class
Notable mentions is Saliba
Very cool on ball
👍
Just think if we replace Tielemans for Xhaka in midfield
Xhaka has actually played well and I’m by no means his biggest fan
Yeah but it’s universal fact that Tielemans is much better than Xhaka
Agree, I’m liking him in this role to be honest.
Haha then he gets a stupid yellow card
Carragher went from slightly better than Neville to questioning the tiniest moment of our players. Winning! ….. Desperate
Foot of the peddle .. not enough movement in middle of field
Why are all the free kicks going to palace even though they are making the most fouls?
I loved Ramsdale before, after all or nothing noone should of been on the fence, love him more save.
Typical xhaka smh
What Xhaka was doing??
Absolutely rubbish…
He could have been in better position to score
Hope he is not getting 2nd yellow in 2nd half
Palace is getting back in game