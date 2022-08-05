Confirmed Arsenal team to face Crystal Palace – Very strong side today

So, there is only one hour to go, and we are waiting very impatiently to see who Mike Arteta picks for our very first game of the season away at Crystal Palace.

We know Smith-Rowe is sidelined and Vieira, Tomiyasu and Tierney are most likely to sit it out or appear on the bench, but after our super preseason without those players anyway, we should be more than ready to take on Patrick Vieira’s tough team, who are extremely strong at Selhurst Park.

We may have lost badly here last season, but we will have a much improved and much fresher side this time around, but we will have to see how prepared Palace are as well.

This is the team that Patrick predicted earlier….

Ramsdale

White Gabriel Saliba Zinchenko

Saka Partey Xhaka

Odegaard Jesus Martinelli

Well I don’t think he is going to be far wrong but we will find out now as Arsenal.com are just about to post the official team…

Here we go!