Confirmed Arsenal team to face Crystal Palace – Very strong side today

So, there is only one hour to go, and we are waiting very impatiently to see who Mike Arteta picks for our very first game of the season away at Crystal Palace.

We know Smith-Rowe  is sidelined and Vieira, Tomiyasu and Tierney are most likely to sit it out or appear on the bench, but after our super preseason without those players anyway, we should be more than ready to take on Patrick Vieira’s tough team, who are extremely strong at Selhurst Park.

We may have lost badly here last season, but we will have a much improved and much fresher side this time around, but we will have to see how prepared Palace are as well.

This is the team that Patrick predicted earlier….

Ramsdale
White Gabriel Saliba Zinchenko
Saka Partey Xhaka
Odegaard Jesus Martinelli

Well I don’t  think he is going to be far wrong but we will find out now as Arsenal.com are just about to post the official team…

Here we go!

  3. ok team suoer weak bench, leta hope we are not chasing the game because there is no plan b or game changer to come on.

    Pepe could be but his confidence is at an all time low I would imagine.

  6. Eze will be determined to show his former club what they have missed, whereas Zaha will also work his socks off to make a big move at the end of the season

    I think Saliba should be able to handle Edouard, but Mateta is ready on the bench. We’d need to score first, otherwise the pressure could be too much for our players

    1. We finished 21 pts more than palace last season so we are a better team and have improved the starting line up. Another big change and why I think we will win, is because of the 5 sub rule 💪

  7. The season starts here, all i ask is we see an improvement on last season and we start to look like a team that wants to and can challenge. Prove you can actually do it Arteta, Patrick slapped your arse last season. No excuses now!!!!!!!!!

    1. Nothing wrong with that don’t forget Palace lost 4 games at homes only 3 teams did better, we were not one of them so tough game. Let’s go!

  8. 3-0 statement 3rd is ours, hard fought win we are on track, tough draw where we do dominate not the end of the world. Neville arsenal will only finish in the top 4 if Chelsea and United implode just said top 4 is must. He’s crazy scared about us.

  11. Palace had top 4 home form last year don’t expect miracles 1st half. If miracles happen then be very very optimistic.

  13. Probably our strongest line up if tiernay is not 100 per cent but.knowing xhaka is in line up is always a heart stopper … their midfield is weak so hopefully we have enough up front for a comfortable win to start the season … but a couple of injuries away from trouble

  14. I do not rate Odegard at all.. I don’t even understand why Thomas Partey and Chaka are in the team and Odegard gets the Armband 😠.
    Nothing Special and no steel.
    Anyways, 3 points to Arsenal, Jesus to Score ✅

  17. I ducking luv Selhurst, place is absolutely rocking. Drank too much with me old Eagle mockers and allegedly I’m going clubbing later😱

    Enjoy wherever you are watching.

    COME ON YOU GUNNERS!

  33. Carragher went from slightly better than Neville to questioning the tiniest moment of our players. Winning! ….. Desperate

  37. What Xhaka was doing??
    Absolutely rubbish…
    He could have been in better position to score
    Hope he is not getting 2nd yellow in 2nd half

