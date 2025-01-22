Confirmed Arsenal team to face Dinamo Zagreb

Arsenal are set to host Dinamo Zagreb at the Emirates Stadium tonight and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has announced.

The Gunners enter the match in strong form, having secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Monaco in their previous home fixture. This result extended their unbeaten run to three matches across all competitions, highlighting their current momentum.

The North London side currently sits fifth in the Champions League table with 13 points, putting them in a prime position to secure a spot in the knockout rounds. Their home form in the competition has been particularly impressive, with Arsenal winning all three of their matches at the Emirates, scoring six goals while maintaining a clean sheet.

Arsenal’s attacking prowess has been evident throughout their Champions League campaign. The team has demonstrated their ability to score early, with several match-opening goals to their credit. Their offensive capabilities are complemented by a solid defensive record, having conceded only two goals in the competition so far, the second-best defensive performance among all teams.

Dinamo Zagreb, currently 25th in the table with eight points, face an uphill battle as they travel to London. The Croatian champions are coming off a goalless draw against Celtic and are experiencing a scoring drought in the Champions League, having failed to find the net in their last 198 minutes of play in the competition.

Despite their recent struggles, Dinamo have shown resilience in away matches this season, securing two wins and suffering only one loss on the road. This away form could provide them with a glimmer of hope as they aim to upset the odds at the Emirates.

Arsenal’s strategy is likely to focus on maintaining their strong home record and exploiting their attacking capabilities early in the match. The Gunners have shown a tendency to score in the first half, which could put pressure on Dinamo Zagreb from the outset.

Dinamo, on the other hand, will need to break their scoring drought and potentially aim to frustrate Arsenal’s attack. Their recent defensive performance against Celtic suggests they may adopt a cautious approach, looking to capitalize on counter-attacking opportunities.

As the match approaches, Arsenal appears to be in a favourable position to strengthen their hold on a knockout round spot. However, Dinamo Zagreb’s away form and the unpredictable nature of Champions League football mean that an upset cannot be ruled out entirely. This clash promises to be an intriguing encounter as both teams vie for crucial points in their respective European campaigns.