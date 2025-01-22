Confirmed Arsenal team to face Dinamo Zagreb

Arsenal are set to host Dinamo Zagreb at the Emirates Stadium tonight and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has announced.
The Gunners enter the match in strong form, having secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Monaco in their previous home fixture. This result extended their unbeaten run to three matches across all competitions, highlighting their current momentum.
The North London side currently sits fifth in the Champions League table with 13 points, putting them in a prime position to secure a spot in the knockout rounds. Their home form in the competition has been particularly impressive, with Arsenal winning all three of their matches at the Emirates, scoring six goals while maintaining a clean sheet.
Arsenal’s attacking prowess has been evident throughout their Champions League campaign. The team has demonstrated their ability to score early, with several match-opening goals to their credit. Their offensive capabilities are complemented by a solid defensive record, having conceded only two goals in the competition so far, the second-best defensive performance among all teams.
Dinamo Zagreb, currently 25th in the table with eight points, face an uphill battle as they travel to London. The Croatian champions are coming off a goalless draw against Celtic and are experiencing a scoring drought in the Champions League, having failed to find the net in their last 198 minutes of play in the competition.
Despite their recent struggles, Dinamo have shown resilience in away matches this season, securing two wins and suffering only one loss on the road. This away form could provide them with a glimmer of hope as they aim to upset the odds at the Emirates.
Arsenal’s strategy is likely to focus on maintaining their strong home record and exploiting their attacking capabilities early in the match. The Gunners have shown a tendency to score in the first half, which could put pressure on Dinamo Zagreb from the outset.
Dinamo, on the other hand, will need to break their scoring drought and potentially aim to frustrate Arsenal’s attack. Their recent defensive performance against Celtic suggests they may adopt a cautious approach, looking to capitalize on counter-attacking opportunities.
As the match approaches, Arsenal appears to be in a favourable position to strengthen their hold on a knockout round spot. However, Dinamo Zagreb’s away form and the unpredictable nature of Champions League football mean that an upset cannot be ruled out entirely. This clash promises to be an intriguing encounter as both teams vie for crucial points in their respective European campaigns.
Let’s go!!!
This lineup is weak! The bench looks stronger!
Lewis Skelly not on the bench. Is he injured?
I’m not sure about the line up, but the proof will be in the pudding as they say.
I hope Butler-Oyedeji gets a run out. He’s been on the bench a lot recently, so probably should get an opportunity at some point – especially considering we need a striker!
Some rotation again. Not a problem with that, just go out and perform!
At least there is a balance to the team, unlike the weekend. Strange how he can see he went wrong after the event and not before. Team could be stronger but we have to rotate.
He didn’t admit anything wrong…. Just rotation again.., might see partey at the RB in our next game… just saying
No, he got it wrong at the weekend. Wake up.
Might be another mistake then…. just saying.
I hope and pray Skelly is not injured. He is not on the bench.
There are two LB on the bench, so probably resting him. No news of him injured.
The worst arsenal line up in many a long year I mean let’s b fair it’s all over the shop
Poor, mid table or lower lineup. Fortunately,we are playing Dinamo Zagreb and are sitting relatively comfortably on the ladder.
Arteta decides to rotate as ‘everyone’ has been asking for and of course, then ‘everyone’ losing their minds because Arteta is rotating.
Not so much about the rotation but more about the scraps we have to rotate with.
So we start with Kiwior, Sterling and Jorgi?.. Right, OK
By the way, MLS is injured, just confirmed by BBC.
Arsenal is just injury central this season. Has a club ever had so many injuries in one season?
Yes terrible line up😂
Very nice Declan Rice 😁
The scraps have got off to a good start
Some dodgy defending going on
Scraps? Jorginho, Kiwior, Zinchenko, all playing good first half.
Good luck to them. They should win 5-0 against a provincial side. Wouldn’t give them any hope against Wolves.
DZ are a very poor team, two or three goals second half against these. We are Messing about a bit at the back, very sloppy. Sterling looks off the pace, even against these.
This has been the ongoing issue. We should be 3 nill up at least. And yet we’re so flat and struggling for that second goal. The squad is just so average with the current injury list. This is why we’re likely to get nothing this season (again). Havertz is so poor right now. Sterling wouldn’t make it into a championship side.
Sterling wouldn’t get into any team in the Premier League and yet he gets a game at Arsenal. Jorginho taking five touches every time he gets the ball. Havertz awful, indecisive and giving the ball away too easily. Even Odegard is struggling, same predictable movements every time and not strong enough in possession. On paper everything can be defended – second in the league and going well in the Champions League but it’s obvious that this is going to be another trophyless season. Even signing a top striker, which we probably won’t do anyway, isn’t going to solve our problems this season.
Come on Arsenal I’m dozing off
I kick myself everytime I log onto this site. We are leading with a severely depleted squad. This is not just arsenal, this is just moaning.
Most of this squad are seasoned and experienced. Let’s not make excuses for being poor (individually).
Finally Havertz scores!
Hurrah! Lovely cross and a well finished goal. Well done Martinelli and Havertz