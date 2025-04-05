Confirmed Arsenal team to face Everton – Saka on bench again

Arsenal head to Goodison Park this afternoon and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has picked to start the game.
Sitting second in the Premier League table with 61 points, the Gunners are in a strong position, leading fifth-placed Newcastle United by 11 points and maintaining a four-match unbeaten streak. With eight games left, they remain 12 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool but will be eager to keep the pressure on at the top while solidifying their hold on a top-four finish.
Their recent form has been steady, with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Fulham showcasing their resilience. Arsenal have also been impressive on the road, boasting a 10-match unbeaten streak away from home. Their last defeat in an away fixture came back in November against Newcastle United, and they’ll look to extend this run against an Everton side struggling for consistency. Historically, Arsenal have dominated this fixture in recent years, remaining unbeaten in their last four league meetings with the Toffees and outscoring them seven goals to one during that period.
Everton, meanwhile, find themselves in 15th place with 34 points. They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in their previous outing, ending a nine-match unbeaten streak. The Toffees have shown resilience at home this season, losing only four of their 15 matches at Goodison Park and currently enjoying a five-match home unbeaten run. However, their attacking output has been modest, with joint top scorers Beto and Iliman Ndiaye managing six goals each.
The reverse fixture between these sides ended in a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium back in December. While Everton will be motivated to end their winless run against Arsenal dating back to February 2023, the Gunners’ superior form and away record make them favourites heading into this clash. With Champions League qualification within reach, Arsenal will be determined to secure all three points and continue their march towards European football next season.
Wholesale Changes?
Yes it’s good we need to rest players for the Championship league match on tuesday
Yes good to see some major changes.
I can understand the changes, obviously BUT. Kiwior playing in Gabriels place is a disaster waiting to happen and NOT playing Tierney anywhere is a travesty.
where should he played ? We cant change the whole back 4 and especially a dangerous Everton
First team on the bench 😆
Sensible selection given the importance of the RM match apart from the continued omission of Tierney who is being treated like a second class citizen.I am delighted to see White and Timber are fit as they will both be needed against the Spanish giants.
You need to accept that Tierney doesn’t fit in the project, he’s leaving, he’s done at Arsenal, at best he’ll get minutes because of injuries.
Not starting Martinelli, Odegaard, and Saka against this type of team before the RM tie is very wise in my opinion.
Merino.
Trossard. Nwaneri. Sterling.
Rice. Jorginho.
Skelly. Kiwior. Saliba. White.
Raya.
I think Marino is playing back where he started in midfield.
I’m afraid they will play with brakes to avoid injury
I’m sure all our players want to showcase their abilities in front of Real Madrid
Good choice by arteta the league is dead for us too far from 1st and from 5th. Especially with a physical team like everton we need to avoid any further injuries.
So today officially Aretata has accepted that league is gone
Pretty sure he gave up long ago privately. It’s only now he has a reason to show it.
Arteta really can’t do anything right according to some fans on here, they criticise him for playing some players too much and not rotating and then when he does rotate he still gets criticised.
Bet if he won the Prem no one would criticize so there is something he can do right ?
Thats why we are waiting for a trophy, he does things wrong. He make too many errors.
Listening on Arsenal radio
Goal up at half time 😊
Great goal from Trossard. If Arsenal can’t sign another LW, I think he will be kept for next season
I hope Merino will be fit for the Real Madrid game, because we’ll need his aerial ability
As for Sterling, he really needs to work harder in training sessions
Sterling made the assist! That said, he really needs to cut out the diving.. He’s doing okay though.
Yes he made an assist, but he couldn’t dribble past any Everton defender
Nwaneri should also improve his performance in the second half
We have done well to soak up the pressure though I’m not sure we should have been trying to run down the clock so early on. Anyway, that was an excellent goal from Trossard. Unfortunately it seems Nwaneri has regressed and Ben White is looking really dodgy.
Lewis Shelly another PK
The boy is a problem despite his obvious ability. 2 red cards 2 pk given he needs to learn fast but it looks he does not.
Here we go
Lewis Skelly has made one too many mistakes this season. I don’t trust him anymore. Zinchenko can’t be any worse than him.
Pen looked a bit soft tbh
Against RM our left and right fullbacks has to be Timber and White.
Pls Arteta don’t make the mistake of starting MLS if we must stand a chance.
MLS still has a long way to go with his defending.
The penalty was unfair. Harrison deliberately fell after Lewis-Skelly let his right arm go
Oh Skelly sorry lad. Your mistakes always making Arsenal pay the ultimate price. Arsenal players continue injured and you are injuring Arsenal. I am really fed up of your incessant mistakes. Please stop making stupid mistakes lad
Not a penalty in a month of Sundays. Poor from the ref and weak from VAR.
We have been poor this half after a bright first half.
I love Skelly, but his inexperience on the discipline side of his game will cost us against Madrid.