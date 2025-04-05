Confirmed Arsenal team to face Everton – Saka on bench again

Arsenal head to Goodison Park this afternoon and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has picked to start the game.

Sitting second in the Premier League table with 61 points, the Gunners are in a strong position, leading fifth-placed Newcastle United by 11 points and maintaining a four-match unbeaten streak. With eight games left, they remain 12 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool but will be eager to keep the pressure on at the top while solidifying their hold on a top-four finish.

Their recent form has been steady, with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Fulham showcasing their resilience. Arsenal have also been impressive on the road, boasting a 10-match unbeaten streak away from home. Their last defeat in an away fixture came back in November against Newcastle United, and they’ll look to extend this run against an Everton side struggling for consistency. Historically, Arsenal have dominated this fixture in recent years, remaining unbeaten in their last four league meetings with the Toffees and outscoring them seven goals to one during that period.

Everton, meanwhile, find themselves in 15th place with 34 points. They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in their previous outing, ending a nine-match unbeaten streak. The Toffees have shown resilience at home this season, losing only four of their 15 matches at Goodison Park and currently enjoying a five-match home unbeaten run. However, their attacking output has been modest, with joint top scorers Beto and Iliman Ndiaye managing six goals each.

The reverse fixture between these sides ended in a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium back in December. While Everton will be motivated to end their winless run against Arsenal dating back to February 2023, the Gunners’ superior form and away record make them favourites heading into this clash. With Champions League qualification within reach, Arsenal will be determined to secure all three points and continue their march towards European football next season.