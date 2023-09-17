Confirmed Arsenal team to face Everton today at Goodison – Raya starts Jesus on bench

Arsenal prepares for a pivotal Premier League face-off against Everton this Sunday. Following an inspiring comeback against Manchester United last week, Mikel Arteta seeks to maintain that momentum in this notoriously dangerous fixture.

With a hectic schedule looming, Arteta aims to keep his squad fresh and competitive, with five matches in 13 days. This presents an opportunity for rising talents like Nelson, Trossard, Kiwior, Raya, Vieira, and Smith Rowe to shine when given a chance.

Facing a struggling Everton side, currently languishing near the league’s bottom, Arsenal must be wary of underestimating them.

Previous experiences serve as a stark reminder that confidence alone won’t secure a victory. Arteta’s squad needs leaders on the pitch, voices that echo the importance of each fixture.

Complacency is not an option, and this sentiment should be etched in Arteta’s team sheet.

With a midweek Champions League fixture on the horizon, Arteta should aim for a streamlined approach on Sunday. A focused, no-nonsense lineup is imperative to secure the desired result.

This was my predicted Starting XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Saliba Zinchenko

Rice Odegaard Trossard

Saka Jesus Martinelli

Now let us look at the official confirmed team that Arteta has decided on…..

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 Gabi at the back

🪄 Vieira in midfield

📞 Eddie leads the line COME ON YOU GUNNERS! pic.twitter.com/vBORtGlw2w — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 17, 2023

