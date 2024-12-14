Confirmed Arsenal team to face Everton today – Lewis-Skelly stars and Gabriel returns

I am having truble keeping up with our everchanging merry-go-round of Arsenal’s injury list as it seems to change game-by-game, and with Arteta full of surprises with his new rotational options I have practically given up trying to predict his line-up.

Our writer Kenneth had a go this morning, and he came up with….

David Raya (GK)

Jurrien Timber

Gabriel

William Saliba

Jakub Kiwior

Thomas Partey

Declan Rice

Martin Ødegaard ©

Bukayo Saka

Kai Havertz

Gabriel Martinelli

It is fair to say that I wouldn’t have agreed with that, and fully expect Partey to stay at right back with Timber (if fit) moved to the left.

This would put Rice, Jorginho and Odegaard in the midfield, and I fully expect his front three to be correct (or I just hope so lol.

Anyway, we will see who is right when Arteta releases his confirmed starting line-up, and here it is….

