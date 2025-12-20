Confirmed Arsenal team to face Everton – Trossard and Gyokeres up front

Arsenal travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium this evening to take on Everton and regain top spot in the Premier League. This is the Gunners’ starting eleven.

Arsenal understand the importance of collecting all three points, but doing so away from home against a confident Everton side will not be straightforward. David Moyes has built a long managerial career on organisation, resilience, and the ability to frustrate stronger opponents. He has also masterminded several notable results against Arsenal during his time at previous clubs, something Arsenal will be keen to avoid repeating.

The challenge is heightened by Everton’s current form and ambition. The Toffees are pushing for a European place and know that winning home fixtures is vital if they are to achieve that objective. Although they have lost several key players to the AFCON and injuries, Moyes is still able to assemble a competitive side. Everton remain well-drilled and capable of creating problems through physicality, discipline, and intensity, particularly in front of their own supporters.

Recent history between the two clubs suggests a closely contested encounter. The last meeting ended without a winner, and Everton has held Arsenal to back-to-back league draws ahead of this fixture. That record will give the hosts confidence that they can once again make life difficult for their visitors.

From Arsenal’s perspective, there are reasons for cautious optimism. They have not lost on their last two visits to Everton, recording one win during that period. However, that positive run followed three consecutive defeats away to the Toffees, underlining how challenging this fixture can be.

As both teams take to the pitch this evening, the balance between Everton’s desire to spring a surprise and Arsenal’s need to keep pace at the top promises a tense and compelling contest.