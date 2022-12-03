Confirmed Arsenal Team to face Everton Women – McCabe named as captain

Confirmed Arsenal Team to face Everton Women at Meadow Park By Michelle

Our Gunners are back in action today for their first Women’s Super League match since suffering their first defeat of the season, when they lost 2-3 to Manchester Utd at Emirates Stadium last month.

We’ve reviewed Arsenal’s options for their attacking front line , covered team news including the return of Rafaelle Souza & Leah Williamson, and we’ve listened to what the managers have had to say in their pre-match pressers.

My starting eleven prediction is:

Zinsberger,

Williamson, Catley, Wubben-Moy,

Walti, Nobbs (C), McCabe, Maanum,

Miedema, Foord.

Blackstenius

Now, with only an hour to go until kick-off it’s time to get comfy and settle down to watch what promises to be a great match, with both teams trying desperately to get back to winning ways.

I favour our Gooners on this one today. They have everything to prove and, though still missing some key players, I’m sure Williamson & Souza’s presence will be felt is the most positive of ways.

My score prediction is Arsenal 3 – 1 Everton.

Enjoy Gooners!

This is Jonas Eidevall’s confirmed starting XI: