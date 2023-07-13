Confirmed Arsenal team to face FC Nurnberg – Partey is a starter in very strong starting XI

So here we go at last!

It is very interesting that the first game of Arsenal’s preseason includes the Ghanaian Thomas Partey, with rumours abounding that the 30 year-old could be leaving for pastures new.

But the fact is that Arteta seems to be starting with one of the strongest teams available at this point, with the only VERY notable absentee being Kieran Tierney, who is yet again relegated to the bench in favour of Kiwior, despite Zinchenko not being available.

We also have new signing Kai Havertz sitting it out, probably sitting beside his best friend Jorginho, and Nketiah is preferred ahead of Folarin Balogun, although I’m sure things will all change at half-time.

Otherwise it looks like Trossard is the first Xhaka replacement, which could be interesting.

Well, let’s just sit back and enjoy getting back to watching Arsenal back in action…

I think I will be moving to Germany this evening so I can watch the game free on Servus TV, but otherwise it will be live on Arsenal.com.

COYG!

