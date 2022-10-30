Confirmed Arsenal team to face Forest – Still no Tierney

Arsenal will welcome Nottingham Forest to the Emirates today with the aim to continue their 100% home record this season, but with this incredible glut of games coming thick and fast with fatigue setting in, I am sure that that it will be as big a test as any other game we have faced this season.
I have already given my reasons for thinking this is going to be very tough, and I am sure it is going to very difficult to predict the team that Arteta will put out depending on the results of any fitness tests that Arteta has managed to squeeze in between games.
But, having said that, Arteta seems to always play his best team available for League games, so I am worried there won’t be as many changes as the fans would like to see, so this is my prediction of Arteta’s choices today…
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Martinelli
Jesus
I would like to see a few of them rested though, but let’s now look at the confirmed teams and see if I was right or not….
TEAM NEWS
🧱 Saliba and Gabriel at the back
⚡️ Jesus and Martinelli in attack
Is it that teirney is not good enough to start a premier league game? I don’t see the reason why a right back is playing the left back position when we have one on the bench
I think they are trying to manage the player given his injury history.
But, again, if we are honest,Tierney hasn’t been at his best since this season started
If we go in defensive mode than Tomoiyasu is k in left back, but it’s quite evident that our attack is toothless with this setup. I fear another tight game today.
That’s like saying why we are playing a CB at right back when we have a right back playing left back .
Team balance is the reason
Tomi is two footed
Everyone knows I’m Arteta’s biggest supporter, but I still don’t get this persistent shít about Tomiyasu playing LB every PL matchday now.
He’s not Cancelo FFS! He doesn’t share same qualities as Cancelo, he’s the better defender, but it weakens our attack on the left hand side.
This inverted LB crap works well with Zinchenko doesn’t mean we have to force others to do it.
Zinchenko is naturally a midfielder, so it works well for him alongside Ben White too.
Also we’re not press resistant with Tomi as LB, we’ve struggled to beat press from there.
I know we should be getting the win, but this is becoming delusional IMHO
I’d also prefer Tierney to start the game, because I don’t think Nottingham Forest have a goal-scoring or tall RW
But maybe Arteta wants more tall players in set-pieces
How about the kop ..
AMN is clear of Tomiyasu as a LB and even far better than White as a RB. He may be injury prone and inconsistent but the best form he has reached at fullback is even higher than both in those positions along with Cedric. If Arteta wants this then he should own it when the going gets tough and play them this way for most of the season. Then I can take him seriously for doing that. We may get away with it today but we need not be complacent.
I think it’s too much now not to play Tierney even when fit against team like nottn forest. Last season Arsenal played well when Tierney played well. This kinda decision going to shatter his morale. So this might be right time Tierney leave Arsenal for his good.
Good line up and expected ,hopefully if it’s going tits up Arteta changes it early as he tends to leave it late .
Tomiyasu at LB is a joke ! I hope I’m proven wrong today but we have a perfectly good LB on the bench who is better both on defending and attack
Arteta stubbornness will be his greatest undoing in his coaching career,see no reason in trying something that have proven infective .Tomi offers nothing at the left back aside defending,this arteta new found rotation is making mess of martilenise.
I suspect the continued absence of Tierney will be noted by the likes of Man City and in particular Newcastle as they look to improve their squad.
Well Grandad I hope you are the one who’s disappointed seeing tierney on the bench. When we loaned out Tavares I thought zinchenko was coming in as his replacement and likely the starter over tierney rather than the much anticipated midfield role most people thought he will be playing for arsenal at the time he signed because he fits what Arteta wants from his fullbacks but u said I will be left disappointed when zinchenko plays in the midfield for arsenal and tierney as leftback, well who is disappointed now..your best left back on the bench and couldn’t displace an unfit Ziny and cant ever find favour over tomiyasu despite not been his original position. do you know why because Arteta thinks he can be so one-sided and predictable..don’t you think so too?🤣 statistically he is not even better defensively from the three and I support Arteta’s decision👍
Zinchenko another sicknote
Too much rigidity but I guess it’s Forest so it will work. Arteta should sub out underperforming players quickly and not waste time when things aren’t working.
Easy prediction..arsenal 3 ..not 0…scorer granit for hatrick …wow def mid score hatrick?..
I definitely would back Xhaka for that! I guess Y Toure might have scored 3 goals during that freak 20 goal season at City?
Yeah..I remember that.toure box to box..xhaka now got licensed to play in more advanced role..
Definitely need to go to 2 upfront ,a 442 or 4312 but 2 so Jesus is getting help and we will score more and more definitely ,cmon you gunners , COYG
It seems Gabriel is also creating space for others. What I see is Odegaard usually combining with Saka. I dont see much through passes for Gabriel when we are in possession unless it’s from a counter.
We should be thankful we have our FULL team out. We’ve a strong first team…..but one injury and we are in trouble. Sad we never bought a quality midfield player and a striker before the transfer window closed. Still if we get to January still challenging we can finalise the squad and not rely on not getting injuries. Hopefully we can hit 3 against Forest. We miss Zinchenko badly….he is a big player for us.
Stunning,kids special
And that’s why Martinelli should start as CF ahead of Niketiah after Jesus..
Top of the league again 🙂 Mari tribute was lovely too!
Think we should take Sala off even if it’s just precautionary. Should be off already!
He’s walking at least so fingers crossed. Big chance for Nelson (who was the Saka of the academy before Saka) to stake his claim.
Big chance for nelson
Yes… and he is playing in his favoured position as well..
Hopefully he will make most of it..
Nelson is not creating space for himself, can only do a one touch backwards.
This pretty much sums up our bench. Saka playing while obvioisly injured but Mikel is still reluctant to make the change.
Hopefully it’s not serious..
He straight went down into tunnel..
Probably getting an ice pack, looks more like a twisted ankle. If it was muscular wouldn’t have continued soo long.
Why is Odegaard on free kick duty ,wasteful once again
So what I can see of Nelson from my buffering stream is him being slightly lax in the press. Which is a far cry from his pressing in that Liverpool match at the emirates where he scored. Is it true or just the internet playing tricks. I think even Ode came up once to help him press.
Saw the same but it was early and perhaps he didn’t expect to play (not a great excuse.) It’s his chance, it’s up to him to take it will have plenty of minutes today.
Him now fouling twice while pressing others makes me think he hasnt had a proper drill with the others. Or the first teamers have been that good that they are the earliest adapters to MA’s tactics. Nelson unfortunately seems to be one of the backward guys who needs on pitch guidance to go play in the spaces where the RW supposed to play.
He’s even jogging when we have a counter attacking opportunity. Lazy too lazy
We miss a few too many chances. Another goal urgent.
Saliba just dominating so far!
Bad timing
you were not wrong just bad timing.
Ben ******* White superb!
Please let us not concede the usual just before halftime goal!!
Some pathetic defending. Unforgivable.
Gabriel again
White did pretty well?
Yes… it was very very important block
Forgive my ignorance but he is part of the defence. Not sugar-coating the passing mistakes that lead to it but it seems it was dealt with fantastically by the defence overall.
The game is far from over..
On top but strewn with self-harming errors.
We should prepare for a much intense second half. An early goal will do us a whole lot of good. I am not too confident judging by our second half performances in the last few games but hoping for the best.
Great goal
Replacing Saka with Nelson was a good decision, because Nelson would likely try to reach the byline instead of cutting inside. This could confuse Nottingham Forest