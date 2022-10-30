Confirmed Arsenal team to face Forest – Still no Tierney

Arsenal will welcome Nottingham Forest to the Emirates today with the aim to continue their 100% home record this season, but with this incredible glut of games coming thick and fast with fatigue setting in, I am sure that that it will be as big a test as any other game we have faced this season.

I have already given my reasons for thinking this is going to be very tough, and I am sure it is going to very difficult to predict the team that Arteta will put out depending on the results of any fitness tests that Arteta has managed to squeeze in between games.

But, having said that, Arteta seems to always play his best team available for League games, so I am worried there won’t be as many changes as the fans would like to see, so this is my prediction of Arteta’s choices today…

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Martinelli

Jesus

I would like to see a few of them rested though, but let’s now look at the confirmed teams and see if I was right or not….