Confirmed Arsenal team to face Fulham – Saka back on the bench

Arsenal welcome Fulham to the Emirates Stadium tonight and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.
Arsenal come into this fixture in strong form, sitting second in the league with 58 points, 12 behind Liverpool. A hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chelsea in their last outing demonstrated their defensive solidity and ability to grind out results under pressure. The Gunners boast an impressive home record and will be eager to extend their unbeaten streak against Fulham at the Emirates, where they have historically dominated this fixture.
Fulham, currently eighth with 45 points, have had a mixed season but remain a dangerous opponent. They suffered a disappointing FA Cup exit last weekend, losing 3-0 to Crystal Palace, and will be determined to bounce back. Known for their organised defence and quick counter-attacks, Fulham could pose problems for Arsenal if given space to exploit. However, consistency has been an issue for the visitors, particularly against top-tier opposition.
The head-to-head record heavily favours Arsenal, who have won the majority of their previous encounters with Fulham. These matches often produce goals, and with both teams involved in high-scoring games this season, fans can expect an entertaining contest.
For Arsenal, this is an opportunity to keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table. For Fulham, it’s a chance to prove their mettle against one of the league’s strongest sides. With contrasting ambitions but plenty at stake, tonight’s game promises to deliver excitement and drama under the lights at the Emirates.
Told ya he would be back on 1 april. Time to get him some match fitness for the Madrid games
Where is Ben White?
The rumours said that he’s wife is about to give birth.
I Was worried.Thanx Thc
Odegaard is useless
They lad has completely disappeared this season
Apparently got a knock in training.
Nwaneri right, Martinelli left and Marino up top, so nothing new yet, but glad to see Saka on the bench.
Arsenal good squad , Notting apart from winning is not acceptable. Saka might change the game later.
Glad to have Premier League back. Ecstatic to have Saka back!
Gabriel off ! Another bloody injury!
Timber down now 😲
Martinelli is roasting castagne – I’d keep getting the ball to him
I blame Arteta for these injuries..overplaying them!
So why has Saliba not missed a game through injury then ?
Another Odeggard blunder leads to Gabriel injury
Fulham bloke delaying free kick, carrying ball away – thought we got yellow carded quite a few times for that? Don’t know how they haven’t got one yellow card in the first half.
Gmv8, because it wasn’t a head injury the game doesn’t have to stop. Also Gabriel was down when we were attacking, so we could’ve put the ball out.
CFArsenal#7, twice he’s played a ball that’s put us under pressure.
Oh u think he won’t get injured ?
Rice is actually the person who over playing will soon get to
Emirates turning into library again, eh? Awful style, every passing year it looks like Wengers spirit is all but lost…
Fulham players are playing rugby not football, they should’ve had about 3 yellows by now. Think our lads are scared of picking up an injury.
Martinelli has been lively
Nwaneri has been very heavily marked
EVENTUALLY a goal to liven up proceedings
Except for the goal, which was well taken. It is rather uninspiring. A much changed Fulham team should be bliwn away. Gabriels injury is a worry.
Martinelli was the most dangerous attacker in the field tonight, but Merino made it count with his accurate shot and Nwaneri’s assist
I hope Magalhaes will be back before Real Madrid come to England
I think Magalhaes is also injury-prone like Calafiori, although Calafiori is worse
Always having funny views
Mention our best defender in relation to fitness – it’s Gabriel Magalheas,
He’s played more minutes than Saliba even in the last 3 seasons
There’s a distinct lack of pace in that 11 on the field. Need get it to Martinelli more, has looked sharp.
STARBWOY!!!
What a comeback, SAKA.
Different team as soon as Saka on. Martinelli been excellent. Merino not quick, and playing out of position, but clever/clinical player.
Declan Rice got fed up with being foiled and the ref doing nothing about it, so he fouled back, and surprise, surprise he got a yellow card.
*fowled
Aargh … fouled.