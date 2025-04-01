Confirmed Arsenal team to face Fulham – Saka back on the bench

Arsenal welcome Fulham to the Emirates Stadium tonight and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.

Arsenal come into this fixture in strong form, sitting second in the league with 58 points, 12 behind Liverpool. A hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chelsea in their last outing demonstrated their defensive solidity and ability to grind out results under pressure. The Gunners boast an impressive home record and will be eager to extend their unbeaten streak against Fulham at the Emirates, where they have historically dominated this fixture.

Fulham, currently eighth with 45 points, have had a mixed season but remain a dangerous opponent. They suffered a disappointing FA Cup exit last weekend, losing 3-0 to Crystal Palace, and will be determined to bounce back. Known for their organised defence and quick counter-attacks, Fulham could pose problems for Arsenal if given space to exploit. However, consistency has been an issue for the visitors, particularly against top-tier opposition.

The head-to-head record heavily favours Arsenal, who have won the majority of their previous encounters with Fulham. These matches often produce goals, and with both teams involved in high-scoring games this season, fans can expect an entertaining contest.

For Arsenal, this is an opportunity to keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table. For Fulham, it’s a chance to prove their mettle against one of the league’s strongest sides. With contrasting ambitions but plenty at stake, tonight’s game promises to deliver excitement and drama under the lights at the Emirates.