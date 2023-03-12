Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Fulham today – Odegaard and Trossard back… Strong bench

Although Arsenal fans are hopefully expecting Gabriel Jesus to return to the Arsenal squad shortly, Mikel Arteta suddenly has a few injuries and illnesses affecting his choices for the starting X! at Craven Cottage today, especially when it comes to our usually reliable attacking line-up.

With the inclusion of Jesus just looking like wild speculation, we are also missing Trossard and Nketiah, and Smith-Rowe is unlikely to be risked either, having played 70 minutes on Thursday, and the prognosis for Odegaard is not looking good either.

Rice-Nelson replaced Smith-Rowe for the last 20 mins against Sporting and is likely to start, and I can’t see Saka and Martinelli getting any rest either in the near future, but maybe Vieira mat get another chance to impress.

The back line I am sure will revert to standard, with White, Gabriel, Saliba and Tomiyasu in front of Ramsdale, with Partey, Xhaka and Vieira in the middle. Martinelli will likely be the false nine, with Saka and Reiss Nelson down the wings.

So now let’s see who Arteta chooses from his greatly reduced squad…..

Come On You Gooners!!!!

Posted by

19 Comments

Add a Comment

  3. Great line up…
    Jesus on bench..
    Great too see all our players back at the right time…
    COYG
    Should be winning this game…

    Reply

  4. Happy to see Trossard recover so fast. Jesus could be our super-sub, because he was so intense and tricky before he got injured

    Martinelli is back in his best position and hopefully Saka will be fit enough to score

    Reply

  6. So crucial game.Welcome back Jesus!Come On You Gunners!!!!
    —————————-Mad About Arsenal——————————

    Reply

  9. Many Gooners, rightly, welcoming JESUS back.
    BUT a word of caution, as he can not possibly be match fit yet.

    Unlikely to be called as sub, UNLESS we have injuries.

    I hope he is not called upon today, nor for a week or two at least, just yet.

    Reply

  10. We can win this and open a 5 point lead again. I want our defence to put in a good performance today so to shut up these so called pundits n you tubers who think we are not good defensively to win the league even though we are 2nd best defensive team and 2nd best offensive team. Come on Arsenal. Need a win with clean sheet.

    Reply

  11. I just hope our defence tightens up and makes sure that Mitrovic is never left unchallenged in the air.If we can keep a clean sheet we will win.

    Reply

  13. Big chance to put pressure on mcity, can put them 8 pts behind before they play Liverpool on the 1st april if we win our next 2 games.

    At this point of the season a chance to shift all the pressure to your title rival is a boon especially when you know our fixture list in April.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs