Confirmed Arsenal team to face Fulham today – Odegaard and Trossard back… Strong bench

Although Arsenal fans are hopefully expecting Gabriel Jesus to return to the Arsenal squad shortly, Mikel Arteta suddenly has a few injuries and illnesses affecting his choices for the starting X! at Craven Cottage today, especially when it comes to our usually reliable attacking line-up.
With the inclusion of Jesus just looking like wild speculation, we are also missing Trossard and Nketiah, and Smith-Rowe is unlikely to be risked either, having played 70 minutes on Thursday, and the prognosis for Odegaard is not looking good either.
Rice-Nelson replaced Smith-Rowe for the last 20 mins against Sporting and is likely to start, and I can’t see Saka and Martinelli getting any rest either in the near future, but maybe Vieira mat get another chance to impress.
The back line I am sure will revert to standard, with White, Gabriel, Saliba and Tomiyasu in front of Ramsdale, with Partey, Xhaka and Vieira in the middle. Martinelli will likely be the false nine, with Saka and Reiss Nelson down the wings.
So now let’s see who Arteta chooses from his greatly reduced squad…..
🖤 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️
🪄 Odegaard in midfield
💪 Trossard returns
🔙 Jesus on the bench
Set and ready for a London derby!
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 12, 2023
Come On You Gooners!!!!
Seeing our #9 on this piece of paper melts my heart
— Le African Gooner (@leafricangooner) March 12, 2023
Wow, strong team. So happy Odegaard and Trossard are fit and in. COYG.
Glad too Jesus and Trossard back, come on boys we got this!
Great line up…
Jesus on bench..
Great too see all our players back at the right time…
COYG
Should be winning this game…
Happy to see Trossard recover so fast. Jesus could be our super-sub, because he was so intense and tricky before he got injured
Martinelli is back in his best position and hopefully Saka will be fit enough to score
Jesus is back..great stuff
So crucial game.Welcome back Jesus!Come On You Gunners!!!!
Finally. Jesus is back
Let’s troll Willian today huh?
No… no need..
It’s not that important…
Win is most important and clean sheet than trolling him.
J.O.A NO!
LETS NOT BEHAVE AS LITTLE CHILDREN, BUT AS ADULTS.
Why? Willian was subpar but at least he had the decency to quit his multimillion contract.. Kudos to him I say
Many Gooners, rightly, welcoming JESUS back.
BUT a word of caution, as he can not possibly be match fit yet.
Unlikely to be called as sub, UNLESS we have injuries.
I hope he is not called upon today, nor for a week or two at least, just yet.
We can win this and open a 5 point lead again. I want our defence to put in a good performance today so to shut up these so called pundits n you tubers who think we are not good defensively to win the league even though we are 2nd best defensive team and 2nd best offensive team. Come on Arsenal. Need a win with clean sheet.
I just hope our defence tightens up and makes sure that Mitrovic is never left unchallenged in the air.If we can keep a clean sheet we will win.
Oof that bench😍😍😍
When was the last time we had such a strong squad.
Big chance to put pressure on mcity, can put them 8 pts behind before they play Liverpool on the 1st april if we win our next 2 games.
At this point of the season a chance to shift all the pressure to your title rival is a boon especially when you know our fixture list in April.
Well done Gabriel
3 goals in 4 appearances for Gabriel against Fulham
Fulham were hopeless for the second
Nice cross but the defence were like statues