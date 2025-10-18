Fulham v Arsenal
Confirmed Arsenal team to face Fulham – Zubimendi replaces Odegaard

Arsenal travel to Fulham today to secure another victory and maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table once all the weekend’s fixtures have been completed. This is the team Mikel Arteta has chosen to achieve that goal.

Arsenal currently have the opportunity to pull clear of Liverpool, who face a challenging encounter against Manchester United. The Reds have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, and a defeat to United could see Arsenal move four points ahead if they manage to claim victory over Fulham. Such an outcome would provide a significant boost to Arsenal’s ambitions of ending the season as champions, but it depends entirely on their ability to handle their own business first.

Fulham present a potential stumbling block for the league leaders. Despite losing their last two matches to Bournemouth and Aston Villa, both of those defeats came away from home. The Cottagers have remained unbeaten at Craven Cottage in all competitions this season, a record that underlines the challenge Arsenal are likely to face. Their home form has been one of the team’s strongest assets, and they will be eager to maintain it against one of the Premier League’s most in-form sides.

Fulham also have an encouraging recent record against Arsenal on home soil, having avoided defeat in the last two occasions the Gunners visited them. This adds an extra layer of confidence for the hosts, who will want to prove that they can still compete with the league’s top clubs despite their recent setbacks.

For Arsenal, this is a match that requires focus and composure. Mikel Arteta’s side are aware that complacency could prove costly, particularly against a Fulham team that performs strongly in front of its own supporters. However, Arteta now has a deep and talented squad at his disposal, with several top players capable of making a difference both as starters and from the bench.

If Arsenal can maintain their recent form and apply consistent pressure throughout the match, they will have every chance of returning to North London with all three points and potentially extending their lead at the summit of the Premier League.

  3. Arsenal fc 2 – nil up by half-time (sorry Leno) then we bang in another 2. Statement away win with Saka on the scoresheet once again…COYG!

  5. Pressure is on us, let’s see how we handle being the hunted.

    Surprised to see Trossard starting tbh, maybe Arteta saving Martinelli for starting the CL match.

    Curious to see what happens if we get ahead; will Arteta defend 1-0 lead or we he be ruthless and put it to bed with another goal.

    Just looking to see if will we be aggressive and go for the throat or will we play not to lose.

    1. I think Arteta keeps Martinelli and Merino on the bench to surprise Fulham if we can’t score or are losing in the second half of the game

      Let Gyokeres, Trossard and Rice tire Fulham out first

  6. Arsenal now down to 3rd in the table. Since Chelsea and City won, it is a MUST to get 3 pts. Merino go bench despite his Spain heroics. Bassey always plays best against Arsenal so today good to see him start off the bench. It’s undeniable Fulham also missed important players through injury. Good moment to play them. This tie is reminiscent of the intriguing clash between Zat Knight and Henry.

  9. 4 epl matches till the next int break when we get super offensive reinforcement with Odegaard, Madueke and Havertz back. Assuming no new big injuries, that bench gonna be stacked right on time for the most physically draining part of the season. Players like Gyokeres and Saka will get some breather

  10. I think talk of handbrakes is rubbish. Thinking to recent visits to Fulham, any side in the world can score against us on breakaway if we over commit to attack. Let’s just use a bit of handbrake to get on top with first goal, and professionally dismantle them from there 🤷‍♀️

  12. Eze was convincing against a more formidable midfield up the Magpies.

    Am expecting the former Crystal to go and dip his bread at Craven Cottage

  15. Eze doesn’t drop back to help build up play like Odegaard and it’s clearly affecting our build up from the back. He may be deadlier in the final third but weakens us in the other 2 thirds.

  19. Tough game! Eze and Gabriel constantly losing concentration. Not sure what to do, Fulham are really solid.

  20. Sooo the ref stopped a dangerous attack because gimenez punched his own teammate king. Great need Arteta to implement that in our dark arts as soon as possible.

  22. Eze not doing enough. His positional play has been poor. I will bring in a Nwaneri. We also need to move the ball quicker.

  24. Very poor and frustrating 1st half
    That was not at all accepted
    These are the games where you win or lose the tittle
    It’s not about top 4 or 5 opponents
    It’s about how we are going beat these mid table sides
    And so far from the 1st half it doesn’t look like we are winning today

  25. We lost Odegaard’s ability to cut inside easily from the right wing, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Nwaneri replaces Eze on the right side of the midfield to make more diagonal passes and runs

    Trossard also couldn’t get past Castagne at all, so Martinelli would likely replace him in the second half of the game

    Gyokeres played decently, although he should’ve been stronger for the hold-up play

    1. I start to.notice Gyokeres holds his position by leaning his upper body too much on his defense which tilts his center of gravity backward. This destabilizes his mobility when he needs to turn and chase while the defense player can stretch a leg to poach the ball from him. Maybe a sign of weak core or posture?

  26. Passing bit slow and predictable. Not shifting across field quickly enough.

    Eze fans wish to admit, he’s very poor against deep blocks and double teeming.

  27. Trossard is just so much more effective from the bench, he struggles against fresh defenders

    Everything we did in the first half encouraged Fulham to defend deep, encouraging your opposition to play in a way that you struggle to break down makes zero sense

    Eze’s game has never been tracking back so it’s really no surprise he’s not doing it to be fair.

  28. Too slow from midfield and the back. Not very brave. It has to be better second half. Standard, we do not want to lose first half but not very clever.

  29. A very sterile, toothless 1st half. So much side passing, could care less about forward passing.

    Zero movement, just standing in a position, like robots awaiting instructions.
    Needed to come out and show something, instead we play so meek and humble.

    Not deserving of the quality on the pitch, underperforming to the max.

