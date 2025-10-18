Confirmed Arsenal team to face Fulham – Zubimendi replaces Odegaard

Arsenal travel to Fulham today to secure another victory and maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table once all the weekend’s fixtures have been completed. This is the team Mikel Arteta has chosen to achieve that goal.
Arsenal currently have the opportunity to pull clear of Liverpool, who face a challenging encounter against Manchester United. The Reds have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, and a defeat to United could see Arsenal move four points ahead if they manage to claim victory over Fulham. Such an outcome would provide a significant boost to Arsenal’s ambitions of ending the season as champions, but it depends entirely on their ability to handle their own business first.
Fulham present a potential stumbling block for the league leaders. Despite losing their last two matches to Bournemouth and Aston Villa, both of those defeats came away from home. The Cottagers have remained unbeaten at Craven Cottage in all competitions this season, a record that underlines the challenge Arsenal are likely to face. Their home form has been one of the team’s strongest assets, and they will be eager to maintain it against one of the Premier League’s most in-form sides.
Fulham also have an encouraging recent record against Arsenal on home soil, having avoided defeat in the last two occasions the Gunners visited them. This adds an extra layer of confidence for the hosts, who will want to prove that they can still compete with the league’s top clubs despite their recent setbacks.
For Arsenal, this is a match that requires focus and composure. Mikel Arteta’s side are aware that complacency could prove costly, particularly against a Fulham team that performs strongly in front of its own supporters. However, Arteta now has a deep and talented squad at his disposal, with several top players capable of making a difference both as starters and from the bench.
If Arsenal can maintain their recent form and apply consistent pressure throughout the match, they will have every chance of returning to North London with all three points and potentially extending their lead at the summit of the Premier League.
As the champions begin to wobble, Arsenal must seize the initiative and establish domestic dominance
But City is also firing down our tail at the moment
But City is also a 1 man team which will inevitably cost them more pts than the usual City sides. Our biggest challenger is still Liverpool.
City are still a good team, Haaland being so good somewhat makes the rest of the team look “average”. Definitely a threat with alot of quality
Yes but the Citizens aren’t the team of old, there are almost like a one man team these days
Don’t need to be City of old to win this Prem as Arsenal and Liverpool are not amazing
He’s that good , hes capable of winning them the Prem
Arsenal have not got that player
Correct and City now top before we kick off.
Haaland goals are masking the bigger problem in Man City team.
A still believes it will be a two horse race between Arsenal and the champion, when the dust settles
Should be enough to beat Fulham comfortably
Arsenal fc 2 – nil up by half-time (sorry Leno) then we bang in another 2. Statement away win with Saka on the scoresheet once again…COYG!
I’m satisfied with any type of win.
Really good lineup
Pressure is on us, let’s see how we handle being the hunted.
Surprised to see Trossard starting tbh, maybe Arteta saving Martinelli for starting the CL match.
Curious to see what happens if we get ahead; will Arteta defend 1-0 lead or we he be ruthless and put it to bed with another goal.
Just looking to see if will we be aggressive and go for the throat or will we play not to lose.
I think Arteta keeps Martinelli and Merino on the bench to surprise Fulham if we can’t score or are losing in the second half of the game
Let Gyokeres, Trossard and Rice tire Fulham out first
Arsenal now down to 3rd in the table. Since Chelsea and City won, it is a MUST to get 3 pts. Merino go bench despite his Spain heroics. Bassey always plays best against Arsenal so today good to see him start off the bench. It’s undeniable Fulham also missed important players through injury. Good moment to play them. This tie is reminiscent of the intriguing clash between Zat Knight and Henry.
Lets GO!!!!!
Should be a straightforward win .
Fulham’s squad worth about a billion less than ours 4-0 to us
Arsenal b team😂
4 epl matches till the next int break when we get super offensive reinforcement with Odegaard, Madueke and Havertz back. Assuming no new big injuries, that bench gonna be stacked right on time for the most physically draining part of the season. Players like Gyokeres and Saka will get some breather
I think talk of handbrakes is rubbish. Thinking to recent visits to Fulham, any side in the world can score against us on breakaway if we over commit to attack. Let’s just use a bit of handbrake to get on top with first goal, and professionally dismantle them from there 🤷♀️
Fulham isn’t exactly sitting back, which could naive or brave or both
This is Arsenal’s best 11 with everyone fit for me.
Eze was convincing against a more formidable midfield up the Magpies.
Am expecting the former Crystal to go and dip his bread at Craven Cottage
Happy to see the early involvement of the big Swede
He’s had to 2 touches In half an hour lol
We are beginning to turn the screw now
Gabriel still fast asleep on a plane
Eze doesn’t drop back to help build up play like Odegaard and it’s clearly affecting our build up from the back. He may be deadlier in the final third but weakens us in the other 2 thirds.
We can take Trossard out and replace it with Nwaneri and Eze and can play on left
Final 3rd
For those who aren’t able to watch, Timber and Iowbi are looking lively, as the big Swedes gone quite
Zero movement in this team, static as can be.
Very casual start from Arsenal, an approach that rarely works for us. Rice and Zubi need to up the tempo.
Tough game! Eze and Gabriel constantly losing concentration. Not sure what to do, Fulham are really solid.
Sooo the ref stopped a dangerous attack because gimenez punched his own teammate king. Great need Arteta to implement that in our dark arts as soon as possible.
It’s the rules mate
Unlucky but can hardly blame the ref for upholding the lae
The lae? 😆
A keep telling fans there is no.player with better interception skills than Declan Rice ,
Eze not doing enough. His positional play has been poor. I will bring in a Nwaneri. We also need to move the ball quicker.
One point is of not much use to us, we have to get greedy
Very poor and frustrating 1st half
That was not at all accepted
These are the games where you win or lose the tittle
It’s not about top 4 or 5 opponents
It’s about how we are going beat these mid table sides
And so far from the 1st half it doesn’t look like we are winning today
We lost Odegaard’s ability to cut inside easily from the right wing, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Nwaneri replaces Eze on the right side of the midfield to make more diagonal passes and runs
Trossard also couldn’t get past Castagne at all, so Martinelli would likely replace him in the second half of the game
Gyokeres played decently, although he should’ve been stronger for the hold-up play
I start to.notice Gyokeres holds his position by leaning his upper body too much on his defense which tilts his center of gravity backward. This destabilizes his mobility when he needs to turn and chase while the defense player can stretch a leg to poach the ball from him. Maybe a sign of weak core or posture?
100% on the money
Great observation. I think you’re right, he does look a bit unfit
Passing bit slow and predictable. Not shifting across field quickly enough.
Eze fans wish to admit, he’s very poor against deep blocks and double teeming.
Trossard is just so much more effective from the bench, he struggles against fresh defenders
Everything we did in the first half encouraged Fulham to defend deep, encouraging your opposition to play in a way that you struggle to break down makes zero sense
Eze’s game has never been tracking back so it’s really no surprise he’s not doing it to be fair.
Too slow from midfield and the back. Not very brave. It has to be better second half. Standard, we do not want to lose first half but not very clever.
A very sterile, toothless 1st half. So much side passing, could care less about forward passing.
Zero movement, just standing in a position, like robots awaiting instructions.
Needed to come out and show something, instead we play so meek and humble.
Not deserving of the quality on the pitch, underperforming to the max.
Time for Arteta to earn his mega bucks. He should have seen enough to make changes either in system or personnel
Get in
Stoke City AFC
Kneeded that
Trosaad
Gabriels been great for my FPL team this season often clean sheets and some sort of attacking points
Magalhaes is too expensive, so I chose Ruben Dias for my FPL team
He’s worth it dude
At start of weekend I was 3rd out of 50 which for me is amazing as normally I’m not great
The Big Swede should step up
Never a penalty
He got slightest of the touch
I think it will be overturned
Hit the knee and the ball which 1st will be the decider.
We cannot sit on 1-0
We are far far from convincing today at the back
We need another goal probably from the big Swedes to put the game to bed
What’s wrong with Gyökeres
Why can’t he just score
Championship-level touches and technical skills
So as per your heart is not good enough for Arsenal level
It’s so obvious if we look at his performance in his last three international matches