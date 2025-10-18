Confirmed Arsenal team to face Fulham – Zubimendi replaces Odegaard

Arsenal travel to Fulham today to secure another victory and maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table once all the weekend’s fixtures have been completed. This is the team Mikel Arteta has chosen to achieve that goal.

Arsenal currently have the opportunity to pull clear of Liverpool, who face a challenging encounter against Manchester United. The Reds have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, and a defeat to United could see Arsenal move four points ahead if they manage to claim victory over Fulham. Such an outcome would provide a significant boost to Arsenal’s ambitions of ending the season as champions, but it depends entirely on their ability to handle their own business first.

Fulham present a potential stumbling block for the league leaders. Despite losing their last two matches to Bournemouth and Aston Villa, both of those defeats came away from home. The Cottagers have remained unbeaten at Craven Cottage in all competitions this season, a record that underlines the challenge Arsenal are likely to face. Their home form has been one of the team’s strongest assets, and they will be eager to maintain it against one of the Premier League’s most in-form sides.

Fulham also have an encouraging recent record against Arsenal on home soil, having avoided defeat in the last two occasions the Gunners visited them. This adds an extra layer of confidence for the hosts, who will want to prove that they can still compete with the league’s top clubs despite their recent setbacks.

For Arsenal, this is a match that requires focus and composure. Mikel Arteta’s side are aware that complacency could prove costly, particularly against a Fulham team that performs strongly in front of its own supporters. However, Arteta now has a deep and talented squad at his disposal, with several top players capable of making a difference both as starters and from the bench.

If Arsenal can maintain their recent form and apply consistent pressure throughout the match, they will have every chance of returning to North London with all three points and potentially extending their lead at the summit of the Premier League.