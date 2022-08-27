Confirmed Arsenal team to face Fulham

After three resonably easy wins over Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth, Arsenal are expected to extend their winning run to four when they take on our local rivals Fulham at the Emirates this evening.

Fulham may be another newly-promoted team like Bournemouth, but they have been excellent on their return to the EPL and are unbeaten so far including a hard-fought draw against Liverpool, so will be in a confident mood today.

But this week brings a new problem, as Arteta needs to factor in the fact that have another game on Wednesday at Villa Park, so I have predicted that the Boss will be forced to do a bit of rotation to keep some fresh legs for Aston Villa, or at least make full use of the new five sub rule this evening.

Well here is the team that I “tentatively” decided on earlier…

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu….Gabriel…Saliba….Tierney

Partey…Xhaka

Martinelli…Odegaard…Marquinhos

Jesus

So now we just have to wait and see which XI Arteta will choose to start the game.

And here it is!

