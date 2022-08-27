Confirmed Arsenal team to face Fulham

After three resonably easy wins over Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth, Arsenal are expected to extend their winning run to four when they take on our local rivals Fulham at the Emirates this evening.
Fulham may be another newly-promoted team like Bournemouth, but they have been excellent on their return to the EPL and are unbeaten so far including a hard-fought draw against Liverpool, so will be in a confident mood today.
But this week brings a new problem, as Arteta needs to factor in the fact that have another game on Wednesday at Villa Park, so I have predicted that the Boss will be forced to do a bit of rotation to keep some fresh legs for Aston Villa, or at least make full use of the new five sub rule this evening.
Well here is the team that I “tentatively” decided on earlier…
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu….Gabriel…Saliba….Tierney
Partey…Xhaka
Martinelli…Odegaard…Marquinhos
Jesus
So now we just have to wait and see which XI Arteta will choose to start the game.
And here it is!
🔴 Introducing our starting XI…
🇫🇷 William Saliba in defence
🏴 @KieranTierney1 returns
🇧🇷 @GabrielJesus9 starts
#️⃣ #ARSFUL pic.twitter.com/mg2UpNkIQC
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 27, 2022
Watch Arteta’s full pre-match press conference ahead of Fulham
Hmmm no Partey or Zinchenko. Big calls.
P.S. Front page using a photo with Aubameyang is a bit… inappropriate?
Stop being so sensitive
Why would I do that?
It doesn’t seem difficult to find a photo of the current players – and I might not mind if it were a former player like Henry rather than an ex-player who caused so much grief last season.
@IDKW
Obviously still causing me grief!
Changed….
Replacements weren’t mentioned:
Turner, Soares, Tomiyasu, Holding, Sambi, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Marquinhos, Nketiah
Sambi and Vieira only options in midfield.
You mean he should be exile from anything that has to do with Arsenal.
Do you guys realize many of these players still support Arsenal even though they don’t represent the team anymore.
I thought we all say we should put the team first above anyone?
Yaya toure and eto had prob with pep at both city and Barca.
He doesn’t stop any of those players from being part of those club history.
Good one Kaay
Some people need to realize that this is “Arsenal FC” and not “Arteta FC”. They demonize anyone whom Arteta deems not good enough or casts away. Aubameyang had issues with Arteta, not Arsenal Football Club. So why should he be banished from the club’s history?
Zinchenko’s left out for precaution after feeling a strain on his thigh.
Partey out injured from a tight thigh too.
Tierney screams depth.
Elneny, hopefully he can step up confidently and we get this win.
COYG
Yes Eddie. A win is all that matters. 3 points.
Partey getting injured last minute. Hope it’s not too serious
Partey injury is not surprising…
Since joining Arsenal, I don’t remember has played continues 4-5 games one after the another…
Bad news! Zinchenko and Partey are injured
I think Arsenal had better hijack the deal between Paqueta and West Ham or sign another LB since Tierney is also injury-prone
Sign another LB? A bit overreaction now are we?
Zinchenko’s never been an injury prone player, he missed out solely cause of precaution. Means KT will get less get time and exposure to injury.
Don’t start please.
We’ve been singing getting a backup for Partey though
I thought Zinchenko missed many games at Man City because he was injured? Tierney can compete with Magalhaes or become an LW
As for Partey, we’ve got Elneny, Sambi-Lokonga and Azeez
Agree on the Paqueta deal GAI could make us strong contenders he’s a step up from Odegaard but apparently he as a big ego ,which we know Arteta Cannot handle .
“Cannot handle”? Why do you use such over-emotive language?
back in the real world, Arteta is right that players with egos are toxic and can wreck a squad’s harmony.
IDKWIC
Facts and only facts ,stop being so defensive ,anyway got a game to watch ,laters .
I got different vibe from Paqueta. But maybe Arsenal don’t want the Brazilian clique to grow further, as we’ve got four Brazilians
After Paqueta (reportedly) said he was only looking for CL football he didn’t seem a good signing, but if he’s prepared to go to WHU (and it’s hard to understand why he would want to do that)… then he does seem a good buy (if he has the right temperament).
I hope we do hijack that deal. Seems a bit late though.
I heard his agent has been talking to several EPL clubs, including Arsenal, Man City, Spuds and Newcastle
But only West Ham launched an official bid, so he didn’t have much choice
Damn this day started good with city down 0-2 and chelsea down a man then haaland happened and mendy became a wall.
Still a strong lineup no doubt, clearly this screams squad depth. But the signs are obvious, injury has reared its ugly head quite early, MA and Edu should have been proactive but it isn’t too late to react. It’s time for action. After today’s WIN, they should get back and get in more signings to keep our options up so we don’t once again rue our chances which is becoming too consistent.
3 points to the boys today…sure win.
As expected Partey is injured once again. But we seem to keep overlooking to need to strengthen in that position. With both Arteta and Edu being former midfielders, I expect they would know better.
We have a great chance this season to achieve something incredible, but the apparent lack of interest in adding quality and depth to the midfield may just cost of so dearly.
Problem now, Xhaka will play as CDM or CM today instead more advance role because Partey is not there and Elneny is not as good as Partey.. Xhaka is vulnerable into CM or CDM position… Our Midfield May get overrun…
Also Zinchenko use to drift into CM position which allowed Xhaka to more forward…
But now I don’t think that will happen as Tierney is more of old school LB compared to Zinchenko…
Interesting to see how we gonna cope with this shift..
Time to move partey on, he is just too much of a liability
Would have liked to see Marquinhos get a start ,sakas been off form the first 3 games
Anyway still strong team without partey,but 3 games and he’s already getting rested ,does not bode well .
COYG
So there goes the midfield … hopefully enough upfront to see them off .. so long as defence doesn’t get bullied … the idea we have enough in the midfield in this squad just beggars any sense of credulity .. hoping Jesus continues his form and saka perks up … lpool have put our 3 against bmouth into perspective
I so wanted Zinchenko to start versus Fulham. Solely for the reason that Fulham have been thriving most on risky plays by the opponents which the player like Zinc would never do. But still happy that Elneny is in. He is a safe player.
The match today will be decided based whether Arsenal plays safe and secure and not let much probable goal conceding situations. Let’s rock n roll.
This is my exact concern an injury to Partey.
Not Tielemans, we need a player when added actually improve us in the midfield.
Savic is that player, we can remain around the drawing board and strike the rod whilst still hot.
I’ll love Savic, he’s my dream midfield option but no way he’s coming here to be sitting for Partey, and no way Partey’s also sitting when he’s fit. So you see it’s not that easy.
I don’t understand what all the fuss is about though. Both players were clearly left out due to precai and Partey’s injury sounds more mild than he could’ve gotten.
It’s just a tight thigh.
Give it a few days rest and he’s back. I bet he’ll be available next weekend for the United game, same as Zinchenko.
The club’s handle clearly said Precaution for Zinchenko, and Partey’s own is clearly not serious and now like a precaution too.
This is still a very strong line up.
Let’s focus on getting the win 🔴🤝
Look at today’s midfield and ask yourself if it is good enough for the top 4. To me as solid as Elneney is he is not good enough for a top 4 team if he needs to play 10-15 games as a result of Party’s injuries.
Criminal we did not look for a better back-up to Partey.
No easy games in the prem as the cliche goes but not sure where anyone got the idea that Fulham at home is harder than Palace away. Can guarantee Fulham fans do not believe their away form will be better than Palace’s home form. Similarly a lot of our struggles last year were away from home. Finally we haven’t lost to a promoted team home or away since 2018 when Wenger lost to Newcastle 1-0.
As attractive as the football Marco Silva employs is (and it will be a test for a defence) they are exposed at the back. Nunez ran riot in a substitute appearance with a goal and a silly number of shots for his minutes and Toney bagged 1 and had one chalked off by var. Honestly see a Jesus hattrick here.
Liverpool 9-0
Odegaard is class
It seems we are overplaying and trying to score perfect beautiful score…
Some nice play down the right .. but no real threat down left and lack of creativity in the middle is blatant …