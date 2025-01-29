Confirmed Arsenal team to face Girona – Several changes made

Arsenal travel to Spain for a crucial Champions League encounter against Girona, with the Gunners on the verge of securing their place in the knockout stages and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has gone for.

Arsenal enters the fixture in fine form, having won their last three Champions League matches. Their most recent European outing saw them dispatch Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 at home, a result that has put them in a very strong position to progress without the need to go via the playoffs.

Currently sitting third in the table with 16 points, Arsenal’s defensive prowess has been particularly noteworthy, with only two goals conceded in the league phase thus far. The Gunners’ recent performances across all competitions have been equally impressive, with an unbeaten run stretching to five games. Their ability to score consistently in the Champions League, having found the net in three consecutive matches, bodes well for their chances against Girona.

Arsenal’s away form in the competition has been steady, with one win, one draw, and one loss on their travels. More impressively, the team is currently enjoying an eight-match unbeaten streak away from home across all competitions, which should give them confidence heading into this crucial fixture.

For Girona, the match represents an opportunity to salvage some pride in what has been a disappointing Champions League campaign. Already eliminated from contention, the Catalan side sits 31st in the table with just three points. Their recent form has been poor, with three consecutive defeats in all competitions, including a 1-0 loss to AC Milan in their last outing.

Girona’s struggles in the Champions League have been particularly evident in their goal-scoring record, having failed to find the net in their last four matches in the competition. Their home form in the tournament has been mixed, with one win and two losses in three contests.

Despite their elimination, Girona will be keen to end their European journey on a high note and potentially play spoiler to Arsenal’s ambitions. The match promises to be an intriguing encounter.