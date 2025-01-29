Confirmed Arsenal team to face Girona – Several changes made

Arsenal travel to Spain for a crucial Champions League encounter against Girona, with the Gunners on the verge of securing their place in the knockout stages and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has gone for.
Arsenal enters the fixture in fine form, having won their last three Champions League matches. Their most recent European outing saw them dispatch Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 at home, a result that has put them in a very strong position to progress without the need to go via the playoffs.
Currently sitting third in the table with 16 points, Arsenal’s defensive prowess has been particularly noteworthy, with only two goals conceded in the league phase thus far. The Gunners’ recent performances across all competitions have been equally impressive, with an unbeaten run stretching to five games. Their ability to score consistently in the Champions League, having found the net in three consecutive matches, bodes well for their chances against Girona.
Arsenal’s away form in the competition has been steady, with one win, one draw, and one loss on their travels. More impressively, the team is currently enjoying an eight-match unbeaten streak away from home across all competitions, which should give them confidence heading into this crucial fixture.
For Girona, the match represents an opportunity to salvage some pride in what has been a disappointing Champions League campaign. Already eliminated from contention, the Catalan side sits 31st in the table with just three points. Their recent form has been poor, with three consecutive defeats in all competitions, including a 1-0 loss to AC Milan in their last outing.
Girona’s struggles in the Champions League have been particularly evident in their goal-scoring record, having failed to find the net in their last four matches in the competition. Their home form in the tournament has been mixed, with one win and two losses in three contests.
Despite their elimination, Girona will be keen to end their European journey on a high note and potentially play spoiler to Arsenal’s ambitions. The match promises to be an intriguing encounter.
A very highly technical line up. COYG!!!
Rotation, Rotation
I know we “probably” dont have to win it but. WHY PARTEY RB?
IT DOESN’T WORK!!!!!!
Only Timber and Partey can play that position on the players who are fit.
It doesn’t work. So how can you say that.
Hopefully it won’t come even close to making a difference in this game.
The you complain about it, the more he must be RB just to prove he’s the invincible Manager and fans must just make peace with whatever he thinks is right
Oh a good a chance for Neto to improve on his “really poor campaign“ so far (see previous article by Ben😊).
Timber is obviously regarded as a key player for the game against Man City so once again Partey fills in at RB.Personally I am delighted with the decision to rest Rice and Havertz who must be close to being in the “” red zone”The match tonight is less important than the game on Sunday when nothing less than a win will suffice.
Grandad,
I agree with your opinions on Timber, Rice and Havertz. But I would have liked Partey to have had a breather to.
Although unless we play a back three, then I an see why Partey’s at right back again.
All though I’m not a big fan of him being right back if I’m honest.👍
And these dozen left backs can’t play right back? Only one leg works?
Did you mean right centerback or right wingback for Partey with a back three? I don’t think he would be suited for the right wingback position even as much as his relatively ineffective RB position. I’m surprised he’s playing in this game at all.
I hope we’re able to sub for Partey, Odegaard, Gabriel and Trossard fairly early in the contest. I have to admit that even with the huge goal differential in our favor, if necessary, I’m slightly nervous with Neto in goal but I guess it’s the right call if he’s going to get any playing time at all.
The news about Watkins is a shocker 29 years old 60million plz nooooo
Olie Watkins for 60mil. When we can get Sesko in or better still Viktor. I’m just coming from several Aston villa fans pages and groups, most are fuming the club rejected our initial 60million bid. Why? According to them their mains reasons are 1) Watkins is 29 soon to be 30 this year. 2) According to their fans he’s been on the decline already. 3) They prefer Duran who is younger and has a higher ceiling. Number 2 is even more concerning to me than number 1 especially coming from Aston Villa fans who watch him week in week out and know about him more than we do. I prefer we put that funds towards Sesko or Viktor. This screams of panic buy
I think Villa rejected the move because Duran is pushing for a move to Saudi, who have had a major offer rejected and Villa can get much more so perhaps need to keep Watkins. Just my thought.
I get your point but regardless it’s a red flag is Villa fans all prefer to loose Watkins than Duran. Most are angry their club rejected our 60mil offer. What does that say about our striker target. Apparently he’s on the decline and his own fans all see it. Very concerning plus he’s soon to be 30. I’m sorry but at this stage of the so called project this is not the Striker we need. I’m sorry also that I’m not going to buy that “he’s epl proven”. Definitely not the striker we need.
Could it be age maybe ?
I like Watkins though
Yes Dan, I think age is catching up with him. Personally I like him though but I’m just looking at the bigger picture and don’t think with that amount he’s the best option for us
The reality is we are now desperate. Sesko and Viktor only available in summer. Watkins not what I have in mind but better than other options and an upgrade on both Jesus and Kai
Not true. Money rules the world, we are the ones who are assuming Sesko and Gyokeres are not available now. Put in a good bid and see foundations shake. There is an abundance of players available and it’s only out of our own sheer incompetence we haven’t gotten one in earlier. Gyokeres, Sesko, Osimhen amongst others.
If we buy and almost 30 year old Ollie now for 60 who is obviously on the decline. Then we would need to buy another striker in a year or two. That’s not smart business. All we are doing is setting up ourselves for the Harvertz situation all over again.
I bet nobody predicted this line up!!
Let’s see if it works.
We could have a huge advantage for the city game if things go right for us.
Remember they have to go full out in their tie and reports of a fire outside the ground won’t help matters either.
Fingers crossed for a dominant display and all wrapped up by half time.
I did with my bro almost
I would have rested though Gabriel and Odegarrd
I’m glad he’s resting peeps
Agree. I’m glad I wouldn’t have been able to predict this lineup because that tells me that MA is reacting to the special circumstances which imo is all we can reasonably ask for here. We have a seven goal differential advantage on 9th place Aston Villa sitting with 13 pts. Too funny if city115 doesn’t make it through.
I hope Neto recovers his equilibrium
Commentators curse Sue 😄
Yup! Thank goodness the half ended well
First goal conceded in open play!
Well he didn’t poor bloke
You couldn’t make it up, well you could and Neto, what was he thinking!
Neto didn’t do great but Partey was way too deep which exposed neto.
That goals confirms what everyone knows Partey can not play right back he doesn’t get the nuance and gets caught out at crucial points. The rest of time hes decent but those points matter, playing someone on, stepping up when everyone drops, not tracking your man on a cross etc.
So everyone realises this except who Angus?
it seems to have been a general sentiment for awhile, obviously its not literally everyone but one i’ve come around to myself having tried to defend it previously.
worth noting id still 100% have played Partey RB this game due to fitness scenarios in general just id always defended Partey RB and the naysayers this time appear to have been right. At a certain point you have to admit it. Doesn’t take away from Partey’s quality just isn’t his skill set.
That could have been a Saka strike
What a cracker
what a goal! we’re so lucky saka, nwaneri, skelly wow
Cover for Saka confirmed.
Early days but City are losing lol
Hadn’t even looked, something to smile about. Makes our potential seeding options better i guess, you never want a team from your own country regardless of form.
It seems Raya wasn’t fit to play tonight according to MA.
That was a beauty!!
It seems Raya wasn’t fit to play tonight – hope he’s recovered for the weekend! /
😱 I hope so too🤞🤞
Dan, if you’ve got a minute, check out Mark Goldbridge and his take on the red card being rescinded… more importantly, go to the comments and there is one that stuck out a mile for me.
I hope it’s not true!!
Where’s that Ken?
Google GB
dan is not going to engage in good faith on this topic ever although i admire your attempts
Mate I never said the red card should not be rescinded
i didnt say you said that either i just said you wouldnt engage in good faith.
You mean I won’t agree with you lol
prove the point, keep standing tough
Okay mate
Yeah watched
Doesn’t say anything we have not said to be honest
Dan, did you scroll down the comments?
There’s one there saying that the threats made to Mr Oliver were three weeks old!!
I just hope this isn’t true.
Yeah I believe the media who have had the threats verified compared to some YouTuber
I just asked him his sources and quite worryingly … How does he know no threats were made this weekend?
Also peeps , whenever anyone is abused or threatened it’s not great lol
Dan, it’s now being alleged that these threats were after a Liverpool game three weeks ago and the police and the PGMOL kept quiet while investigations took place.
The PGMOL released it after the Wolves / Arsenal game
Bear in mind, I’m only repeating what I’m reading.
Go watch Neville and Carrager
Sums up our fanbase brilliantly
You can’t be serious.
