Confirmed Arsenal team to face Girona – Several changes made

Arsenal travel to Spain for a crucial Champions League encounter against Girona, with the Gunners on the verge of securing their place in the knockout stages and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has gone for.

Arsenal team v Girona

Arsenal enters the fixture in fine form, having won their last three Champions League matches. Their most recent European outing saw them dispatch Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 at home, a result that has put them in a very strong position to progress without the need to go via the playoffs.

Currently sitting third in the table with 16 points, Arsenal’s defensive prowess has been particularly noteworthy, with only two goals conceded in the league phase thus far. The Gunners’ recent performances across all competitions have been equally impressive, with an unbeaten run stretching to five games. Their ability to score consistently in the Champions League, having found the net in three consecutive matches, bodes well for their chances against Girona.

Arsenal’s away form in the competition has been steady, with one win, one draw, and one loss on their travels. More impressively, the team is currently enjoying an eight-match unbeaten streak away from home across all competitions, which should give them confidence heading into this crucial fixture.

For Girona, the match represents an opportunity to salvage some pride in what has been a disappointing Champions League campaign. Already eliminated from contention, the Catalan side sits 31st in the table with just three points. Their recent form has been poor, with three consecutive defeats in all competitions, including a 1-0 loss to AC Milan in their last outing.

Girona’s struggles in the Champions League have been particularly evident in their goal-scoring record, having failed to find the net in their last four matches in the competition. Their home form in the tournament has been mixed, with one win and two losses in three contests.

Despite their elimination, Girona will be keen to end their European journey on a high note and potentially play spoiler to Arsenal’s ambitions. The match promises to be an intriguing encounter.

Girona v Arsenal

  6. Timber is obviously regarded as a key player for the game against Man City so once again Partey fills in at RB.Personally I am delighted with the decision to rest Rice and Havertz who must be close to being in the “” red zone”The match tonight is less important than the game on Sunday when nothing less than a win will suffice.

    Reply

    1. Grandad,

      I agree with your opinions on Timber, Rice and Havertz. But I would have liked Partey to have had a breather to.

      Although unless we play a back three, then I an see why Partey’s at right back again.

      All though I’m not a big fan of him being right back if I’m honest.👍

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      2. Did you mean right centerback or right wingback for Partey with a back three? I don’t think he would be suited for the right wingback position even as much as his relatively ineffective RB position. I’m surprised he’s playing in this game at all.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  7. I hope we’re able to sub for Partey, Odegaard, Gabriel and Trossard fairly early in the contest. I have to admit that even with the huge goal differential in our favor, if necessary, I’m slightly nervous with Neto in goal but I guess it’s the right call if he’s going to get any playing time at all.

    Reply

  9. Olie Watkins for 60mil. When we can get Sesko in or better still Viktor. I’m just coming from several Aston villa fans pages and groups, most are fuming the club rejected our initial 60million bid. Why? According to them their mains reasons are 1) Watkins is 29 soon to be 30 this year. 2) According to their fans he’s been on the decline already. 3) They prefer Duran who is younger and has a higher ceiling. Number 2 is even more concerning to me than number 1 especially coming from Aston Villa fans who watch him week in week out and know about him more than we do. I prefer we put that funds towards Sesko or Viktor. This screams of panic buy

    Reply

    1. I think Villa rejected the move because Duran is pushing for a move to Saudi, who have had a major offer rejected and Villa can get much more so perhaps need to keep Watkins. Just my thought.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. I get your point but regardless it’s a red flag is Villa fans all prefer to loose Watkins than Duran. Most are angry their club rejected our 60mil offer. What does that say about our striker target. Apparently he’s on the decline and his own fans all see it. Very concerning plus he’s soon to be 30. I’m sorry but at this stage of the so called project this is not the Striker we need. I’m sorry also that I’m not going to buy that “he’s epl proven”. Definitely not the striker we need.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. Not true. Money rules the world, we are the ones who are assuming Sesko and Gyokeres are not available now. Put in a good bid and see foundations shake. There is an abundance of players available and it’s only out of our own sheer incompetence we haven’t gotten one in earlier. Gyokeres, Sesko, Osimhen amongst others.

        If we buy and almost 30 year old Ollie now for 60 who is obviously on the decline. Then we would need to buy another striker in a year or two. That’s not smart business. All we are doing is setting up ourselves for the Harvertz situation all over again.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  10. I bet nobody predicted this line up!!
    Let’s see if it works.
    We could have a huge advantage for the city game if things go right for us.
    Remember they have to go full out in their tie and reports of a fire outside the ground won’t help matters either.
    Fingers crossed for a dominant display and all wrapped up by half time.

    Reply

    2. Agree. I’m glad I wouldn’t have been able to predict this lineup because that tells me that MA is reacting to the special circumstances which imo is all we can reasonably ask for here. We have a seven goal differential advantage on 9th place Aston Villa sitting with 13 pts. Too funny if city115 doesn’t make it through.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  15. That goals confirms what everyone knows Partey can not play right back he doesn’t get the nuance and gets caught out at crucial points. The rest of time hes decent but those points matter, playing someone on, stepping up when everyone drops, not tracking your man on a cross etc.

    Reply

      2. worth noting id still 100% have played Partey RB this game due to fitness scenarios in general just id always defended Partey RB and the naysayers this time appear to have been right. At a certain point you have to admit it. Doesn’t take away from Partey’s quality just isn’t his skill set.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  22. Dan, if you’ve got a minute, check out Mark Goldbridge and his take on the red card being rescinded… more importantly, go to the comments and there is one that stuck out a mile for me.
    I hope it’s not true!!

    Reply

        1. Yeah I believe the media who have had the threats verified compared to some YouTuber
          I just asked him his sources and quite worryingly … How does he know no threats were made this weekend?

          Also peeps , whenever anyone is abused or threatened it’s not great lol

          ReplyHighlight Thread

          1. Dan, it’s now being alleged that these threats were after a Liverpool game three weeks ago and the police and the PGMOL kept quiet while investigations took place.
            The PGMOL released it after the Wolves / Arsenal game
            Bear in mind, I’m only repeating what I’m reading.

            ReplyHighlight Thread

    5. Not sure you’ve seen it with your age (you may have) but either way if not look 8 mile battle raps from the Eminem 8 mile movie. If that is not your thing just skip to the final battle (papa doc) and the very start of it that is kind of how i feel about dan honestly, 1st few seconds when everyone throws their hands up.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

          1. You said to a stranger go watch a video about a stranger because it reflects how you feel about someone you never met and based on your opinion on a debate about football
            That’s very deep lol

            ReplyHighlight Thread

                  1. Sure you don’t want to give us anymore Eminem quotes mate lol

                    ( This didn’t go how you planned did it)

                    How old are you by the way
                    Got to be under 15 surely
                    Just picture you getting angry …..
                    Dear Stan …..brilliant

                    ReplyHighlight Thread

                    2. Mate you made yourself look like a fool
                      Even Ken who you tired to gang up.with his saying stick to football.
                      Why the hell are you chatting about Eminem lol
                      Again apology if your young

    6. Was meant for but got posted lower “Not sure you’ve seen it with your age (you may have) but either way if not look 8 mile battle raps from the Eminem 8 mile movie. If that is not your thing just skip to the final battle (papa doc) and the very start of it that is kind of how i feel about dan honestly, 1st few seconds when everyone throws their hands up.”

      ReplyHighlight Thread

          1. maybe you can ever make a comment that isn’t negative or arguing with someone despite being on the site 24/7? “while he stands tough, notice this man did not have his hands up” after a last gasp win your go to is to mock me? Where are your positive arsenal won comments?

            ReplyHighlight Thread

            2. Mock you ?
              That’s the whole point dude we are watching an Arsenal game and me and Ken having a simple debate and you just randomly quote the movie 8 Mile
              It’s just random that’s all
              Tickled me though

              ReplyHighlight Thread

  25. Brilliant – through to the last 16, no extra matches – players rested – third in the table and still time to buy a striker
    COYG

    Reply

  27. Yes my articles factually gey the most views mate and I been invited to film premieres and book companies send me things to review based on my articles
    You meanwhile are a grown adult who has just quoted the movie …….8 Mile lol

    Now anything football related you want to discuss or you got more quotes for us

    Reply

  28. Ödegaard acted like an invincible tonight, he was nowhere to be seen.. Sterling has no clue what he is doing next.. Merino is slower than Jorge ?? Arteta needs
    help in recruitment.. but we need an right footed creator
    asap..

    Reply

