Confirmed Arsenal team to face Inter Milan – Jesus starts Gyokeres on bench

Arsenal face Inter Milan shortly, a fixture that demands their full focus and discipline if they hope to continue their unbeaten start in the Champions League and this is the team selected by Mikel Arteta.

Arteta’s side has won all of their matches in the competition so far, yet this marks their first game in 2026, signalling the beginning of a critical phase in the season. At this stage, many teams have improved significantly compared with last year, and Arsenal must elevate their level accordingly to remain competitive at the highest level.

The Gunners have experienced setbacks in their last two Premier League fixtures, highlighting the need to regain momentum before tackling one of Europe’s toughest opponents. Inter Milan, performing strongly in Serie A, arrives in confident form, having delivered impressive displays in recent weeks. The Italians will be buoyed by memories of their previous encounter at the San Siro in 2024, when they were able to exploit Arsenal’s vulnerabilities on the road.

While earlier Champions League matches may have presented fewer challenges, this fixture represents a far sterner test of Arsenal’s consistency and quality. Overcoming tricky opponents this season has prepared them in part, but the demands of facing a tactically astute and experienced Inter side are substantially higher. Arteta and his players will need to execute their game plan with precision, combining defensive solidity with attacking effectiveness to navigate the intensity of this encounter successfully.

Ultimately, any team with ambitions of winning trophies must be capable of confronting the strongest sides in the competition. Arsenal’s ability to rise to this challenge will reveal the true strength of their campaign, providing both a measure of their progress and an opportunity to assert themselves among Europe’s elite. Victory would not only preserve their flawless record in the Champions League but also restore confidence after recent domestic setbacks, reinforcing the club’s aspirations on both national and continental fronts.