Confirmed Arsenal team to face Inter Milan – Jesus starts Gyokeres on bench

Arsenal face Inter Milan shortly, a fixture that demands their full focus and discipline if they hope to continue their unbeaten start in the Champions League and this is the team selected by Mikel Arteta.
Arteta’s side has won all of their matches in the competition so far, yet this marks their first game in 2026, signalling the beginning of a critical phase in the season. At this stage, many teams have improved significantly compared with last year, and Arsenal must elevate their level accordingly to remain competitive at the highest level.
The Gunners have experienced setbacks in their last two Premier League fixtures, highlighting the need to regain momentum before tackling one of Europe’s toughest opponents. Inter Milan, performing strongly in Serie A, arrives in confident form, having delivered impressive displays in recent weeks. The Italians will be buoyed by memories of their previous encounter at the San Siro in 2024, when they were able to exploit Arsenal’s vulnerabilities on the road.
While earlier Champions League matches may have presented fewer challenges, this fixture represents a far sterner test of Arsenal’s consistency and quality. Overcoming tricky opponents this season has prepared them in part, but the demands of facing a tactically astute and experienced Inter side are substantially higher. Arteta and his players will need to execute their game plan with precision, combining defensive solidity with attacking effectiveness to navigate the intensity of this encounter successfully.
Ultimately, any team with ambitions of winning trophies must be capable of confronting the strongest sides in the competition. Arsenal’s ability to rise to this challenge will reveal the true strength of their campaign, providing both a measure of their progress and an opportunity to assert themselves among Europe’s elite. Victory would not only preserve their flawless record in the Champions League but also restore confidence after recent domestic setbacks, reinforcing the club’s aspirations on both national and continental fronts.
No complaints, would love for Timber to get more rest but I guess White’s workload is being managed.
Arsenal would likely still need a premium no.9 in the summer. I’ve no confidence in Jesus and Gyokeres, they’ve had their chances maybe we’ll need to cash in at some point
OT City being destroyed again, Pep is the next coach to get a sack 🤞
Anyone else warming up with the Man City game on mute in background, some Armin van Buuren playing, and two litres of vermouth rosso negroni in a punch bowl?
That’s not Negroni reserve team left back for inter in seventies, and I might start to not make much sense. Though msybe I have just teed up a predictable response to that from the usual suspects.
As much as their young makeshift defence has been lauded, the Man City might be struggling with that injury crisis.
At this point, Lewis-Skelly is a bridge on which AC Milan is going to cross, getting to our goals.
I hope Arteta replaces him as soon as he shows signs of struggle against AC wingers.🤞🏽
Mo Molapo,
If Skelly gets skinned by the AC Milan wingers, I will be really worried.
As we’re playing Inter Milan. 😂🤣👍
Jesus.
Trossard. Eze. Saka.
Merino. Zubimendi.
Skelly. Mosquera. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.
Nwarwri maketh bench ahead of loan move. I like him, I think he is going to be big in future. I think he doos box to box like a machine.
Maddy should start these game for me. And give Timber a rest.
I like Mosqey too what sticks in mind is Chelsea game away he was calmly stepping in and pulling opponents out of confrontation that’s good in a youngster isn’t it?
Is everyone now aware, there is something tangible riding on finishing top two?
Explains fielding strongish team?
Guaranteed Homefield advantage till the Final for Top2 is massive. Playing the 2nd leg at home vs Psg would have been very different last season.
Yep, you’re right.
Gives the privilege of playing some crucial knockout games atr home for the second leg
Could prove very useful indeed
Good rotation unless you really thought Arteta would put the b team vs Inter away. 4 1st team players rested, Saka and Trossard only played a half so fresh. Rice rested to protect his knee, Gabriel too to protect the hamstring. Only worry is Zubimendi but it was either him or Rice and Rice was chosen. Same thing for Timber and White.
I thought with how Martinelli has performed in Europe, he might get a start! Think he is our top score in cup competitions. Come on boys let’s keep the momentum going 💪
We found it hard over there, but not like this Man City. Three 1 and rodders off.
Then again maybe unfair playing two places at once. Both of them Hobbits working for Gloin of the Iron Hills.
Kepa&Nogaard should be starting a game like this when we are almost guaranteed to finish in the top 2.
A more sensible selection but definately will have some tough moments. Especially at left back area. We’re already through though so save the legs for Utd.
Hopefully Rice comes on and gets a yellow card, which we mean he misses the next game, which we shouldn’t really need him for.