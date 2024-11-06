Confirmed Arsenal team to face Inter Milan – Saka and Merino start

Arsenal travel to Italy this evening to take on Inter Milan in the Champions League and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has announced.

Arsenal is not in the best shape right now; dropping points in the league does that to you, and facing a team of Inter Milan’s calibre does not make life any easier, especially when you are looking to get back to winning ways. However, it can also be argued that it is far better to face a top-tier team when you need to send a message and rebuild confidence.

Inter is currently second in Serie A and looks set to claim the Scudetto once again, but they also have some issues to contend with, namely their defence, which conceded four goals at home to Juventus recently. However, they have kept two clean sheets in their most recent games against Venezia and Empoli.

It is going to be a very tough game for Arsenal, that is for sure, but the lads have proven themselves against the best opposition regularly, and there is every reason to feel confident of a positive result tonight—but only if they play to their true ability, something they have not been doing recently.

