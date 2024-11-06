Confirmed Arsenal team to face Inter Milan – Saka and Merino start

Arsenal travel to Italy this evening to take on Inter Milan in the Champions League and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has announced.
Arsenal is not in the best shape right now; dropping points in the league does that to you, and facing a team of Inter Milan’s calibre does not make life any easier, especially when you are looking to get back to winning ways. However, it can also be argued that it is far better to face a top-tier team when you need to send a message and rebuild confidence.
Inter is currently second in Serie A and looks set to claim the Scudetto once again, but they also have some issues to contend with, namely their defence, which conceded four goals at home to Juventus recently. However, they have kept two clean sheets in their most recent games against Venezia and Empoli.
It is going to be a very tough game for Arsenal, that is for sure, but the lads have proven themselves against the best opposition regularly, and there is every reason to feel confident of a positive result tonight—but only if they play to their true ability, something they have not been doing recently.
Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Arteta has selected and what your predicted score is.
Odegaard is back, finally we will have creativity to a blunted attack.
A fairly strong starting line up. The only concern is why Arteta is sticking with out of form Trossard. Maybe he doesn’t trust the alternatives as a 10
Can someone explain why we are sticking with a 442 formation recently? I understand Odegaard is out, Merino doesn’t seem right for the no. 10. But can’t we put trossard there instead of up front with havetz, can we not put havetz there. I don’t understand our form has dipped ever since we’ve adopted this formation.
Let’s just hope Havertz will be playing the proper striker role with Trossard in the number 10 role rather than them interchanging positions, which hasn’t worked in recent games. I wonder if Ødegaard will be risked if needed late on.
Can anyone tell me why Arteta is persistent with Trossard? Zichenko will offer creativity in Odegard’s position than Trossard./Havertz
Arteta will never try that .The whole world knows Zinchenko will offer the team better Service than Trossard in that position.But he believes Zinchenko is a left back and that is it.
“The whole world knows Zinchenko will offer the team better Service than Trossard in that position”.
What has Zinchenko done in that position in his career for you to confidently think so?
I’m happy with the lineup
The defence is fully staffed so Partey can resume playing in the midfield
I’m pleased White is back and hopefully he and Saka work well together again.
Relieved that Odegaard is available for selection at long last and I hope the wounded recover asap
Another strong line up but hopefully a bit more balanced than prevoius couple of games. I hope he doesn’t do the two false 9s trick. It doesn’t work.
Strong lineup
Great to see Odergaard on the bench
COYG
Probably the strongest possible line up, no room for Jesus and the kid
Squeaky bum already!
Great to see Odegaard. Better times ahead.
Since when does ball to hand not count? Crap Euro rules again..
True, but City benefited from that same thing yesterday apparently (although they missed the resulting penalty) so it’s just how things are in the CL.
Not much Arsenal goal threat prior to the penalty. Who’s going to get the goal we need now, I wonder?
What a shame the half ended that way. Maybe there will be a conversation about consistency in Europe with accidental hand ball
We started slower but got back into it. The set pieces haven’t come off and Inter have had their chances.
Never a penalty for me,anytime any day. A blatant error from ref. There is no way someone will play ball to his own.hand when he could have played it out outrightly
The ref has covered more ground the Trossard, he needs to press more and actually break out of a canter and into a sprint, once in a while. He’s hardly burst into a sprint in the first half and when he does, they are quite short and stops after a few strides. We miss Odegaard so badly, his pressing from the front forced the opposition to lose possession, more often and higher up the field.
Merino’s not having much luck. fouled by Sommer at one end and penalised at the other.
…and now substituted.
Only a fool does the same thing over and over and expects different results
-Arteta
We’re about as dangerous as baby in a highchair up front. Not much of a threat really. Still too slownin the build up.
I can see a red card coming with this stupid ref!
Nothing is going for Arsenal this year! Almost a write off year. Better to expose youngsters to give them experience