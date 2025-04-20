Confirmed Arsenal team to face Ipswich Town – Ben White starts

Arsenal travel to Portman Road today to face an Ipswich Town side battling relegation, and this is the starting eleven that Mikel Arteta has chosen.
The Gunners arrive in high spirits after a significant 2-1 victory away to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter finals midweek, a result that will only boost their confidence ahead of this crucial Premier League fixture.
Arteta’s men are currently enjoying a six-match unbeaten run in the league, having drawn 1-1 with Brentford at the Emirates Stadium last time out. That result leaves Arsenal in second place on 63 points, with six matches remaining. They trail leaders Liverpool by 13 points and hold a nine-point advantage over sixth-placed Chelsea in the race for a Champions League spot.
Arsenal have been impressive away from home, going unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League matches on the road. Their last away defeat in the league came against Newcastle United in November 2024. This season, Arsenal have collected seven wins, seven draws, and just two losses on their travels, underlining their resilience and consistency outside the capital.
Ipswich, meanwhile, find themselves in 18th place with 21 points, 14 points from safety with six matches to play. The Tractor Boys managed a 2-2 draw at Chelsea in their last league outing, but their home form has been a major concern. Ipswich have just one win in 16 Premier League matches at Portman Road this season, with four draws and 11 defeats, and are currently on a six-match home losing streak dating back to January.
With Arsenal’s away form and recent European success, the Gunners will be favourites to take all three points as they look to cement their place in next season’s Champions League.
Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Arteta has selected and what your predicted score is.
Rice as 6, Trossard as false 9. Clearly a PSG trial run with this lineup.
yep but not Zichenko
Yes
Merino should’ve stayed in the CF position since he’s been very successful there and Zinchenko should’ve been tried in the left-sided AM role
Nice lineup, I would’ve rested Saliba instead of Timber but no complaints. Also good to see Zinchenko getting some game time, it does protect his value a little incase we sell him for a handsome fee.
I guess Arteta will drop Merino back to midfield to replace Partey for the first leg against PSG then Trossard will play false 9.
Trossard.
Martinelli. Odegaard. Saka.
Merino. Rice.
Skelly. Kiwior. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.
Arteta checking the Rice, Merino, Odegaard midfield for the Psg match. Good we have 2 matches to them up to speed.
Cannot imagine how Partey got chewed out after the game for that stupid yellow card.
Yes
He is clearly working out the combination for PSG martch
Trossard never does well as CF ☹️
It’s good though to see Zinchenko back.
Arteta should’ve kept Merino in the CF position because of his productivity and tried Zinchenko in the left-sided AM role
Yes but Zinchenko is not that much better in midfield either. 🤷🏻♂️
Trossard has had some very good games for us at CF – he’s just inconsistent. Probably the best ‘general goalscorer’ at the club now, in the sense that he has good instincts in the box and can finish difficult chances because of how he positions himself for them.
I do prefer merino, just saying trossard’s not a disaster at cf
Could the line up be a nod to PSG first leg, Merino midfield, Trossard striker. Not very inventive but it may not be. Important thing today, WIN!
What a committed tackle by Rice, credit must be given to the Leicester player for pulling out
Ipswich rather
👍🏻
I feel Trossard don’t release the ball the way Marino does
And thats the problem
Take Saka and Odegaard out
We don’t need injuries
Martinelli has been good over the recent weeks. Perhaps he’s getting back to the levels we know he can.
What the hell was that tackle on Saka ? Seemed intentional too. Are psg giving bounty 😅😅
We are risking key players in these matches. Especially with some of these teams that have nothing to loose.
WTF Warnock thinks this is not a red?
We should take out Saka, Rice and Odegaard after the Halftime
Why did the Ipswich fans cheer the player sent off and then boo saka. One word Morons
Let it be
Anyway they are going down
Good lineup, but up 2-0 need to get Saka, Martinelli, and Rice off at half time; Don’t risk them in a PL match with nothing at stake.
Saka could have had a 1st half hat trick but i hope he doesn’t return for the 2nd half.
Saka is on a hat-trick
I hope Saka won’t get too affected by the bad tackle. He should’ve buried his two easy chances though
Nwaneri and Sterling should replace Saka and Martinelli to avoid injuries
This line up and game is about keeping the lads sharp while the gaffer gets a closer look at Merino, nothing more
Take off Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka, Meri o
Bring Sterling for Martinelli, Partey for Rice
Move Zinchenko in Midfield, Nwaneri for Saka
And Tierney as LB
Arsenal do miss Gabriel Magahlase, teams panic when the big Brazilian enters the box on set pieces