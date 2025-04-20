Confirmed Arsenal team to face Ipswich Town – Ben White starts

Arsenal travel to Portman Road today to face an Ipswich Town side battling relegation, and this is the starting eleven that Mikel Arteta has chosen.

The Gunners arrive in high spirits after a significant 2-1 victory away to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter finals midweek, a result that will only boost their confidence ahead of this crucial Premier League fixture.

Arteta’s men are currently enjoying a six-match unbeaten run in the league, having drawn 1-1 with Brentford at the Emirates Stadium last time out. That result leaves Arsenal in second place on 63 points, with six matches remaining. They trail leaders Liverpool by 13 points and hold a nine-point advantage over sixth-placed Chelsea in the race for a Champions League spot.

Arsenal have been impressive away from home, going unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League matches on the road. Their last away defeat in the league came against Newcastle United in November 2024. This season, Arsenal have collected seven wins, seven draws, and just two losses on their travels, underlining their resilience and consistency outside the capital.

Ipswich, meanwhile, find themselves in 18th place with 21 points, 14 points from safety with six matches to play. The Tractor Boys managed a 2-2 draw at Chelsea in their last league outing, but their home form has been a major concern. Ipswich have just one win in 16 Premier League matches at Portman Road this season, with four draws and 11 defeats, and are currently on a six-match home losing streak dating back to January.

With Arsenal’s away form and recent European success, the Gunners will be favourites to take all three points as they look to cement their place in next season’s Champions League.

