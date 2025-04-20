Ipswich v Arsenal
Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Ipswich Town – Ben White starts

Ipswich v Arsenal

Arsenal travel to Portman Road today to face an Ipswich Town side battling relegation, and this is the starting eleven that Mikel Arteta has chosen.

Arsenal team v Ipswich
Arsenal team v Ipswich

The Gunners arrive in high spirits after a significant 2-1 victory away to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter finals midweek, a result that will only boost their confidence ahead of this crucial Premier League fixture.

Arteta’s men are currently enjoying a six-match unbeaten run in the league, having drawn 1-1 with Brentford at the Emirates Stadium last time out. That result leaves Arsenal in second place on 63 points, with six matches remaining. They trail leaders Liverpool by 13 points and hold a nine-point advantage over sixth-placed Chelsea in the race for a Champions League spot.

Arsenal have been impressive away from home, going unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League matches on the road. Their last away defeat in the league came against Newcastle United in November 2024. This season, Arsenal have collected seven wins, seven draws, and just two losses on their travels, underlining their resilience and consistency outside the capital.

Ipswich, meanwhile, find themselves in 18th place with 21 points, 14 points from safety with six matches to play. The Tractor Boys managed a 2-2 draw at Chelsea in their last league outing, but their home form has been a major concern. Ipswich have just one win in 16 Premier League matches at Portman Road this season, with four draws and 11 defeats, and are currently on a six-match home losing streak dating back to January.

With Arsenal’s away form and recent European success, the Gunners will be favourites to take all three points as they look to cement their place in next season’s Champions League.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Arteta has selected and what your predicted score is.

Posted by

Tags Ipswich Town v Arsenal

31 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  2. Nice lineup, I would’ve rested Saliba instead of Timber but no complaints. Also good to see Zinchenko getting some game time, it does protect his value a little incase we sell him for a handsome fee.

    Reply

  3. I guess Arteta will drop Merino back to midfield to replace Partey for the first leg against PSG then Trossard will play false 9.

    Trossard.

    Martinelli. Odegaard. Saka.

    Merino. Rice.

    Skelly. Kiwior. Saliba. Timber.

    Raya.

    Reply

  4. Arteta checking the Rice, Merino, Odegaard midfield for the Psg match. Good we have 2 matches to them up to speed.

    Cannot imagine how Partey got chewed out after the game for that stupid yellow card.

    Reply

    2. Trossard has had some very good games for us at CF – he’s just inconsistent. Probably the best ‘general goalscorer’ at the club now, in the sense that he has good instincts in the box and can finish difficult chances because of how he positions himself for them.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  6. Could the line up be a nod to PSG first leg, Merino midfield, Trossard striker. Not very inventive but it may not be. Important thing today, WIN!

    Reply

  12. We are risking key players in these matches. Especially with some of these teams that have nothing to loose.
    WTF Warnock thinks this is not a red?

    Reply

  14. Good lineup, but up 2-0 need to get Saka, Martinelli, and Rice off at half time; Don’t risk them in a PL match with nothing at stake.

    Reply

  17. I hope Saka won’t get too affected by the bad tackle. He should’ve buried his two easy chances though

    Nwaneri and Sterling should replace Saka and Martinelli to avoid injuries

    Reply

  18. This line up and game is about keeping the lads sharp while the gaffer gets a closer look at Merino, nothing more

    Reply

  19. Take off Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka, Meri o
    Bring Sterling for Martinelli, Partey for Rice
    Move Zinchenko in Midfield, Nwaneri for Saka
    And Tierney as LB

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors