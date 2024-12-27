Confirmed Arsenal team to face Ipswich Town – Rice starts

Arsenal welcome promoted side Ipswich Town to the Emirates this evening and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has gone with.
On the surface, Arsenal should secure an easy win, but this season has already demonstrated that any team is capable of achieving a result against any opponent. Everton provided a prime example of this just a couple of weeks ago at the Emirates. Therefore, Arsenal must approach their match against Ipswich with respect and avoid falling into the trap of complacency.
That said, Ipswich are highly likely to face relegation. While they may occasionally pull off surprise wins—such as their recent victory against Tottenham—the Tractor Boys are, more often than not, expected to struggle.
If Arsenal play with the same intensity and quality they showed against Crystal Palace last week, it would be a major upset if Arteta’s men fail to secure all three points.
Ipswich will put up a fight, they have shown against several teams so far this season that they will not roll over but their level is far below that of Arsenal.
Let us know in the comments below your thoughts on Arteta’s team selection and your predicted final score.
Apart from Nwaneri, the bench isn’t exactly full of creativity is it.
Havertz in the midfield again, maybe it will be balanced and work this time.
Hopefully an early lead and early subs in the game; Nwanarei, Trossard, and Merino, they need game time to find their form
Games are coming thick and fast, I feel it’s only natural to rotate. Good luck to the Gunners
A very attacking line-up, one that is suitable against a team that is likely to “park the bus”, I think.
Let’s win this please, Gunners.
They might be the tractor boys but the only team doing the ploughing tonight is Arsenal. 6-0 They are poor. Get that GD up.
We have 3 leftbacks on the bench, thats right, 3. And 1 offensive player in Nwaneri. Lets hope we wont be needing firepower from the bench.
I’m beginning to wonder why we signed Merino.Rice the only ball winner in midfield and despite their lowly position, Ipswitch are likely to be a tough nut to crack.
Arteta persisting with Havertz in midfield. Hmmm!!…
He should not try this against stronger opponents else Havertz might cost him his job.
Kai starts again! Done complaining, that dude will be one of the reasons Arteta will miss out on the league and any major trophy, it hurts me so much as an Arsenal fan, and also because i love Arteta. Just do not no what he is trying to prove with Kai still. How can you keep Partey in the bench for Kai? This is not even about rotation as Kia has played way more Minutes than Partey. Dude dosen’t even get a rest, he is one player i wish gets enough rest due to the fact that we have better players than him, especially in midfield. But, no. He has started more games than any aother player in Arsenal this season. Hope we win today though, but going foward, Kai has no place in our strobgest starting eleven when Jesus in form, i can manage him as a top 9 when Jesus is not in form.
solwills,
I’ve said many times in the past, under Arteta Havertz has to play. He’s Arteta’s little project, it doesn’t matter what position it is, he simply must play.
Like you, I’m frustrated by it, but sadly not surprised. Partey, one of if not the best midfielder’s at the club benched, and Havertz in the midfield, says it all really🤦♂️.
We have a game in two days Derek! Partey however much you want him to play, that wont happen every game, there must be rotation more so playing every 3 days
You must be thrilled that he scored Derek
Nothing thrills Derek Sue, born to mosn.
Moan!!
Boss probably starts Kai for the simple reasons he knows the germany international is a threat and sees how well he trains – quit complaining 1 – nil to the arsenal.
Let’s go!!!
The only reason I can entertain keeping Partey on the bench for Havertz is that he is managing Partey’s minutes so he doesn’t get injured because he is injury prone.
I will be keenly looking at the wingers Trossard and Martinelli. Will they be interchanging? I have been hoping and rooting for that to one day happen between Mart and saka. Hoping for a good game from the boys tonight.
Both Timber & Jesus are on four yellow cards, so need to take care.
Should be an easy 3 points …4-0 nil
But blimey why as Arteta got to make room for Havertz ,would he do that against a top team ?no he would play players in their natural positions .
1 nil to the Arsenal
That almost ended very badly
Are people watching on Prime having issues with the picture temporarily freezing
Not me Jax
I’m in the Midlands- if that makes a difference
@Jax
Sportek….
Very slow start we seem to be in that mood to just pass, pass and pass because who cares if the score is 0-0 of we had 80% possession
I thought we we’re playing well & moving the ball quickly.
Must be me. I’ll check the download speed at half time
That was reminiscent of trying to walk the blinking ball into the back of the net – so unnecessary
Why we are struggling to create any clear cut chances
Happy now?
Yes
Half happy
Want to see another one 🤣🤣
👍
Santi Carzola is at the Emirates, taking it all in. Arteta needs to get him on his staff…
You mean kitted up and on the pitch!
Finally
It’s that bum Havertz again
Who scored? Oh that waste of space Havertz. Simple but effective 😁
Really Sue?
Haven’t is waste of space?
My effort at irony Corporate man
He gets that much stick.
Kai to break the deadlock…👍🏾
Why is that chelsea reject even playing! 😂😂
Great to see Martinelli putting in some excellent crosses as well.
Let’s see how Ipswich react now, as the stats are absolutely incredible.
So close from Jesus.
Lewis-Skelley is doing okay but I wish he’d pass forward rather than sideways more. Can’t stand crab football.
Well good to know this team is good at side passing. I had no idea before now.
Hate to say it but this game has 1 – 1 written all over it. Place your bets as to which of our players is going to cock-up and gift them an equaliser in the second half. So so slow in our build-up.
Ipswich are like another recent blue wall
A real shame that Jesus was just offside as I nearly got very excited when the ball found its way into the net only to be chalked off
We played very cautiously as usual, but luckily we managed to create a good goal
However, Odegaard didn’t play well and Martinelli couldn’t cut inside easily with his weaker foot
If Saka is out for several months, we need to sign a new inverted-RW
An interesting point there GAI
He looked at times to not know which foot to use. When he used his right foot to cross, I thought he did well but cutting in was the obvious problem
Yes Sue
We might need to play Nwaneri on the right wing in the next game. Martinelli would likely be more impactful if he comes in the second half to play RW
So boring to watch so many unnecessary passes, will probably win but ffs a bit more urgency and passion please. Better than a sleeping pill imo 😴 but hopefully 2nd half will be better
the emirates crowd sounded bored too. Title race is already done but how was arteta planning to win a title by putting the home crowd to sleep all season.
I’ve only been once this season but I can assure you that our encounter with Liverpool didn’t have a sophomoric effect on the crowd- quite the opposite in fact
These sideway and back passes are being played in order to drag this defensive formation out.
While we have the ball, they can’t score…. simple really!!
Why did Odegard hold a huddle just then, surely Arteta should’ve given his instructions at half time. Unless of course he doesn’t have a clue how to improve things in the second half.
..and it wouldn’t be the first time a Havertz goal catapults up the league table – come the end of Jan his same detractors will be saying how much they always believed in him. Personally I think he’ll add more to tonight’s goal. In short I like the kid.
Does Lewis skelly know how to cross a ball. Guy just passes backwards and sideways and it is so frustrating.
I don’t know about crossing but he is good at through passes when he gets the chance – he’s still finding his feet a bit and being careful not to force things, perhaps overly careful. Give him time, he’s still new.
Phillips is using his experience to try and get Skelly a card or worse.
2nd half is not looking good! All the signs of Arsenal about to concede a goal