Confirmed Arsenal team to face Ipswich Town – Rice starts

Arsenal welcome promoted side Ipswich Town to the Emirates this evening and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has gone with.

On the surface, Arsenal should secure an easy win, but this season has already demonstrated that any team is capable of achieving a result against any opponent. Everton provided a prime example of this just a couple of weeks ago at the Emirates. Therefore, Arsenal must approach their match against Ipswich with respect and avoid falling into the trap of complacency.

That said, Ipswich are highly likely to face relegation. While they may occasionally pull off surprise wins—such as their recent victory against Tottenham—the Tractor Boys are, more often than not, expected to struggle.

If Arsenal play with the same intensity and quality they showed against Crystal Palace last week, it would be a major upset if Arteta’s men fail to secure all three points.

Ipswich will put up a fight, they have shown against several teams so far this season that they will not roll over but their level is far below that of Arsenal.

