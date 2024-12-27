Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Ipswich Town – Rice starts

Arsenal welcome promoted side Ipswich Town to the Emirates this evening and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has gone with.

On the surface, Arsenal should secure an easy win, but this season has already demonstrated that any team is capable of achieving a result against any opponent. Everton provided a prime example of this just a couple of weeks ago at the Emirates. Therefore, Arsenal must approach their match against Ipswich with respect and avoid falling into the trap of complacency.

That said, Ipswich are highly likely to face relegation. While they may occasionally pull off surprise wins—such as their recent victory against Tottenham—the Tractor Boys are, more often than not, expected to struggle.

If Arsenal play with the same intensity and quality they showed against Crystal Palace last week, it would be a major upset if Arteta’s men fail to secure all three points.

Ipswich will put up a fight, they have shown against several teams so far this season that they will not roll over but their level is far below that of Arsenal.

Let us know in the comments below your thoughts on Arteta’s team selection and your predicted final score.

Posted by

Tags Arsenal v Ipswich

60 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. Havertz in the midfield again, maybe it will be balanced and work this time.

    Hopefully an early lead and early subs in the game; Nwanarei, Trossard, and Merino, they need game time to find their form

    Reply

  4. A very attacking line-up, one that is suitable against a team that is likely to “park the bus”, I think.
    Let’s win this please, Gunners.

    Reply

  6. We have 3 leftbacks on the bench, thats right, 3. And 1 offensive player in Nwaneri. Lets hope we wont be needing firepower from the bench.

    Reply

  7. I’m beginning to wonder why we signed Merino.Rice the only ball winner in midfield and despite their lowly position, Ipswitch are likely to be a tough nut to crack.

    Reply

  8. Arteta persisting with Havertz in midfield. Hmmm!!…
    He should not try this against stronger opponents else Havertz might cost him his job.

    Reply

  9. Kai starts again! Done complaining, that dude will be one of the reasons Arteta will miss out on the league and any major trophy, it hurts me so much as an Arsenal fan, and also because i love Arteta. Just do not no what he is trying to prove with Kai still. How can you keep Partey in the bench for Kai? This is not even about rotation as Kia has played way more Minutes than Partey. Dude dosen’t even get a rest, he is one player i wish gets enough rest due to the fact that we have better players than him, especially in midfield. But, no. He has started more games than any aother player in Arsenal this season. Hope we win today though, but going foward, Kai has no place in our strobgest starting eleven when Jesus in form, i can manage him as a top 9 when Jesus is not in form.

    Reply

    1. solwills,

      I’ve said many times in the past, under Arteta Havertz has to play. He’s Arteta’s little project, it doesn’t matter what position it is, he simply must play.

      Like you, I’m frustrated by it, but sadly not surprised. Partey, one of if not the best midfielder’s at the club benched, and Havertz in the midfield, says it all really🤦‍♂️.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  11. The only reason I can entertain keeping Partey on the bench for Havertz is that he is managing Partey’s minutes so he doesn’t get injured because he is injury prone.

    Reply

  12. I will be keenly looking at the wingers Trossard and Martinelli. Will they be interchanging? I have been hoping and rooting for that to one day happen between Mart and saka. Hoping for a good game from the boys tonight.

    Reply

  14. Should be an easy 3 points …4-0 nil
    But blimey why as Arteta got to make room for Havertz ,would he do that against a top team ?no he would play players in their natural positions .

    Reply

  18. Very slow start we seem to be in that mood to just pass, pass and pass because who cares if the score is 0-0 of we had 80% possession

    Reply

  27. Why is that chelsea reject even playing! 😂😂
    Great to see Martinelli putting in some excellent crosses as well.
    Let’s see how Ipswich react now, as the stats are absolutely incredible.

    Reply

  31. Hate to say it but this game has 1 – 1 written all over it. Place your bets as to which of our players is going to cock-up and gift them an equaliser in the second half. So so slow in our build-up.

    Reply

  32. Ipswich are like another recent blue wall
    A real shame that Jesus was just offside as I nearly got very excited when the ball found its way into the net only to be chalked off

    Reply

  33. We played very cautiously as usual, but luckily we managed to create a good goal

    However, Odegaard didn’t play well and Martinelli couldn’t cut inside easily with his weaker foot

    If Saka is out for several months, we need to sign a new inverted-RW

    Reply

  34. So boring to watch so many unnecessary passes, will probably win but ffs a bit more urgency and passion please. Better than a sleeping pill imo 😴 but hopefully 2nd half will be better

    Reply

  35. These sideway and back passes are being played in order to drag this defensive formation out.
    While we have the ball, they can’t score…. simple really!!

    Reply

  36. Why did Odegard hold a huddle just then, surely Arteta should’ve given his instructions at half time. Unless of course he doesn’t have a clue how to improve things in the second half.

    Reply

  37. ..and it wouldn’t be the first time a Havertz goal catapults up the league table – come the end of Jan his same detractors will be saying how much they always believed in him. Personally I think he’ll add more to tonight’s goal. In short I like the kid.

    Reply

    1. I don’t know about crossing but he is good at through passes when he gets the chance – he’s still finding his feet a bit and being careful not to force things, perhaps overly careful. Give him time, he’s still new.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors