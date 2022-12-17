Confirmed Arsenal team to face Juventus in Emirates Friendly

Arsenal now face their very last mid-season friendly ahead of getting back to nitty-gritty on Boxing Day.

Juventus are the visitors this afternoon, and Mikel Arteta will be pleased to see most of his World Cup players returning to the side (excepting Gabriel Jesus of course).

Gabriel Martinelli, Saka and Ramsdale are the latest to depart from the World Cup, but they are very unlikely to take part tonight but should be fit to face the Hammers.

Matt Turner and Granit Xhaka left Qatar earlier, so I expect to see the American in goal, and we can return to our best midfield pairing of Partey and Xhaka.

Zinchenko, I think, is still in the last stages of recovery so is unlikely to feature, and Saliba is still waiting for his World Cup Winners medal in Qatar.

Tomiyasu would only be used sparingly by Arteta, along with Smith-Rowe, until they are declared fully fit.

But I still think we will have a very strong line-up, especially as Fabio Vieira is now fully integrated to the side.

So, here is my prediction….

Turner;

White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney;

Partey, Xhaka;

Vieira, Odegaard, Nelson

Nketiah

That looks good to me!

Now we just have to wait to see who Arteta has confirmed as his starting XI. and here it is…..