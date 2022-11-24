Confirmed Arsenal team to face Juventus Women in tonight’s UWCL clash by Michelle

So, our Gunners are in Turin, Italy, tonight to take on Juventus Women in their UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign.

Arsenal are currently top of Group C having won their 1st two games against Lyon away (5-1 win) and Zurich at Emirates Stadium where our Gunners walked away with a 3-1 win.

Juventus are in 2nd place but very much vying to take Arsenal’s top spot.

Hot on the heels of Arsenal being defeated by Manchester United at home (Emirates) this weekend by 3 Man Utd goals to Arsenal’s 2, and Arsenal picking up another long-term injury in the shape of Beth Mead, here we go again!

My predicted team:

Zinsberger

Catley, Wubben-Moy, Beattie

Nobbs (C), McCabe, Walti, Weinrother

Maanum, Miedema

Blackstenius

But here now is Jonas Eidevall’s CONFIRMED TEAM:

THE ARSENAL XI 🖤 pic.twitter.com/HCHqVg952N — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 24, 2022

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….