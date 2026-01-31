Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal Team to Face Leeds United at Elland Road – Gyokeres leads the line

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal travel to Elland Road this afternoon knowing the stakes could hardly be higher. With the title race tightening and momentum wavering, this fixture has the feel of a make or break moment for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Three consecutive Premier League games without a win have allowed Manchester City and Aston Villa back into contention, reducing Arsenal’s lead at the summit to just four points. A positive result today would steady the ship and restore belief, while anything less risks further pressure as the season enters a decisive phase.

Historically, this fixture has favoured Arsenal. The Gunners have won their last seven meetings with Leeds United in all competitions and remain unbeaten in the last 12 encounters. However, Elland Road is never a comfortable venue, particularly when the home crowd senses vulnerability. Leeds have shown this season they are capable of producing disruptive performances, especially on their own patch.

Team news and selection context

Arteta has key decisions to make following rotation in midweek. Arsenal welcomed back Riccardo Calafiori and Kai Havertz in the Champions League, with both expected to feature prominently today. Jurrien Timber and William Saliba were rested in Europe after minor issues picked up against Manchester United, but the Arsenal manager has confirmed both are fit and available.

The balance between control, energy and leadership will be crucial in this environment, particularly given the physical and emotional demands of an away trip to Yorkshire.

Confirmed Arsenal starting XI

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Leeds United:

Arsenal will be looking for a composed, authoritative performance rather than fireworks. This is the type of game where mentality, discipline and game management matter just as much as quality.

A strong response today would not only reinforce Arsenal’s position at the top of the table, but also send a message that the pressure of a title run-in will not derail their season.

COYG!

Michelle M

___________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Paul Merson
Pundit claims Arsenal are ‘too good’ to play with the handbrakes on
Opinion: The next two weekends will have a big say in the title race
‘I do not think they win the league’ – Merson sends Leeds warning to Arsenal
Posted by

Tags Arsenal confirmed team

34 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. So Odegaard’s been dropped to the bench and will no doubt be a popular decision

    Looking forward to seeing Havertz back in a more serious game and let’s see if Arteta has made the right call

    Reply

    2. This decision could be for the Norwegian own good SueP, It could spark life into our under pressure captain.

      There was a certain German by the name of Michal Ballack and others that once joined Chelsea as they thought Drogba best years was behind, but the Ivory Coast international responded by having a majestic season

      ReplyHighlight Thread

    3. I’m surprised by it. I think it’s a mistake to start with Kai ahead of Ode. Kai can’t be match fit right now, as Ode and Eze are. They are different types of players, Kai’s splendid pass to Gyok more likely the outlier, Ode more likely than anyone we have to seize control of a game with his passing.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  2. Let’s see if we can have more urgency passing forward, Odegard is one of the best in the world but he needs to improve his passing and shooting skills,

    Reply

  6. This will be a very tough match, Leeds have lost only twice at home this season. They have lost just once in the last 10 EPL game. Equalized from 0-2 down at Etihad only to lose in additional time. Yet some will expect us to cruise past easy 3-0 and whine even if we win a close 1-0, 2-1 match.

    Reply

    2. So dropping an out of form player who was previously hooked before the 60th min twice when we needed a goal is desperate. This is basically our starting 11 apart from a returning Calafiori.

      Let me guess you probably have the desperation article drafted waiting for us to slip again and throwing a little tease comment.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. Yes mate
        We know Havertz doesn’t work in that position
        And if it doesn’t work what have we now done to Odegarrd and Ezes confidence

        And no dude I report what I see
        Havertz does well today it’s a brilliant decision and Ill report that

        ReplyHighlight Thread

        1. Wrong we know Havertz as an LCM doesn’t work which is a different role than the RCM which he will play today. Also it’s a new midfield pivot with Rice and Zubimendi. So you know nothing same as the rest of us.

          Also we are here to win titles not to coddle players ego and confidence. Both Odegaard and Eze were out of form so none have any claim to start.

          ReplyHighlight Thread

  9. Good call but I am a bit worried for Gyo since he missed some chances, hope he can link up well with Kai, I think Arteta is not dumb. He knows what he is doing

    Reply

  11. Arteta’s slow build-up tactics are perfect for tough away games, as long as Leeds don’t sit back in front of their home fans

    Havertz would likely play better in the CF position, but let’s see if he has got enough technical skills to play the right-sided AM role or not

    Reply

  13. This is a very good squad. Apart from Calafiori, who is on the bench, the rest are truly our first choice players. I only hope Zubimendi has now learnt not to make blind passes because they cost us the Man U game. Looking at today’s players, one gets the feeling that these are all fighters which gives us confidence. They are not unidirectional but can vary their game accordingly. I am confident about today.

    Reply

  15. So no Odegaard but no Eze, I actually thought this is the type of game for the former Crystal man to dip his bread .

    Reply

  16. I have no clue why we take so much of time for just a throw in
    I could literally cook sunny side up till the time we are throwing the ball in field

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors