Confirmed Arsenal Team to Face Leeds United at Elland Road – Gyokeres leads the line

Arsenal travel to Elland Road this afternoon knowing the stakes could hardly be higher. With the title race tightening and momentum wavering, this fixture has the feel of a make or break moment for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Three consecutive Premier League games without a win have allowed Manchester City and Aston Villa back into contention, reducing Arsenal’s lead at the summit to just four points. A positive result today would steady the ship and restore belief, while anything less risks further pressure as the season enters a decisive phase.

Historically, this fixture has favoured Arsenal. The Gunners have won their last seven meetings with Leeds United in all competitions and remain unbeaten in the last 12 encounters. However, Elland Road is never a comfortable venue, particularly when the home crowd senses vulnerability. Leeds have shown this season they are capable of producing disruptive performances, especially on their own patch.

Team news and selection context

Arteta has key decisions to make following rotation in midweek. Arsenal welcomed back Riccardo Calafiori and Kai Havertz in the Champions League, with both expected to feature prominently today. Jurrien Timber and William Saliba were rested in Europe after minor issues picked up against Manchester United, but the Arsenal manager has confirmed both are fit and available.

The balance between control, energy and leadership will be crucial in this environment, particularly given the physical and emotional demands of an away trip to Yorkshire.

Confirmed Arsenal starting XI

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Leeds United:

Arsenal will be looking for a composed, authoritative performance rather than fireworks. This is the type of game where mentality, discipline and game management matter just as much as quality.

A strong response today would not only reinforce Arsenal’s position at the top of the table, but also send a message that the pressure of a title run-in will not derail their season.

COYG!

