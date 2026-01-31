Confirmed Arsenal Team to Face Leeds United at Elland Road – Gyokeres leads the line

Arsenal travel to Elland Road this afternoon knowing the stakes could hardly be higher. With the title race tightening and momentum wavering, this fixture has the feel of a make or break moment for Mikel Arteta’s side.
Three consecutive Premier League games without a win have allowed Manchester City and Aston Villa back into contention, reducing Arsenal’s lead at the summit to just four points. A positive result today would steady the ship and restore belief, while anything less risks further pressure as the season enters a decisive phase.
Historically, this fixture has favoured Arsenal. The Gunners have won their last seven meetings with Leeds United in all competitions and remain unbeaten in the last 12 encounters. However, Elland Road is never a comfortable venue, particularly when the home crowd senses vulnerability. Leeds have shown this season they are capable of producing disruptive performances, especially on their own patch.
Team news and selection context
Arteta has key decisions to make following rotation in midweek. Arsenal welcomed back Riccardo Calafiori and Kai Havertz in the Champions League, with both expected to feature prominently today. Jurrien Timber and William Saliba were rested in Europe after minor issues picked up against Manchester United, but the Arsenal manager has confirmed both are fit and available.
The balance between control, energy and leadership will be crucial in this environment, particularly given the physical and emotional demands of an away trip to Yorkshire.
Confirmed Arsenal starting XI
Confirmed Arsenal team to face Leeds United:
Arsenal will be looking for a composed, authoritative performance rather than fireworks. This is the type of game where mentality, discipline and game management matter just as much as quality.
A strong response today would not only reinforce Arsenal’s position at the top of the table, but also send a message that the pressure of a title run-in will not derail their season.
Michelle M
So Odegaard’s been dropped to the bench and will no doubt be a popular decision
Looking forward to seeing Havertz back in a more serious game and let’s see if Arteta has made the right call
So much for Arteta favoritism
Good lineup,let’s get the 3 points.
You don’t have a point when it’s taken years 🤣🤣🤣🤣
He’s waited 5 years to post that comment 😂😂
This decision could be for the Norwegian own good SueP, It could spark life into our under pressure captain.
There was a certain German by the name of Michal Ballack and others that once joined Chelsea as they thought Drogba best years was behind, but the Ivory Coast international responded by having a majestic season
I’m surprised by it. I think it’s a mistake to start with Kai ahead of Ode. Kai can’t be match fit right now, as Ode and Eze are. They are different types of players, Kai’s splendid pass to Gyok more likely the outlier, Ode more likely than anyone we have to seize control of a game with his passing.
Let’s see if we can have more urgency passing forward, Odegard is one of the best in the world but he needs to improve his passing and shooting skills,
Merino and MLS left at home
Merino has a foot injury apparently. At least theres a reason because he always makes squad and could definitely contribute to this match
Gyokeres.
Trossard. Havertz. Saka.
Rice. Zubimendi.
Hincapie. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.
I’m very much interested in seeing Gyokeres and Havertz link up.
Such is the number of players available CM
Not been this well fixed for a long time
Meant to reply to CorporateMan
This will be a very tough match, Leeds have lost only twice at home this season. They have lost just once in the last 10 EPL game. Equalized from 0-2 down at Etihad only to lose in additional time. Yet some will expect us to cruise past easy 3-0 and whine even if we win a close 1-0, 2-1 match.
That one loss was a 4-3 loss where they conceded twice in additional time, one of which was a penalty.
But Merino would have been good to come in the second half maybe for a tap in goal in the 18 yard box.
This comes across as a bit desperate from Arteta ?
Desperate?.Strong bench without Merino, MLS and Norgaard.
So dropping an out of form player who was previously hooked before the 60th min twice when we needed a goal is desperate. This is basically our starting 11 apart from a returning Calafiori.
Let me guess you probably have the desperation article drafted waiting for us to slip again and throwing a little tease comment.
Yes mate
We know Havertz doesn’t work in that position
And if it doesn’t work what have we now done to Odegarrd and Ezes confidence
And no dude I report what I see
Havertz does well today it’s a brilliant decision and Ill report that
Wrong we know Havertz as an LCM doesn’t work which is a different role than the RCM which he will play today. Also it’s a new midfield pivot with Rice and Zubimendi. So you know nothing same as the rest of us.
Also we are here to win titles not to coddle players ego and confidence. Both Odegaard and Eze were out of form so none have any claim to start.
Oh no saka injured in warm up.🥲🥲
gonna be a long day lol.
Good call but I am a bit worried for Gyo since he missed some chances, hope he can link up well with Kai, I think Arteta is not dumb. He knows what he is doing
At least Odegaard is out, ill take it
Arteta’s slow build-up tactics are perfect for tough away games, as long as Leeds don’t sit back in front of their home fans
Havertz would likely play better in the CF position, but let’s see if he has got enough technical skills to play the right-sided AM role or not
This is a very good squad. Apart from Calafiori, who is on the bench, the rest are truly our first choice players. I only hope Zubimendi has now learnt not to make blind passes because they cost us the Man U game. Looking at today’s players, one gets the feeling that these are all fighters which gives us confidence. They are not unidirectional but can vary their game accordingly. I am confident about today.
Seriously?
What kind of warm up is this? By my count it’s at least three crocked this season whilst warming up.
So no Odegaard but no Eze, I actually thought this is the type of game for the former Crystal man to dip his bread .
I have no clue why we take so much of time for just a throw in
I could literally cook sunny side up till the time we are throwing the ball in field
As expected
Slow start
We are unable to get out of Leeds Press