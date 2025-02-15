Confirmed Arsenal team to face Leicester City – Sterling starts

Arsenal travel to the King Power Stadium with a chance to extend their impressive unbeaten run in the Premier League to 15 matches and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has announced.

Mikel Arteta’s side comes into this fixture on the back of a resounding 5-1 victory over Manchester City in their last league game, showcasing their attacking prowess and defensive solidity. This win not only boosted their confidence but also highlighted their ability to compete with the league’s top teams. Arsenal’s recent form has been decent with four wins and two draws in their last six league matches.

The Gunners’ away form has been particularly impressive this season, having earned 22 points from a possible 36 on the road. They are currently on a seven-match unbeaten streak away from home, demonstrating their ability to perform consistently in challenging environments.

However, Arsenal face a significant challenge in their attacking lineup due to a series of injuries to key forwards. This setback will test the depth and adaptability of Arteta’s squad, potentially forcing tactical adjustments for the upcoming match.

In contrast, Leicester City find themselves in a precarious position, sitting 18th in the table with just 17 points. The Foxes are in desperate need of points to climb out of the relegation zone, currently two points from safety.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side has struggled for form, particularly at home, where they have managed only two wins in 12 Premier League contests this season. Their recent 4-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park further highlights their defensive vulnerabilities.

Arsenal have dominated recent encounters between the two sides, winning the last six meetings. The Gunners’ attacking prowess, coupled with Leicester’s defensive frailties, suggests that this trend should continue.

Despite their struggles, Leicester will be desperate to turn their fortunes around and secure a crucial victory in their fight against relegation. The home crowd at the King Power Stadium could play a significant role in motivating the team to perform above expectations.

As the match approaches, all eyes will be on how Arsenal adapts to their injury concerns and whether Leicester can capitalise on this potential weakness to cause an upset.