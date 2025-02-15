Confirmed Arsenal team to face Leicester City – Sterling starts

Arsenal travel to the King Power Stadium with a chance to extend their impressive unbeaten run in the Premier League to 15 matches and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has announced.
Mikel Arteta’s side comes into this fixture on the back of a resounding 5-1 victory over Manchester City in their last league game, showcasing their attacking prowess and defensive solidity. This win not only boosted their confidence but also highlighted their ability to compete with the league’s top teams. Arsenal’s recent form has been decent with four wins and two draws in their last six league matches.
The Gunners’ away form has been particularly impressive this season, having earned 22 points from a possible 36 on the road. They are currently on a seven-match unbeaten streak away from home, demonstrating their ability to perform consistently in challenging environments.
However, Arsenal face a significant challenge in their attacking lineup due to a series of injuries to key forwards. This setback will test the depth and adaptability of Arteta’s squad, potentially forcing tactical adjustments for the upcoming match.
In contrast, Leicester City find themselves in a precarious position, sitting 18th in the table with just 17 points. The Foxes are in desperate need of points to climb out of the relegation zone, currently two points from safety.
Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side has struggled for form, particularly at home, where they have managed only two wins in 12 Premier League contests this season. Their recent 4-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park further highlights their defensive vulnerabilities.
Arsenal have dominated recent encounters between the two sides, winning the last six meetings. The Gunners’ attacking prowess, coupled with Leicester’s defensive frailties, suggests that this trend should continue.
Despite their struggles, Leicester will be desperate to turn their fortunes around and secure a crucial victory in their fight against relegation. The home crowd at the King Power Stadium could play a significant role in motivating the team to perform above expectations.
As the match approaches, all eyes will be on how Arsenal adapts to their injury concerns and whether Leicester can capitalise on this potential weakness to cause an upset.
Predictable line up considering who’s available but I think the weak link could be Sterling and just hope he steps up and actually tries going past defenders rather than just passing the ball back and us having to start the attack all over again.
Can’t remember any successful take on by Sterling, actually even a try at it is non existent! I know he’s been absimal for sometime. Now is the time to step up
Should be enough to win today and next week but god look at that bench we need Martinelli and Saka as soon as possible.
I think Saka’s further away then we are being led to believe
1 april if a great rehab else it’s end April may
I would have had Lewis Skelly down the left wing instead of Sterling. And Tierney at left back, other than that the lineup is pretty much what I expected.
I hope that Arteta has the courage if needed to play Butler-Oyedeji at some point.
is he any good ? don’t know a lot about him
I agree Derek! I hope the manager give the young striker and opportunity at some stage!
Yes Derek I agree about young B-O but would prefer Tierney on the left wing and Lewis-Skelly at left back.
I’m surprised Tierney was not sold or loaned out again this transfer window. Anyways good luck to the team.
He is only interested in joining Celtic so no other deal was possible for him
Hoped he changed formation
This doesn’t leave allot on bench
Butler-Oyedeji might get his big chance. I’m surprised there’s no Khayon Edwards on the bench
Sterling to score at some stage
Great minds think alike, this is the right line up.
Am expecting a very familiar 4 : 2 : 3 : 1 set up to start with which will quickly switch to a 3 : 1 : 3 : 3 in attack mode.
Who said the gaffer doesn’t read Just Arsenal news?
75th minute, take off one of the strikers and throw in Merino if we are winning. It’s time to try new things 🙂
If you could win a game by the most miss passes we would win hands down right now!
Partey is killing us and odeagard
Odegaard’s one-footedness is such a limitation – allows defenders to influence his movements more and affects his choice of passes a lot. Nwaneri looks able to play with more freedom as I don’t think he has that issue.
How many offsides are there going to be? Ridiculous to give away so many
Sterling has loss a little in his legs and coupling with his lack of participation, but he has looked quite lively here.
Gunsmoke, I think Sterling has worked hard. Its just he isn’t the only one to get caught out.
On a different tack, we are letting Leicester into the game and they are dreadful really.
Sterling is a disgrace arteta can’t defend this
I’m not even sure how Sterling is even playing in a top light game any more? He hasn’t been good enough in over a decade..
Srirling well and truely passed his best. I would have more trust in an acadamy player.
No u21s on the bench how many defenders does arteta need give one young lad a chance no wonder obi left
An academy striker is on the bench
What a crap 1st half. Can’t get any worse from our performance.
If we signed Maxi Gomez, he would’ve received the long crosses better than Trossard
I dont think we’ll win anything with Trossard playing CF, because he’s too small and slow
Its at times like these, that Havertz will be missed.
Spot on SueP
Yes SueP
Maybe Merino or Butler-Odeyeji will play CF if we still can’t score after 70 minutes and Trossard might replace Sterling on the left wing
Not the greatest first half. Leicester have defended well and we have found multiple ways to be offside. Odegaard has tried to lob the ball in and one in particular deserved better from Trossard. Whilst Sterling isn’t as good as he was, I don’t feel he has warranted the flack.
Just an observation but Timber lives dangerously and already has had too many yellow cards for my liking
A frustrating first half for Arsenal, you can see why Arsenal wanted to sign Vlahovic.
That ball to Trosaard is a sitter for most strikers
Looks like two relegation bound teams without the intensity. A frustrating watch but it is what it is. Grin and bear it.
Not a great 1st half but hopefully we can get it together in the second half
I will be more than happy with any type of win, whether it’s 1-0, 2-1 or 5-0
COYG!
Someone needs to step up but any dropped points then it’s all over for this year I’m afraid. I still believe but we have nothing up top
Ffs Sterling!
This game needs a goal
Wow Sterling’s really bad.
Love the way the camera zooms in on the set piece coach every time we get a free kick or corner, is this what this club is all about now? Set piece FC 😀
Generally we are very slow in the build ups. Can’t blame Trossard as we haven’t created anything meaningful for him. We could have done with a loan signing and there are lots of players we could have tried eg Raul Jimenez, Ansu Fati, Tammy Abraham or recalling Vieira.
How is that not a fowl on Trosaard
Sterling who I thought was doing ok in the first half is deservedly being subbed now.
This is dire
Well done Skelly because Leicester- as bad as they are- have looked more likely to score
Not surviving 1.5-2 months of this performance.