Confirmed Arsenal team to face Lens – Havertz starts

Arsenal will progress to the knockout stages with a win this evening at the Emirates, and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to achieve that goal.
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🥁 Introducing our starting XI for tonight's encounter with Lens – COME ON YOU GUNNERS! pic.twitter.com/NylnBgtvLv
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 29, 2023
Depending on the result of the Sevilla vs. PSV game (Sevilla leading 1-0 at the time of writing), Arsenal will go through as group winners, which is important. Of course, there is also payback for the loss against the French side in the first game between the sides. So, there is more than enough motivation and incentive for the lads to secure a victory tonight.
That said, Lens demonstrated in the first game that they cannot be underestimated, and they also need a positive result from this game to keep their hopes of qualification to the knockout stages alive.
If Arsenal play to their true ability, they will win. However, on occasions this season, that has been a significant if. Hopefully, the lads will not let us down and will pick up all three points.
Too bad for Ramsdale, but I look forward to long diagonal crosses from Saka and Odegaard to Havertz
What on earth must Aaron Ramsdale be thinking tonight?
I just hope that MA has handled the situation in a better and more professional way than he has with other players who he decided were not needed.
The squad? Looks strong enough and I have a feeling Havertz will steal the shoe tonight.
Ken
I hope the Shoe he steals helps him discover he was once a talented striker.
WELL WELL WELL!!!!
A draw will be enough to secure top spot with Sevilla winning today leading 2-0 at 66min.
Had to jinx it, Sevilla just gone down to 10 men ffs
Lmao they just conceded now
If Sevilla wins, our game is likely to be inconsequential, meaning there’s no pressure or room for excuses. This provides an opportunity for players to deliver good performances without any added stress. Two players in particular need to prove their worth.
Havertz let’s go