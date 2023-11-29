Confirmed Arsenal team to face Lens – Havertz starts

Arsenal will progress to the knockout stages with a win this evening at the Emirates, and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to achieve that goal.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🥁 Introducing our starting XI for tonight's encounter with Lens – COME ON YOU GUNNERS! pic.twitter.com/NylnBgtvLv — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 29, 2023

Depending on the result of the Sevilla vs. PSV game (Sevilla leading 1-0 at the time of writing), Arsenal will go through as group winners, which is important. Of course, there is also payback for the loss against the French side in the first game between the sides. So, there is more than enough motivation and incentive for the lads to secure a victory tonight.

That said, Lens demonstrated in the first game that they cannot be underestimated, and they also need a positive result from this game to keep their hopes of qualification to the knockout stages alive.

If Arsenal play to their true ability, they will win. However, on occasions this season, that has been a significant if. Hopefully, the lads will not let us down and will pick up all three points.