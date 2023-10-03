Confirmed Arsenal team to face Lens – Arteta not resting anyone

A few weeks ago this game at Lens looked like being Arsenal’s easiest opponent in the Group Stages as the French side had lost their 5 opening games in the new Ligue 1 season, but their fortunes have turned around rapidly and they have since drawn 1-1 at Sevilla and won both their latest Ligue 1 games, beating Toulouse at home, and this weekend just gone they won away at high-flying Strasbourg, so it now looks like we could be in for a tricky fixture tonight.

Personally, I believe that Mikel Arteta will be making a few changes to the starting line up as our injury list eases, and of course the boss will have one eye on our showdown with Man City coming up at the weekend

Arteta has declared Partey, Saka and Trossard are all available but I’m not sure that Arteta will risk them for more than half the game if needed, while I am hoping to see Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko, Nketiah, Havertz and Rice in the starting line-up.

But in all honesty, I am sure Arteta will surprise us but also make sure that we have a strong team out tonight.

So, no more waiting, here is Arsenal confirmed starting line up….

🟢 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵 🇯🇵 Tomi at the back

🇧🇪 Trossard on the wing

🇧🇷 Jesus leads the line Let’s do this – together! pic.twitter.com/vTVZ5HxfBL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 3, 2023

