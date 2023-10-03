Confirmed Arsenal team to face Lens – Arteta not resting anyone

A few weeks ago this game at Lens looked like being Arsenal’s easiest opponent in the Group Stages as the French side had lost their 5 opening games in the new Ligue 1 season, but their fortunes have turned around rapidly and they have since drawn 1-1 at Sevilla and won both their latest Ligue 1 games, beating Toulouse at home, and this weekend just gone they won away at high-flying Strasbourg, so it now looks like we could be in for a tricky fixture tonight.
Personally, I believe that Mikel Arteta will be making a few changes to the starting line up as our injury list eases, and of course the boss will have one eye on our showdown with Man City coming up at the weekend
Arteta has declared Partey, Saka and Trossard are all available but I’m not sure that Arteta will risk them for more than half the game if needed, while I am hoping to see Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko, Nketiah, Havertz and Rice in the starting line-up.
But in all honesty, I am sure Arteta will surprise us but also make sure that we have a strong team out tonight.
So, no more waiting, here is Arsenal confirmed starting line up….
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎
🇯🇵 Tomi at the back
🇧🇪 Trossard on the wing
🇧🇷 Jesus leads the line
pic.twitter.com/vTVZ5HxfBL
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 3, 2023
Coyg
My word…..strong team!!!
Clearly most insane lineup. Arteta clearly doesn’t trust his squad players. This lineup is the pavement of our own demise as we are going to lose to mancity for sure. Arteta doesn’t seem to learn by mistake, he doesn’t want to learn. In Spur game Arsenal were jaded and faded and devoid of better ideas, we lost 2 valuable points. Now again same thing gonna happen in mancity game.
You may be right
Alternatively putting out a strong team may get the job done so that the squad players take over
Strong line up. I hope we blow them away in the first half then give some starters rest for the manc game…. Good to see Partey on the bench. Please no injuries before the manc game… COYG
Even if we blew them he is not going to substitute before 70 or 80 or 90mins. Didn’t you watch Bournemouth game?
LoL if I’m Ramsdale smith and nelson I will start looking for another club. It’s obvious Arteta doesn’t rate smith and nelson at all. I’m sure this will still be the same team that will play this weekend so when exactly are you going to rotate, you didn’t do it against Bournemouth you didn’t do it against Lens it’s sure he’s not going to do it against City. So Ramsdale is now so bad that he can only start in the carabao cup. What a coach.
Martinelli didn’t play for a long time after having fully recovered from his injury, then he was gradually becoming Arteta’s main LW
I believe Smith-Rowe will have to make a similar effort, if he’d like to usurp Havertz or Odegaard
GOT what effort exactly did Harvetz made before getting In the first team.
Havertz is a safe option, as he has a remarkable injury record. For any coach, a player’s ability to play every single match without nagging injuries would be my prime criteria on who gets in the starting XI.
No manager likes changing tactics and personnel every other weekend. Experimentation should always be built upon a stable structure.
@Gai I agree with you. It’s all about self believe for ESR he needs to take every opportunity given him seriously and give his best to give the gaffer something to think about. A good example is Trossard every time he is called upon he always deliver and same with Tomiyasu. The squad is big and quality now every player must take his chance with passion
Sylva you mean the same way Harvetz has been taken his opportunities. Why is it that some of you are hypocrites, what exactly has Harvetz done for arsenal that made him untouchable and Smith with Nelson are always overlooked.
Some fans can be so annoying, you mean the manager paid to do his job should select a line up you prefer? Cos i don’t the moan over the selected line up more likely to win us the match. Chronic whinners everywhere!!!
You cant really afford to rest players this early in the group stage. This ain’t europa league, a bad result here vs a team who did push psg for the title last season and we are under pressure vs Sevilla away next game.
Now if we are leading by 2 goal in the 60 mins and arteta doesn’t take Rice and Saka off, i am volunteering to go to England to slap Arteta across the face.
Ackshay my question is this, are you saying the likes of Smith can’t start games, even if he can’t start a champions league match, can’t he start against Bournemouth same with Ramsdale.
Perfectly said!
Acshay at least make it 70 minutes. With 60 minutes , I bet 30 minutes left is enough time for Lens to come back remember they are playing at home.
Arteta didn’t dare to gamble on his fringe and squad rotation players or maybe he considers Lens as a good sparring partner for his main players before the Man City game
I hope we’ll kill the game in the first half and rest some starters after the sixtieth minute
@Gai I also agree with you. French team could be a tough opposition for English league at times. Hope we settle the scores in first half.
Lens are a good team…..we will be tested……so we need a strong team.
The team for the match is out and it’s a good one…now over to you THE COMPLAIN FC. lol
Good to see a coupe of changes to give some players a rest (unlike what the headline says), and good strong team and bench. Hopefully see some subs on if we are in front comfortably.