Confirmed Arsenal team to face Liverpool – Can the Gunners end their Anfield curse?

Arsenal travel to Anfield this afternoon knowing full well that anything less than a win could prove fatal in them securing Champions League football for next season. With Newcastle and Manchester City breathing down their necks, and Chelsea and Aston Villa not too far off either, Arsenal really need to bring home all 3 points today. But Anfield remains a psychological barrier – and Arsenal must be near-perfect to break it.

The Gunners will be coming off the back of that Champions League semi-final defeat in Paris in which they failed to reach the Champions League final. The Reds will also head into the encounter having lost their last game 3-1 away to Chelsea last weekend.

Kick-off is at 16:30 UK time, and we’ll bring you full match post-game analysis on JustArsenal as always.

🟢 Here is the confirmed starting XI for Arsenal today:

Whatever side Arteta has picked, the mentality will be key. Liverpool have already won the league but Arsenal must prove they have what it takes to maintain their 2nd place position, even at the toughest of away grounds.

How are you feeling ahead of kick-off, Gooners? Confident – or cautious?

Michelle M
  Would have liked to have seen Tierney LB and Miles in MD but our manager is still obsessed with this inverted crap.

