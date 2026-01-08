Confirmed Arsenal team to face Liverpool – Gyokeres continues up front

Arsenal welcome Liverpool in a fixture that offers the Gunners a clear opportunity to demonstrate that they are capable of taking the Premier League title, and this is the starting eleven selected by Mikel Arteta.

Liverpool’s title challenge has been disappointing, and there is a growing sense that significant improvement is required if they are to compete effectively in both the short and long term. In contrast, Arteta is working with an Arsenal squad shaped by years of frustration and near misses, including the disappointment inflicted by Liverpool last season. Those experiences appear to have strengthened the group rather than weakened it.

The Gunners are confident in their ability to perform at the highest level and believe they can beat any opponent on their day. Their form and mindset suggest a team determined to turn past heartbreak into success. However, there is also an awareness within the Arsenal camp that Liverpool will not make the task straightforward, regardless of recent struggles.

The Reds may have stumbled over the past few weeks, but there is an expectation that they will give everything in this contest to avoid defeat. Pride, reputation and the need to halt a damaging run of results are all powerful motivations, particularly in a high-profile fixture of this nature.

Recent history also adds intrigue. Arsenal have failed to win any of the last four head-to-head meetings against Liverpool, and Arne Slot has yet to lose a league match against Arteta. While many expect that sequence to end, underestimating what the Dutchman can produce on the big stage could prove costly.

Arsenal arguably have more to lose. They require maximum points to maintain and widen the gap between themselves and the chasing pack. That reality is likely to push them into an aggressive and assertive approach, with the home side expected to commit fully in pursuit of a result that could define their season.