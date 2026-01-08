Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Liverpool – Gyokeres continues up front

Arsenal welcome Liverpool in a fixture that offers the Gunners a clear opportunity to demonstrate that they are capable of taking the Premier League title, and this is the starting eleven selected by Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal team v Liverpool

Liverpool’s title challenge has been disappointing, and there is a growing sense that significant improvement is required if they are to compete effectively in both the short and long term. In contrast, Arteta is working with an Arsenal squad shaped by years of frustration and near misses, including the disappointment inflicted by Liverpool last season. Those experiences appear to have strengthened the group rather than weakened it.

The Gunners are confident in their ability to perform at the highest level and believe they can beat any opponent on their day. Their form and mindset suggest a team determined to turn past heartbreak into success. However, there is also an awareness within the Arsenal camp that Liverpool will not make the task straightforward, regardless of recent struggles.

The Reds may have stumbled over the past few weeks, but there is an expectation that they will give everything in this contest to avoid defeat. Pride, reputation and the need to halt a damaging run of results are all powerful motivations, particularly in a high-profile fixture of this nature.

Recent history also adds intrigue. Arsenal have failed to win any of the last four head-to-head meetings against Liverpool, and Arne Slot has yet to lose a league match against Arteta. While many expect that sequence to end, underestimating what the Dutchman can produce on the big stage could prove costly.

Arsenal arguably have more to lose. They require maximum points to maintain and widen the gap between themselves and the chasing pack. That reality is likely to push them into an aggressive and assertive approach, with the home side expected to commit fully in pursuit of a result that could define their season.

  4. Super excited for this one, can’t wait at the possibility of getting 8 points clear. But I must say Liverpool have been improving in the 5 or 6 games, it seems now they are willing to go low block against some opposition.

    Reply

    2. In low block sense, a back four with Bradley and Kerkez – who helps them out? Frimpong obviously, but that’s not the best use of his pace, considering no one else in this 11 has pace to get in behind. Do the fall backs get left 1 on 1? On paper it doesn’t look defensive low blocky enough. It wouldn’t be naturally set up for the Liverpool squad anyway, but Gomez could have come into a three or played right back.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. We are alive in 4 competitions, he won’t be allowed out on loan and will get game time I’m sure, even without another round of injuries.
        As an 18 year old, he could be getting his games and development in PL2?

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  7. I don’t know why I’m not feeling confident for this match.

    I hope and pray we find a way to grind out a win.

    Reply

  8. Its very cold and p**s**g down with rain here in London so the lads will have to keep it moving on the pitch if only to keep warm. It’ll be interesting to see whether they try to play low block which is something they’re not accustomed to doing. We could really do a lot of harm to their club tonight. I hope we keep 11 players active for the duration.

    Reply

  9. Tonight the turn is for the wide men in Saka and Trossard. Midfielders Rice and Zubi did their shares in previous games. Arteta the tactician will make this team unpredictable.

    Reply

  10. I wouldn’t say Zubemendi and Odegaard are fair weather players but the harsh weather conditions tonight may impact on their effectiveness whereas Rice may relish the heavy going.Liverpool will probably flood the middle of the park and leave Gakpo to forage up front but hopefully our centre backs will be able to cope after their sub par performances at Bournemouth.Wirtz and Szoboszlai are top quality players but i am relatively confident we will get the three points.

    Reply

  13. The Latino Hincapie on short sleeve shirts in this notorious weather? Unbelievable! Others on short mood are Saka Gyokeres and Rice. Card happy ref Taylor yellow early for a condonable Trossard? Will see how many.
    Crowd needed a goal to remain agitated; a little subdued later.
    Are we waiting again today for the second half? First halves end uneventful in recent games. Avoid predictability.

    Reply

  15. In the Anfield tie if remember Liverpool kept playing when Timber was lying on the floor even Gakpo behaving unsportsmanlike.

    Reply

  17. Ive had enough of Gyokeres, again. Please put Gabby J on so we can not play with 10 men. If I hear he “occupies CB’s” one more time….

    Reply

      1. Thats the thing though it’s just all wishful thinking when it comes to Gyok scoring. There’s nothing tangible from his game that actually makes anyone think he’s about to score. He’s never even close to the ball when we whip balls into the box, was totally absent for that ball rice put across the box. Konate needs to slip for him to finally score a goal? That’s not acceptable in my books. Our forwards need to be offering more than hoping for blatant errors.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  18. Even though Liverpool has parked the bus with 6 players in the backline at times but we are very slow and poor going forward
    Very cautious at times going forward under the pressure that Liverpool might hit us on counter
    We need to be quicker in the 2nd half
    May be bring Jesus for Gyökeres and play like false 9
    Or may be Eze for Zubimendi and play Rice number 6

    Reply

  19. They have a very very depleted team, we really won’t get much better a chance to hit them for six, we really can’t pass up this opportunity.

    Reply

  20. The difference is visible in the roster of substitute players. Finishers at Arsenal; just zubs at Liverpool dug out. It’s a shame we still are looking for the second half energy.

    Reply

  21. Arteta and the coaches seemed to have just used the first half of the game to analyze Slot’s tactic

    If they can’t win the game, they don’t deserve any major trophy this season. Liverpool were severely crippled with injuries and Salah’s absence, so we’ve got to win today

    Unfortunately, Havertz is still unfit, otherwise he would’ve become another threat in our attacking set-piece

    Reply

  22. Not a bad half but a little bit safe (apart fom the silly unnecessary back passing) it can be stepped up massively second half. Liverpool are no great shakes.

    Reply

  23. Time to bring in Jesus as Gyokeres provides nothing in this type of games where there is no space to run into.

    Reply

  24. Massive improvement needed in second half if we are to get the three points. We started well by pressing high up, just not so much as the half went on. Too slow passing in the final third. And I think we should get saka I’m the game more, kerkez is vulnerable. Let’s go Gunners

    Reply

  25. We need an upgrade on Martin Ødegaard—there, I said it.
    He might produce something special once in a while, but that’s no longer enough given the quality of players around him. He’s too slow on the ball, recycles possession backwards far too often, and his pressing is frustrating to watch. He’s constantly demanding intensity from others, but the physical and defensive side of his game doesn’t consistently match the demands of a top-level midfield in a title-challenging team.

    Reply

    1. Liverpool have clearly blocked the middle of the park and there’s no room for Odegaard to operate in. The space is out wide and this is the kind of game our wingers need to win for us. When we meet a team that double marks our wingers, the space will appear centrally and Odegaard will do his thing.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  26. Second half – part 2 – we make substitutions bring on 3 Merino and two others thereby presenting Liverpool’s Kerkes and Bradley with an entirely fresh and new problem to get to try to overcome. Liverpool’s bench cannot compare to ours. This change should produce the goal(s).

    Reply

  27. Not sure how anyone defends Gyokeres any more. Doesn’t seem to have insignt to get onto balls in box and low skills when does. Passenger. Get Jesus on.

    Reply

    1. Yeah if I was Arteta I would bring in Jesus soon, then change Trossard for Martinelli to help cover Frimpong who is constantly outpacing us. He’s their main outlet. Miles is a huge risk against him.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  28. Trossard yellow worries me he can be petulant and is always yapping to ref. 1 mistimed tackle or miscontrol who turns into holding opponent by reflex could get him sent off.

    Reply

  29. Playing this slow cautious conservative approach football is playing into Liverpool’s hands. Really need one touch, two touch approach, with first time crosses to unsettle this Liverpool defence. Very under whelming first half

    Reply

  35. Liverpool are playing much better and fluid football than Arsenal
    Should have brought White and put Timber on LB

    Reply

  36. We could do so much more if we only were braver. Liverpool look composed. We don’t look in control and actually look vulnerable at times. We’re just hoofing the ball away and giving Liverpool easy possession. Makes no sense..

    Reply

  40. Arsenal have been outplayed by Liverpool in the 2nd half
    I can see Liverpool scoring from the right side

    Reply

  41. Would not be able to tell this is a big game for us to go 8 points clear. Where’s the intensity? Need more from everyone. MLS looks very much on the ropes

    Reply

  43. Absolutely shameful 2nd half performance. No pressure on the ball we are just backing of and letting Liverpool do as they please.

    Reply

  49. If I were Arteta, I would’ve brought Madueke in instead of Martinelli, because we need more direct runs and crosses from the left wing more than an inverting LW

    Arteta shouldn’t get a draw against a heavily crippled Liverpool

    Reply

  52. Lewis-Skelly should improve his pace and defending abilities if he wants to play for England in World Cup

    Reply

