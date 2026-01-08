Confirmed Arsenal team to face Liverpool – Gyokeres continues up front

Arsenal welcome Liverpool in a fixture that offers the Gunners a clear opportunity to demonstrate that they are capable of taking the Premier League title, and this is the starting eleven selected by Mikel Arteta.
Liverpool’s title challenge has been disappointing, and there is a growing sense that significant improvement is required if they are to compete effectively in both the short and long term. In contrast, Arteta is working with an Arsenal squad shaped by years of frustration and near misses, including the disappointment inflicted by Liverpool last season. Those experiences appear to have strengthened the group rather than weakened it.
The Gunners are confident in their ability to perform at the highest level and believe they can beat any opponent on their day. Their form and mindset suggest a team determined to turn past heartbreak into success. However, there is also an awareness within the Arsenal camp that Liverpool will not make the task straightforward, regardless of recent struggles.
The Reds may have stumbled over the past few weeks, but there is an expectation that they will give everything in this contest to avoid defeat. Pride, reputation and the need to halt a damaging run of results are all powerful motivations, particularly in a high-profile fixture of this nature.
Recent history also adds intrigue. Arsenal have failed to win any of the last four head-to-head meetings against Liverpool, and Arne Slot has yet to lose a league match against Arteta. While many expect that sequence to end, underestimating what the Dutchman can produce on the big stage could prove costly.
Arsenal arguably have more to lose. They require maximum points to maintain and widen the gap between themselves and the chasing pack. That reality is likely to push them into an aggressive and assertive approach, with the home side expected to commit fully in pursuit of a result that could define their season.
Cometh the hour, cometh the men
SueP,
Hopefully it will be 90 plus time added on. 😂👍
Cometh the hour, cometh the Martinelli (or Madueke, or Merino)?
👍
Cometh the…. Miles, apparently, ha
This half has been wretched so far
Allowed Liverpool back into it
@SueP
RealTalk 👍🏾
Let’s go!
Back 4 from Liverpool, with Bradley and Kerkez who we can get at.
Super excited for this one, can’t wait at the possibility of getting 8 points clear. But I must say Liverpool have been improving in the 5 or 6 games, it seems now they are willing to go low block against some opposition.
Their improving does not mean shingbain (local colloquial for “nothing” where I’m from)
Lol..Omo iya..It doesn’t me shibo
In low block sense, a back four with Bradley and Kerkez – who helps them out? Frimpong obviously, but that’s not the best use of his pace, considering no one else in this 11 has pace to get in behind. Do the fall backs get left 1 on 1? On paper it doesn’t look defensive low blocky enough. It wouldn’t be naturally set up for the Liverpool squad anyway, but Gomez could have come into a three or played right back.
Liverpool are willing to play ugly to results lately, they get everyone behind the ball
COYG! We can do it
A win would put us 8 points ahead
@Stephanie
Hoping this is our”88” 8 home wins and 8 points clear at the top….👍🏾
What’s happening? Haven’t been seeing Nwaneri on the bench for quite awhile
Take a look at the bench and remove one person that you would replace him with if you were the coach.
We are alive in 4 competitions, he won’t be allowed out on loan and will get game time I’m sure, even without another round of injuries.
As an 18 year old, he could be getting his games and development in PL2?
I don’t know why I’m not feeling confident for this match.
I hope and pray we find a way to grind out a win.
With players Liverpool have out in attack we should be fine
Its very cold and p**s**g down with rain here in London so the lads will have to keep it moving on the pitch if only to keep warm. It’ll be interesting to see whether they try to play low block which is something they’re not accustomed to doing. We could really do a lot of harm to their club tonight. I hope we keep 11 players active for the duration.
Tonight the turn is for the wide men in Saka and Trossard. Midfielders Rice and Zubi did their shares in previous games. Arteta the tactician will make this team unpredictable.
I wouldn’t say Zubemendi and Odegaard are fair weather players but the harsh weather conditions tonight may impact on their effectiveness whereas Rice may relish the heavy going.Liverpool will probably flood the middle of the park and leave Gakpo to forage up front but hopefully our centre backs will be able to cope after their sub par performances at Bournemouth.Wirtz and Szoboszlai are top quality players but i am relatively confident we will get the three points.
Not Zoob or Ode weather? Is it Wirtz weather? His legs are tired, he has defensive work on his mind. Wirtz got 90 minutes in him? Does he hobble off, broken?
We are very cautious at the moment
Little slow in build up
The usual slow, annoying start 🙄
The Latino Hincapie on short sleeve shirts in this notorious weather? Unbelievable! Others on short mood are Saka Gyokeres and Rice. Card happy ref Taylor yellow early for a condonable Trossard? Will see how many.
Crowd needed a goal to remain agitated; a little subdued later.
Are we waiting again today for the second half? First halves end uneventful in recent games. Avoid predictability.
Pretty much pedestrian at the moment. Odegaard, Zubi and Gyokeres not doing much at the moment.
In the Anfield tie if remember Liverpool kept playing when Timber was lying on the floor even Gakpo behaving unsportsmanlike.
Gyokeres does go long long periods without touching the ball, not sure if its on him or the team
Ive had enough of Gyokeres, again. Please put Gabby J on so we can not play with 10 men. If I hear he “occupies CB’s” one more time….
I think Gyokeres is about to score in second half. Kanote has a mistake in him and will miss the movement.
Thats the thing though it’s just all wishful thinking when it comes to Gyok scoring. There’s nothing tangible from his game that actually makes anyone think he’s about to score. He’s never even close to the ball when we whip balls into the box, was totally absent for that ball rice put across the box. Konate needs to slip for him to finally score a goal? That’s not acceptable in my books. Our forwards need to be offering more than hoping for blatant errors.
I’m sure Gyok is a finisher. He will get going.
I hope so too Moon Girl, more than anything whatever it takes to get the 3 points today
totally agree. Jesus needs to come in at half time.
Even though Liverpool has parked the bus with 6 players in the backline at times but we are very slow and poor going forward
Very cautious at times going forward under the pressure that Liverpool might hit us on counter
We need to be quicker in the 2nd half
May be bring Jesus for Gyökeres and play like false 9
Or may be Eze for Zubimendi and play Rice number 6
They have a very very depleted team, we really won’t get much better a chance to hit them for six, we really can’t pass up this opportunity.
The difference is visible in the roster of substitute players. Finishers at Arsenal; just zubs at Liverpool dug out. It’s a shame we still are looking for the second half energy.
Arteta and the coaches seemed to have just used the first half of the game to analyze Slot’s tactic
If they can’t win the game, they don’t deserve any major trophy this season. Liverpool were severely crippled with injuries and Salah’s absence, so we’ve got to win today
Unfortunately, Havertz is still unfit, otherwise he would’ve become another threat in our attacking set-piece
Watching this, I can’t help but feel like this game was made for Havertz. Pity he’s not available.
Not a bad half but a little bit safe (apart fom the silly unnecessary back passing) it can be stepped up massively second half. Liverpool are no great shakes.
I agree Reg, there’s only one side out there tonight with extra gears and options.
Time to bring in Jesus as Gyokeres provides nothing in this type of games where there is no space to run into.
Massive improvement needed in second half if we are to get the three points. We started well by pressing high up, just not so much as the half went on. Too slow passing in the final third. And I think we should get saka I’m the game more, kerkez is vulnerable. Let’s go Gunners
We need an upgrade on Martin Ødegaard—there, I said it.
He might produce something special once in a while, but that’s no longer enough given the quality of players around him. He’s too slow on the ball, recycles possession backwards far too often, and his pressing is frustrating to watch. He’s constantly demanding intensity from others, but the physical and defensive side of his game doesn’t consistently match the demands of a top-level midfield in a title-challenging team.
Liverpool have clearly blocked the middle of the park and there’s no room for Odegaard to operate in. The space is out wide and this is the kind of game our wingers need to win for us. When we meet a team that double marks our wingers, the space will appear centrally and Odegaard will do his thing.
Second half – part 2 – we make substitutions bring on 3 Merino and two others thereby presenting Liverpool’s Kerkes and Bradley with an entirely fresh and new problem to get to try to overcome. Liverpool’s bench cannot compare to ours. This change should produce the goal(s).
Not sure how anyone defends Gyokeres any more. Doesn’t seem to have insignt to get onto balls in box and low skills when does. Passenger. Get Jesus on.
Yeah if I was Arteta I would bring in Jesus soon, then change Trossard for Martinelli to help cover Frimpong who is constantly outpacing us. He’s their main outlet. Miles is a huge risk against him.
Ha, then 2 minutes later he does exactly that… I would say I’m a mind reader but it was the obvious thing to do really.
Trossard yellow worries me he can be petulant and is always yapping to ref. 1 mistimed tackle or miscontrol who turns into holding opponent by reflex could get him sent off.
Playing this slow cautious conservative approach football is playing into Liverpool’s hands. Really need one touch, two touch approach, with first time crosses to unsettle this Liverpool defence. Very under whelming first half
Trossard had a bad game
Very lucky not to concede penalty
Need to replace by Martinelli
We are going long. Brentford style.
This is very rubbish and frustrating football to watch
Ohh dear
Lewis Skelly vs pacey Fringpong
This is going to be tough for Arsenal on that right side
Would have bought on White
Liverpool are playing much better and fluid football than Arsenal
Should have brought White and put Timber on LB
We look like the away team.
We could do so much more if we only were braver. Liverpool look composed. We don’t look in control and actually look vulnerable at times. We’re just hoofing the ball away and giving Liverpool easy possession. Makes no sense..
Total Domination by Liverpool in the 2nd half so far
shameful 2nd half performance. Playing scared and now liverpool are smelling blood
We’re on the ropes against a weak Liverpool.
Ball anticipation of arsenal players always poor
Arsenal have been outplayed by Liverpool in the 2nd half
I can see Liverpool scoring from the right side
Would not be able to tell this is a big game for us to go 8 points clear. Where’s the intensity? Need more from everyone. MLS looks very much on the ropes
A single goal will decide this one
And most likely Liverpool will score that from right side
Fringpong gonna cook Lewis Skelly
Absolutely shameful 2nd half performance. No pressure on the ball we are just backing of and letting Liverpool do as they please.
Liverpool are winning every 2nd ball
We are not even getting any ball
We need to push harder, this is ridiculous, what are we doing?
With this performance I would take a point here
Everyone is poor today, bring on Merino maybe ?
Kirkes man of match for me. Really risen to the challenge.
If I were Arteta, I would’ve brought Madueke in instead of Martinelli, because we need more direct runs and crosses from the left wing more than an inverting LW
Arteta shouldn’t get a draw against a heavily crippled Liverpool
What the hell is that 2nd half, we looked completely out of it.
We’re being out-played in every way. Very poor show..
Lewis-Skelly should improve his pace and defending abilities if he wants to play for England in World Cup
Eze and Madueke for depth watch what unfolds now – brace yourself for 1-Nil to the Arsenal.
How can Arteta take off Saka?
Looks like we tried to play as cr*p as possible tonight..