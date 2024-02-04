Confirmed Arsenal team to face Liverpool- Havertz and Jorginho start

Arsenal welcome Liverpool to the Emirates in a game that the Gunners need to win and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.

Gabriel at the back

Jorginho in the middle

Havertz leads the line

This match holds significant importance for Arsenal. A loss would place them a substantial eight points adrift of the Reds in the standings, effectively extinguishing their prospects of clinching the Premier League trophy this season. Conversely, a victory would alter the dynamics of the title race, solidifying Arsenal’s position as legitimate contenders for the championship.

A draw may favour Liverpool more than Arsenal, yet it would, at the very least, maintain the Gunners’ presence in the title conversation.

Liverpool is in formidable form, having recently triumphed 4-1 over Chelsea. However, Arsenal has also exhibited commendable performances since the onset of the new year, instilling confidence as they prepare to face Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Arsenal has already demonstrated this season, notably against Manchester City, their capability to overcome any opponent at the Emirates. Hopefully, they will replicate that win over the Citizens against the Reds today.