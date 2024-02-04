Confirmed Arsenal team to face Liverpool- Havertz and Jorginho start

Arsenal welcome Liverpool to the Emirates in a game that the Gunners need to win and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🧱 Gabriel at the back
⚖️ Jorginho in the middle
⚡️ Havertz leads the line
Let’s give it all we’ve got, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/vr103ld8Sg
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 4, 2024
This match holds significant importance for Arsenal. A loss would place them a substantial eight points adrift of the Reds in the standings, effectively extinguishing their prospects of clinching the Premier League trophy this season. Conversely, a victory would alter the dynamics of the title race, solidifying Arsenal’s position as legitimate contenders for the championship.
A draw may favour Liverpool more than Arsenal, yet it would, at the very least, maintain the Gunners’ presence in the title conversation.
Liverpool is in formidable form, having recently triumphed 4-1 over Chelsea. However, Arsenal has also exhibited commendable performances since the onset of the new year, instilling confidence as they prepare to face Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Arsenal has already demonstrated this season, notably against Manchester City, their capability to overcome any opponent at the Emirates. Hopefully, they will replicate that win over the Citizens against the Reds today.
No Jesus, not even on the bench?
According to my son he’s injured
I don’t know how best to react to this line up, but i hope we get the job done.
That’s all that matters at the end.
If we can’t win, then we should at least, not lose.
COYG 💪
I honestly believe the time has come for us to get rid of Party, Jesus and any other player who is injured every 5 minutes. We are paying enormous amounts of money for them not to play, not there fault granted but enough is enough.
Looking at both teams for today and I’m not overly confident
Arsenal are good at that, diaby, wilshere, ramsay, chamberlain and countless others spent more on treatment table than game field. And it seems this trend has no ending anytime soon
But its good in a way that you are loyal to your players.
Sick note Jesus hanging in the infirmary with Partey.
Havertz up top, I don’t expect any threat from him.
Gonna be a stressful evening for sure.
He might not be a goal threat, I expect him to be a pain in the neck of their defences paving ways for our wingers and midfielder to score….Best wishes to Arsenal 2 1 in favour of Arsenal bcos Liverpool always score
We need to hold possession well, a turn over and Jorginho is a match made in heaven for Liverpool!
It’s like Jesus has a phobia of facing Liverpool
Lol
Is Jesus is injured again?
Oh my world, where will our goals come from? Non of our frontline have been in scintillating form or clinical. It would seem a long night for Arsenal. I see a draw in this game it willl be a big deal if we win. Zichenko will have a tough time with an inform Jota
Jesus out? ha not funny🤫
We have to learn from Liverpool when it come to adapting in adverse conditions. Like both central pair defender being injured, overhauling all midfielder and then only reluctantly replacing them with second or third choice players, people making fun that no players wanting to go to Liverpool, both pair of goal threats from wing back being injured to flopping forward in Darwin, And Yet they sit pretty clear at top. So, we could not have any excuses for our failure and better try to make it right.
Without G.Jesus upfront we are dead on arrival
Be positive everyone! The boys will have a blinder today! COYG!!!
listen guys, if Arsenal lose this match, that means they are not worthy to be champions. We should accept the third position.
Martinelli usually skins TAA all day long, the question is will there be anyone in the box when Martinelli beats him? Havertz likes to hang back are rarely makes proper runs into the box, Trossard and ESR are great at that but on the bench.
Can’t see many overlapping runs from midfield with this team.
Also, if you miss Jesus as ST, always remember Arteta didn’t buy a ST in the summer or winter, he chose to buy Kai as CF who can’t score.