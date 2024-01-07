Confirmed Arsenal team to face Liverpool in FA Cup – Ramsdale starts

Arsenal are the most successful team in FA Cup history and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to maintain that tradition.

⚪️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ ⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

🦋 Nelson on the wing

🪄 Havertz leads the line Let's start the year off right, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/EH9xqouM2S — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 7, 2024

Of course, Liverpool are serious opponents, they are currently the best side in the country sitting atop the Premier League having lost just once all season in the league, they will be incredibly hard to break down and defeat but our lads are more than capable.

Yes, we have lost our last two games but not long ago we went to Anfield against a full-strength Liverpool side and matched them throughout, we are their equals, we just have to show that today.

Liverpool are weakened without Mo Salah but it would be a huge mistake to assume that makes them easier to beat, they still retain a formidable front line and we will need our defence and midfield to be at their very best.

We will also need our own front line to be far more clinical in front of goal, Liverpool is not a team to waste chances against, they can and will punish us if we do not take the opportunities that come our way.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the team that Arteta has gone with and what your predicted score is.

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…