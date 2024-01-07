Confirmed Arsenal team to face Liverpool in FA Cup – Ramsdale starts

Arsenal are the most successful team in FA Cup history and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to maintain that tradition.
⚪️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
⚖️ Jorginho in the middle
🦋 Nelson on the wing
🪄 Havertz leads the line
Let's start the year off right, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/EH9xqouM2S
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 7, 2024
Of course, Liverpool are serious opponents, they are currently the best side in the country sitting atop the Premier League having lost just once all season in the league, they will be incredibly hard to break down and defeat but our lads are more than capable.
Yes, we have lost our last two games but not long ago we went to Anfield against a full-strength Liverpool side and matched them throughout, we are their equals, we just have to show that today.
Liverpool are weakened without Mo Salah but it would be a huge mistake to assume that makes them easier to beat, they still retain a formidable front line and we will need our defence and midfield to be at their very best.
We will also need our own front line to be far more clinical in front of goal, Liverpool is not a team to waste chances against, they can and will punish us if we do not take the opportunities that come our way.
Let us know in the comments below what you think of the team that Arteta has gone with and what your predicted score is.
As predicted, Havertz and Rice will be tasked to win aerial balls from Ramsdale’s long goal kick and from our wingers’ long crosses
Glad to see Ramsdale and Nelson get their chances to play
I’m not too worried about the match, because nobody at Liverpool can cut inside from their right wing as effective as Salah did. Salah’s absence will make Liverpool’s attack more predictable
Yea, I am happy to see Nelson starts. And hope Jorginho bring his A game. I don’t see Liverpool midfield competing effectively with Arsenal in the absence of Sobosia and Wantaru but they remain dangerous in attack.
Jorginho should put in an extra effort to earn a new contract
@gai
Still would have liked if Arteta had took a punt and lined them up the way you predicted. Jus sayin
Let’s go!!!
Interesting team put out, let’s see how it goes.
Whatever happens I just don’t want a draw and replay
The kind of line-up that makes you breathe a little sigh of relief, considering what we’ve been through in recent weeks. At least it’s something different.
Do something for us today lads.
Ramsdale and nelson giving their chance to impress is good. No salah means kiwior less likely to get slaughtered on the wings.
Another fast start with us this time getting that 2nd 3rd goal that we missed previously.
kiwior left back disaster time give sousa a go natural LB LWB
how do you know its time? is he capable of playing at this level?