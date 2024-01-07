Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Liverpool in FA Cup – Ramsdale starts

Arsenal are the most successful team in FA Cup history and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to maintain that tradition.

Of course, Liverpool are serious opponents, they are currently the best side in the country sitting atop the Premier League having lost just once all season in the league, they will be incredibly hard to break down and defeat but our lads are more than capable.

Yes, we have lost our last two games but not long ago we went to Anfield against a full-strength Liverpool side and matched them throughout, we are their equals, we just have to show that today.

Liverpool are weakened without Mo Salah but it would be a huge mistake to assume that makes them easier to beat, they still retain a formidable front line and we will need our defence and midfield to be at their very best.

We will also need our own front line to be far more clinical in front of goal, Liverpool is not a team to waste chances against, they can and will punish us if we do not take the opportunities that come our way.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the team that Arteta has gone with and what your predicted score is.

  1. As predicted, Havertz and Rice will be tasked to win aerial balls from Ramsdale’s long goal kick and from our wingers’ long crosses

    Glad to see Ramsdale and Nelson get their chances to play

    I’m not too worried about the match, because nobody at Liverpool can cut inside from their right wing as effective as Salah did. Salah’s absence will make Liverpool’s attack more predictable

    1. Yea, I am happy to see Nelson starts. And hope Jorginho bring his A game. I don’t see Liverpool midfield competing effectively with Arsenal in the absence of Sobosia and Wantaru but they remain dangerous in attack.

  4. The kind of line-up that makes you breathe a little sigh of relief, considering what we’ve been through in recent weeks. At least it’s something different.

    Do something for us today lads.

  5. Ramsdale and nelson giving their chance to impress is good. No salah means kiwior less likely to get slaughtered on the wings.

    Another fast start with us this time getting that 2nd 3rd goal that we missed previously.

