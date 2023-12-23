Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Liverpool – Super Strong Gunners side

This is the big one, the winner today will be league leaders at Christmas and in fact, a draw will be enough for Arsenal to stay top over the festive period and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.

Arsenal has struggled at Anfield in recent years but there is confidence within the club and fanbase that the lads can get a result today.

That said, Liverpool is formidable at home and will be a tough nut to crack but make no mistake, they are beatable and Arteta’s men have as good a chance as Klopp’s side of getting the win today.

Arsenal will have to quieten down the Anfield crowd and contain the Reds frontline but they will also have to be very wary of what Arsenal can bring to the game.

It is going to be an exciting encounter and hopefully, one that will see Arsenal not lose and still be at the top of the standing come Christmas day.

  5. We are NOT going there to defend with that line up!!
    Well done MA – my only problem is Zinchenko over Kiwior, but I have a great feeling about this game IF we don’t concede either early or first.
    2-0 to The Arsenal!!

  6. We have to be wary of Liverpool counters. Their lack of control in midfield attract opposition to press higher which gives them a ridiculous the amount of counter attacking chance for a top team. Compare that to how teams sit low vs us and City even went a goal down.

