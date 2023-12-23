Confirmed Arsenal team to face Liverpool – Super Strong Gunners side

This is the big one, the winner today will be league leaders at Christmas and in fact, a draw will be enough for Arsenal to stay top over the festive period and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵 💪 Saliba at the back

⚖️ Rice in the middle

🙌 Jesus leads the line Let's go, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/3PIWqD80aY — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 23, 2023

Arsenal has struggled at Anfield in recent years but there is confidence within the club and fanbase that the lads can get a result today.

That said, Liverpool is formidable at home and will be a tough nut to crack but make no mistake, they are beatable and Arteta’s men have as good a chance as Klopp’s side of getting the win today.

Arsenal will have to quieten down the Anfield crowd and contain the Reds frontline but they will also have to be very wary of what Arsenal can bring to the game.

It is going to be an exciting encounter and hopefully, one that will see Arsenal not lose and still be at the top of the standing come Christmas day.