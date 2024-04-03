Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Luton Town – A number of changes made

Arsenal will reclaim the top spot in the Premier League with a victory over Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium tonight. Here’s the lineup chosen by Mikel Arteta for the game.

The Premier League title race has evolved into a genuine three-way battle, with Liverpool currently leading the pack. However, by the end of the evening, the Reds could find themselves in third place if both Arsenal and Manchester City secure wins in their respective matches. This illustrates the tightness of the title race.

While Arsenal appears to have a clear advantage on paper against Luton, the Hatters have proven themselves against top teams, indicating that victory over Rob Edwards’ side is not a guaranteed outcome.

Nevertheless, if Arsenal maintains the level of performance they’ve demonstrated since the start of the new year, they should be well-equipped to secure all three points and propel themselves back to the summit of the Premier League.

    1. Yea, only Saka not available.
      I hope Nelson and ESR can take their chances.. I also taught Havertz needs some rest but Jesus can always come in. Hope Pathey is match fit enough.

      1. Whilst I understand the need to rotate I think that changing out half of the outfield players who started at City smacks of over confidence.I think thatvit was important to try the Partey /Rice combination to start in this match.Similarly its important to give Martinelli more game time again once again to help him back to match sharpness.
        We nearly got caught out against Luton earlier in the Season and once again they will be going for it tonight as they desperately need the points.
        I hope I’m wrong but I really don’t like the look of this starting XI given that everybody is presumably fit and available apart from Saka and Jesus.

    2. ESR Nelson and Partey all have been directly thrusted in starting line up, meaning our spine of attacking and midfield unit has been changed. Hope it doesn’t come to bite us back as Luton is a very good and physical side as we experienced in last meeting. We may need more physicality in this game.

  4. I would have preferred the first 11 regulars while others come in after 60/65 minutes hour. But I guess the CIA h knows better

  7. Most on here wanted Arteta to rotate so hope their is no backlash on him if it doesn’t come off. Anyway, the team picked should have enough to beat Luton. If not then we will know that the back up players aren’t good enough.

    1. Nobody is good enough when they sit on the bench for way too long

      We saw Ten Hag bench Ronaldo for some few matches – when he was eventually played Ronaldo had lost sharpness

      That was Ronaldo

  10. Strong performance, early lead and a goal from Esr is all i need. Saka,Rice get their much needed rest. Martinelli gets some min to regain match fitness.

