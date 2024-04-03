Confirmed Arsenal team to face Luton Town – A number of changes made

Arsenal will reclaim the top spot in the Premier League with a victory over Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium tonight. Here’s the lineup chosen by Mikel Arteta for the game.
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🔙 Zinchenko returns to left-back
⚖️ Smith Rowe in the middle
🆕 Nelson makes first league start of the season
Let's get back to it, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/gJKLaKObv0
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 3, 2024
The Premier League title race has evolved into a genuine three-way battle, with Liverpool currently leading the pack. However, by the end of the evening, the Reds could find themselves in third place if both Arsenal and Manchester City secure wins in their respective matches. This illustrates the tightness of the title race.
While Arsenal appears to have a clear advantage on paper against Luton, the Hatters have proven themselves against top teams, indicating that victory over Rob Edwards’ side is not a guaranteed outcome.
Nevertheless, if Arsenal maintains the level of performance they’ve demonstrated since the start of the new year, they should be well-equipped to secure all three points and propel themselves back to the summit of the Premier League.
Hope the rotated players are on the bench……….just in case.
Yea, only Saka not available.
I hope Nelson and ESR can take their chances.. I also taught Havertz needs some rest but Jesus can always come in. Hope Pathey is match fit enough.
Whilst I understand the need to rotate I think that changing out half of the outfield players who started at City smacks of over confidence.I think thatvit was important to try the Partey /Rice combination to start in this match.Similarly its important to give Martinelli more game time again once again to help him back to match sharpness.
We nearly got caught out against Luton earlier in the Season and once again they will be going for it tonight as they desperately need the points.
I hope I’m wrong but I really don’t like the look of this starting XI given that everybody is presumably fit and available apart from Saka and Jesus.
ESR Nelson and Partey all have been directly thrusted in starting line up, meaning our spine of attacking and midfield unit has been changed. Hope it doesn’t come to bite us back as Luton is a very good and physical side as we experienced in last meeting. We may need more physicality in this game.
The kind of rotation most wanted hope it doesn’t backfire.
Yes wanted throughout the season so that when you get to this part of the season your whole squad is up to speed 🙂
As of now our rotated squad in Carabao cup and FA cup has already backfired. Hope it wont happen this time.
Hopefully the guys are able to perform despite some of them lacking game time/match fitness.
COYG
I would have preferred the first 11 regulars while others come in after 60/65 minutes hour. But I guess the CIA h knows better
That’s decent starting eleven, but a really slow front three.
I’m pleased to see Emile get a game.
Interesting! COYG!!!
I don’t know what Arteta is thinking, under-rating Luton? Five changes to the starting eleven. Hope it doesn’t come back to hunt us.
Most on here wanted Arteta to rotate so hope their is no backlash on him if it doesn’t come off. Anyway, the team picked should have enough to beat Luton. If not then we will know that the back up players aren’t good enough.
Nobody is good enough when they sit on the bench for way too long
We saw Ten Hag bench Ronaldo for some few matches – when he was eventually played Ronaldo had lost sharpness
That was Ronaldo
The forwards will surprise the opponents as they must have prepared against our main forwards.
Rotated team looks good shows we have good squad depth it’s just that they are injury prone.
Strong performance, early lead and a goal from Esr is all i need. Saka,Rice get their much needed rest. Martinelli gets some min to regain match fitness.
Happy to see ESR and Nelson starting. Hope they will make the most of it.
A very strong bench indeed.