Confirmed Arsenal team to face Luton Town – A number of changes made

Arsenal will reclaim the top spot in the Premier League with a victory over Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium tonight. Here’s the lineup chosen by Mikel Arteta for the game.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🔙 Zinchenko returns to left-back

⚖️ Smith Rowe in the middle

🆕 Nelson makes first league start of the season Let's get back to it, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/gJKLaKObv0 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 3, 2024

The Premier League title race has evolved into a genuine three-way battle, with Liverpool currently leading the pack. However, by the end of the evening, the Reds could find themselves in third place if both Arsenal and Manchester City secure wins in their respective matches. This illustrates the tightness of the title race.

While Arsenal appears to have a clear advantage on paper against Luton, the Hatters have proven themselves against top teams, indicating that victory over Rob Edwards’ side is not a guaranteed outcome.

Nevertheless, if Arsenal maintains the level of performance they’ve demonstrated since the start of the new year, they should be well-equipped to secure all three points and propel themselves back to the summit of the Premier League.