Confirmed Arsenal team to face Luton Town – Kiwior gets a start

Arsenal travel to Luton Town this evening to take on the Premier League newcomers determined to cement their status at the top of the standings and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🔙 White returns
🧱 Kiwior at the back
⚖️ Havertz in the middle
Let's do this, Gunners 💪 pic.twitter.com/YQDisIdrtt
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 5, 2023
Arsenal should be able to beat Luton with some ease, however, that will only happen if they are focused and not complacent. It must be remembered that only recently the Hatters held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw.
Arsenal are in a rich vein of form and will be looking to continue that ahead of a series of tough games coming up after this Luton game, the last thing Arteta will be wanting is for a poor result that could undermine their current momentum.
As long as the lads play to form, they will win and pick up a precious three points.
Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that the manager has selected and what your final score prediction is.
Tomiyasu not on the bench so must be injured or rested at least, Kiwior preferred over Zinchenko.
He must be healthy against AV or we may be in trouble. Kiwior should get the start against AV also if Tomi is out. I hope that’s not what MA is already planning on.
Hope Havertz gets another goal in this game
Maybe Arteta chose Havertz/ Kiwior over Trossard/ Zinchenko to make our set-pieces stronger
Yes, Luton do tend to send it long and high.
Trossard not starting means he is ahead of Havertz now in pecking order, and I guess zinko tomiyashu if not injured and Trossard are not starting to keep squad fresh against aston villa rather than any tactical move.
I think Arsenal need more technically-gifted midfielders like Trossard in the game at Villa Park because of Aston Villa midfielders’ technical skills, whereas Luton Town have more physical midfielders
Conceded from 2 corners, willing to give up on this myth of a taller team being stronger on set pieces?
Luton like longballs, so I think it’s a good idea to go with Kiwior and Havertz.
3 points is the main goal. It’s never a given, Luton drew with Liverpool 1-1 at home last month. That said think we’d all like to see a Lens performance to improve the GD and lay a marker, Looking forward to tonight.
Nice to think that we now have a few more players who can be considered first team players
COYG
Isn’t it just! The bar has moved so far that most including myself don’t know what to make of it Think most are waiting for the penny to drop but maybe it already did last year with the challenge.
COYG!
Give them the respect deserved an EPL team, but put them to the sword just the same. COYG…👏🏾
Need to wrap this match quickly, fullbacks have been instructed to take out gabi and saka. Knee to the lower back seem deliberate.
@Ackshay
Yep!!!
Well,
some dithering about at our end and then, biff, bosh, bash, we score – Yippee!
Great quick throw from Jesus, caught Luton completely asleep. Nice ball from Saka
One nil to the Arsenal . MARTINELLI in 20 th minute!
Let’s focus and concentrate in out tonight’s Epl match away to Luton Town. And in the timebeing keepoff our thinking on our next when’s Aston Villa match in the Epl.
For, Arsenal will have to play at away to PSV in the Ucl next midweek before the Gunners will go to the Villa Park to beat The Villains.
So therefore, under no circumstances SHOULD the Gunners drop points in their tonight’s Epl match away to the Hatters. But collect all the 3 at stake in the match unfailingly. Which if they collect all the yy points, us Arsenal Epl title win challenge this season will keep on manifesting.
Final Scores: Luton Town 0-4 Arsenal @full-time +
That was short lived
Luton are certainly up for it
Well that didn’t last long!
1-1 Luton from a corner
Fouls galore I A tough griity game with not much actual fooball. Luton playing as if their lives depend on it!
There is a cup tie feel about this game with some meaty challenges
Let’s focus and concentrate on our tonight’s Epl match away to Luton Town. And in the timebeing keepoff our thinking on our next Aston Villa match in the Epl.
For, Arsenal will have to play at away to PSV in the Ucl next midweek before the Gunners will go to the Villa Park to beat The Villains.
So therefore, under no circumstances SHOULD the Gunners drop points in their tonight’s Epl match away to the Hatters. But collect all the 3 at stake in the match unfailingly. Which if they collect all the 3 points. Us Arsenal Epl title win challenge this season will keep on manifesting.
Final Scores: Luton Town 0-4 Arsenal @full-time +
What??? Are you even watching? You say focus only on tonight then talk about another game?
nearly perfection from Saka – really good save
Boom 2-1 to the Arsenal!
What a ball through from Saka, great cross too!
Lovely goal. Super cross and header.
Horrible game to watch. We are far too slow moving the ball. But we scored now! 2-1 up Jesus header from a White cross. Nearly half time.
Everything was let go by the ref (except Jesus 1st foul) Luton is simply not good enough to take advantage. We look disjointed because our players are constantly on the end of or dodging (which still takes them out of the game) late challenges disrupting the whole pitch, when they can’t take someone out of the game that way they struggle massively as for our 2nd.
It will be short lived Jon in my opinion.
We just have not matched their intensity and far far too slow in moving the ball.
Have a feeling Raya is going to leak goals.
The more I see from Raya, the more you realize how weak he is with corner kicks and shot stopping in general.
Raya is better with his feet, but NO WAY is he equal to Ramsdale in shot stopping. His weakness and Arteta refusing to drop him at times for Ramsdale may hurt us in the long run.
Quite frankly Raya was an unnecessary transfer that has not improved the team.
Jesus made our first goal and converted the delightful long cross from White into another goal
Luton Town were strong in set-pieces, so Arsenal might need to keep Havertz and Kiwior till the end of the game
How on Earth did Jesus did a yellow card for that? Under any rule in football, it was not a yellow card. There have been horrendous possible injury inducing fouls on us, especially on Saka, and the referee gives nothing.
Never a dull moment in that half. An enjoyable game to watch – at times like watching a pinball machine in action.
Enjoyable Sue? Goodness me, how MUCH two bright fans can and DO differ. I prefer football, to the “rugby” we are watching!!
That’s as maybe Jon, but although I agree with your sentiment, I have also found the game entertaining
Luton absolutely brilliant physically, but where is the football. It’s like a school team on steroids lol
We will need another goal as we look shaky from corners and high balls into our box.
But we will score again, surely, and I predict 4-2, but its now 2-1 at halftime.
This little team have goals in them, they keep lobbing the ball in the box a don’t trust them, we need to wrap it up as quickly as possible.
Level
A Raya howler from a corner 2-2. Curses!!
So much for both keepers getting a fair shot, how many errors has Raya made now?
Ramsdale is simply not favored by Arteta the way Raya is. Regardless of Raya’s errors, howlers, and mistakes Arteta has not dropped him.
What happened to the competition Arteta spoke of? Or the in game GK changes he said? Has Raya deserved to start without being challenged?
Alll lip service, designed to placate the masses rather than profess true intention.
Grrrrr!
That ones on Raya
Absolutely. HIs strength too claiming crosses.
We looked dopey when we came out, I said we were going to concede unless we woke up.
Game is well and truly on, fancy us but it’s turning into a respectable test. Can we outdo Liverpool and win? I think so.
It pains how Arteta has SINGLEHANDEDLY undermined our title push this season with this Raya nonsense! Is this worth benching Ramsdale???? Is t even worth the 27 mil we just committed to?
Time to make a change…. Ramsdale?
Raya again
Is it me or is Raya overrated?
There we go again with a keeper who can’t punch or catch crosses properly.
As I type this Luton score.
Get Ramsdale on
Raya yhe man who will cost us the league
Terrible defending from White, how can you keep backing off from a player that’s 8 yards from the goal. Raya could’ve done better but that’s on White!
Luton score another soft goal!!!!
Ramsdale substitution incoming
I saidnit weeks ago, this keeper’s a complete liability and the reason we won’t win the title!
3-3 Havertz
Another Raya howler. Bring back RAMSDALE! 3-2 DOWN RAYA LOOKS LIKE LOSING US THIS GAME
GET HIM OFF MA,PLEASE!!
Keep up Jon 🤣
What are you spouting nonsense for!!
Because it’s on Amazon I guess there are time delays
Wouldn’t call it a howler but it wasn’t impressive.
Of COURSE it was a howler!
More Whites fault than Raya on that one Jon, some of the worst defending I’ve seen from us for a long time.
We’ve given up the ghost…Jus sayin 🤨
It’s 3-3 mate
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaavertz!!!!!!!!!! how important might that be. He’s coming clutch lately.
I repeat
Its like a cup tie
Well done Havertz
The big German is back
3-3 Havertz.
At least Raya is on loan. We don’t have to buy him. But if we do, I swear Atreta is insane!
Have you ever seen MA change his mind once he’s convinced of something?
True. Lol…
This is the guy everyone was raving about at Brentford. He’s a good goalkeeper. This might well be his worst game but keep it real. Almost as if before tonight we didn’t have the best defence in the league with Raya in goal.
Yes, thanks to the defenders and Rice 🤣 despite the many Raya errors….or are you trying to suggest Raya has been just as good as Saliba, Rice and Gabriel?
Come on Angus, you are capable of working that out 🙂
Our best defence in the league is looking a touch fragile
@SueP
Very much so. I’m trying to figure out how. But coming up with the keeper…Jus saying. 🤔
Indeed it is and the agendas are coming out in force. Notice the Havertz agenda is very quiet.
I think Havertz hasn’t been bad at all. Raya has had a bit of an off night but you can’t deny that Luton have been tenacious all evening.
Can’t disagree, disagree with the reffing 1st half to allow certain tenaciousness but yeah that is it.
Tin foil hat on Angus
When a player plays badly and fans call it out, it’s called a fact not an agenda 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Havertz is player better recently, so he’s not being called out and rightfully so, not sure what’s difficult to understand about that?
Just want to add without the agenda talk yeah our best defence in the league is looking fragile. Also Luton who had scored 13 in 14 games, scored 3 in 4 shots against the best defence, lady lucky might exist. Perspective.
Havertz saving Raya! Honestly if this joke of a keeper starts vs Villa then i’ll start questioning Arteta’s fairness/ equal treatment of all players.
lol funny comments, keep your calm guys.
This game is reminiscent of Brentford opener during the 2021/22 season. Arsenal is gonna finish them off in the last 20 minutes after with the substitution of Zinchenko and Trossard. The raft of changes they made after their 3rd goal will affect them badly as Arsenal shows them who the boss is. I won’t be too hard on Raya provided we win this game.
I’m sorry, but if Arteta doesn’t wake up soon, we might as well give up!!
How can he keep playing Raya, when he’s making such awful mistakes?
At least we can see how he’s getting the best out of Havertz!!
The best defence in the league?!?!?!?!?!
Keepers are the last line of defence, so any mistake they make gets easily noticed. Our center backs should have done better for the second goal by staying tight to Luton’s biggest player. Raya is too integral to how we want to play currently and Ramsdale has no chance of starting ahead of him.
Exactly Ken!!!
What a scare
Saka has just had two crippling tackles on him – heard him scream, why no yellow?
Thars why the novice wont win the league. Luton..ffs and you change thec eam and start with a defensive line up. Zinchenko had to start BUT subbed at the 60th. Unless Tomi is injured and even then white should not start, a waste of 50 mil, poor poor player, no positional sense, slow southgate is poor but even he can see how bad white is
Raya has made 2 errors but ramsdale wont srart in the next game
Luton getting away with ridiculous fouls, the usual. Jesus is probably one foul from a red lol.
Every time I watch Lutons goal replays I just cringe. It’s just really bad!