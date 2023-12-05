Confirmed Arsenal team to face Luton Town – Kiwior gets a start

Arsenal travel to Luton Town this evening to take on the Premier League newcomers determined to cement their status at the top of the standings and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🔙 White returns

🧱 Kiwior at the back

⚖️ Havertz in the middle Let's do this, Gunners 💪 pic.twitter.com/YQDisIdrtt — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 5, 2023

Arsenal should be able to beat Luton with some ease, however, that will only happen if they are focused and not complacent. It must be remembered that only recently the Hatters held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal are in a rich vein of form and will be looking to continue that ahead of a series of tough games coming up after this Luton game, the last thing Arteta will be wanting is for a poor result that could undermine their current momentum.

As long as the lads play to form, they will win and pick up a precious three points.

