Confirmed Arsenal team to face Man City at the Etihad – Ben White on the bench

Well, it is going to be another tricky Arsenal line-up prediction today as Arteta still has Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko all out of contention, but in reality our captain is the only one that was certain to start if fit.

At least we have Declan Rice back after suspension, and Jesus has now got a game under his belt and is an option.

I can safely say that Raya, White, Gabriel, Saliba and Timber will be making up our rock solid back line, with Rice and Partey being joined by Havertz in midfield, and up front I can see there being Saka, Jesus and Trossard, with Martinelli and Sterling on the bench when needed….

So, let’s see if Mikel Arteta is thnking the same as I am (lol). Here is his chosen line-up….

I was not far out with my prediction yet again!

      1. Thank You Sir

        So you think the last 2 seasons where he played every match there was never a match that he wasn’t fully fit

        It’s not really that – wherever you saw that – they’re just selling that to us

        I’m certain Bukayo Saka is not fully fit

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  6. I hope Timber will invert instead of Calafiori, because of Timber’s close control

    A draw would be a very good result, since Jesus, Odegaard and Merino are still unfit

    Reply

    2. @Gai this line up is a very good one imo with Matinelli my only doubt because of his form lately but I guess Arteta needs his defensive abilities.
      Out last game against Everton last season Timber replaced white to a very good effect. And if you watch Euro Italy matches Calafiori is good with the ball at his feet but I would prefer Timber to invert
      The defence lineup has been my dream defence. Rodri and KDB absence a big minus for City. A win or draw for Arsenal

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      2. I just remembered about Calafiori’s own goal when he played against Spain in Euro and he almost made another one in the game

        Rodri is in Man City’s starting lineup, but luckily De Bruyne is unfit

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  7. Guardiola not scared of us this time

    He’s confident this time around

    He most times parks the midfield against us – doesn’t start a Winger

    But from his line-up today – what i see is:

    This time he starts his Wingers, he believes we can’t really play creatively at the moment and might not really be able to craft moments that can hurt them (which may be a true observation)
    So he is coming out boldly to play his normal game against us

    Reply

  9. Wasn’t expecting White to be on the bench. Let’s see what Calafiori is made of

    I have to be honest that one of our subs in a new one to me but let’s see!

    Reply

  10. I hope we have someone who can open spaces with precise passes, and be creative with the ball, we will miss odegard in this game. I pray we get an ugly win with a long goal. I don’t see much goals in this game

    Reply

        1. I think he’s actually been trying

          To me, Arteta wanting him to be switching Striking positions with Hazard is also limiting him

          He’s shown that he can throw and look for incisive passes a couple of times

          Kai only passes to the next man when he drops to the midfield

          Kai become enthusiastic when he’s back in the Striking positions

          So to me, they shouldn’t be switching, Kai seem to enjoy it upfront & Trossard seem to want to show that he can find a pass also – let them stick to those positions rather than alternating

          ReplyHighlight Thread

  11. Arteta is going for the win.
    Was thinking he would play safe and park the midfield with Rice, Partey and Jorjihno.
    That’s bold
    Come on, let’s go!

    Reply

  13. Both are going for the win it seems with the formations chosen. We need a clean match with zero mistakes, the refs will be looking for that fat bonus from the masters.

    Reply

  24. I always prefer Man City go to Doku side

    Cos Saka & Partey makes it hard to penetrate that side helping Timber

    But I’m always scared when they come to the left, though Martinelli covers well – Rice doesn’t get close enough with them to just shut that side off

    You guys won’t see that to mention

    There are still plenty things Partey does better than Rice

    Reply

    1. Michael Oliver knew exactly what he was doing.
      Why wasn’t pep shown a red for kicking his chair
      And why wasn’t 6 man city players booked for surrounding the ref after our 1st goal.
      Watching it on sky and the commentary team are so bias in what they say. Can’t really be bothered in the Premier league anymore as it is so dishonest and we won’t be surprised wen city score in 2nd half. Also so much time added on or am I being a little suspicious 🤔

      ReplyHighlight Thread

    1. On sky they’re saying it was for kicking the ball away, which doesn’t make sense this time either – I don’t think the commentators know what the yellow was actually for, but neither option is fair

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  35. That was ridiculous he was half way through kicking when the whistle went. This is a ridiculous rule, not only is it unfair, but how is it Arsenal are always done for it?

    Reply

  41. Arteta shouldn’t start shoveling things like he did against Brighton

    We were largely defending before
    Let’s just continue that

    They’ll have more mental believe and try to choke us in but all we need was the spaces in at their back which Martinelli has been exploiting well

    So Arteta please don’t change anything

    Reply

    1. In commentary, they’d said it was for reckless play when he hit into the city player – my impression was that they’d got that from the referees team, but I guess that could be wrong and maybe they didn’t know. I’m going to have to watch it again

      ReplyHighlight Thread

        1. 🙄 I think that’s still very harsh but I’ll have to rewatch it. Rice, I thought, knew exactly what he was doing and got caught but it looked like trossard genuinely hadn’t stopped playing, in which case I think the ref should have given benefit of the doubt.

          ReplyHighlight Thread

  44. When we say Epl Referees are corrupt we are labeled. Why would you give a second yellow for such ridiculous offence in such an intense match.
    I just remembered the Van persie Red against Barcelona. Football is dead.

    Reply

    1. Don’t mention it brother. It still pains me to this day. The intent was removing our most dangerous player from the game.

      They won everything at that time still they were a team full of cheaters and whiners.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  45. No surprise on Trossard’s foul; absolutely stupid by him. Crashing into the guy’s back and not making a play for the ball.

    I’m glad we are playing and trading punches with City, it’s time we confront them head on.

    Reply

  46. Oliver has just secured his bonus for his masters for his disgusting cheating. Remember this is the same ref that wouldn’t give kovacic a 2nd yellow because he didn’t want to negatively affect the game.

    Trossard has halfway through kicking the ball when he blew the whistle and both Doku and haaland didn’t get booked for time wasting earlier.

    Reply

  48. We won’t win this

    Removing an attacking playing for Ben White

    Everybody was defending in the first place – this just limits our possibility of going forward and we’ll defend throughout this second half

    Which is too hard to do against City fir 45 mins

    Reply

  49. Won’t our players ever learn? Keep making the same mistakes and being their own enemies and costly the team valuable points
    Rice did it against Brighton; Saliva did against Spurs; and now….

    Reply

  50. No discipline at all from our players, it was a silly mistake from Trossard no matter how we complain, didnt he learn from the Rice incident? Does Arteta talk to them about these silly challanges which cost us every time!

    Reply

  53. The substitution does not make sense

    We’ll be passenger throughout this second half

    Saka was largely a side back in the first half – it was him Doku faced most of the time

    Bringing in a defender only likits the possibility of we creating something

    We were defending but we could still hurt them
    Now we’ll be defending but cannot hurt them – we’ll absolutely play nothing

    Reply

