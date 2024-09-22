Confirmed Arsenal team to face Man City at the Etihad – Ben White on the bench

Well, it is going to be another tricky Arsenal line-up prediction today as Arteta still has Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko all out of contention, but in reality our captain is the only one that was certain to start if fit.
At least we have Declan Rice back after suspension, and Jesus has now got a game under his belt and is an option.
I can safely say that Raya, White, Gabriel, Saliba and Timber will be making up our rock solid back line, with Rice and Partey being joined by Havertz in midfield, and up front I can see there being Saka, Jesus and Trossard, with Martinelli and Sterling on the bench when needed….
So, let’s see if Mikel Arteta is thnking the same as I am (lol). Here is his chosen line-up….
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
💪 Full debut for Calafiori
⚡️ Saka on the wing
🎯 Trossard comes back in
Let’s give it everything, Gunners 👊
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 22, 2024
I was not far out with my prediction yet again!
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
COYG
Beat shitty please boys
Love you
Good lineup. COYG
Bad Line-up
2 new positional starters in the defense
It will tell
I hope we win though:
0 – 2
COYG !
Doku may be too strong for White.
White’s not playing. It’s Timber v Doku, which should be very interesting
Timber is not new to the right hand side. He will do what Tomiyasu did to Salah
Can’t wait ..coyg
It’s great Arteta has stuck with Martinelli. I hope his season sparks to life at the Etihad. COYG!
Why change the defence in the first place?!
The only thing that’s working in the team (Keeper also part of the defense)
The midfield and attack are where tweaking is needed
I hope we find a way
White not fully fit.
Thank You Sir
So you think the last 2 seasons where he played every match there was never a match that he wasn’t fully fit
It’s not really that – wherever you saw that – they’re just selling that to us
I’m certain Bukayo Saka is not fully fit
I hope Timber will invert instead of Calafiori, because of Timber’s close control
A draw would be a very good result, since Jesus, Odegaard and Merino are still unfit
I think Man City will exploit Calafiori if he goes too much on his adventures
From what I’ve seen, he loves roaming around – this is not the match for that
Yeah Calafiori should be careful, because he’ll play against Walker and Savio
@Gai this line up is a very good one imo with Matinelli my only doubt because of his form lately but I guess Arteta needs his defensive abilities.
Out last game against Everton last season Timber replaced white to a very good effect. And if you watch Euro Italy matches Calafiori is good with the ball at his feet but I would prefer Timber to invert
The defence lineup has been my dream defence. Rodri and KDB absence a big minus for City. A win or draw for Arsenal
Rodri is fully present
I just remembered about Calafiori’s own goal when he played against Spain in Euro and he almost made another one in the game
Rodri is in Man City’s starting lineup, but luckily De Bruyne is unfit
Guardiola not scared of us this time
He’s confident this time around
He most times parks the midfield against us – doesn’t start a Winger
But from his line-up today – what i see is:
This time he starts his Wingers, he believes we can’t really play creatively at the moment and might not really be able to craft moments that can hurt them (which may be a true observation)
So he is coming out boldly to play his normal game against us
Here we go gunners
Partey is suspect ….AGAIN. He has been terrible since the start of season. He should not play another game for us again
Wasn’t expecting White to be on the bench. Let’s see what Calafiori is made of
I have to be honest that one of our subs in a new one to me but let’s see!
I hope we have someone who can open spaces with precise passes, and be creative with the ball, we will miss odegard in this game. I pray we get an ugly win with a long goal. I don’t see much goals in this game
U mean for us right ?
There might be much goals for them
Our defence will keep them at bay, what we miss is creativity going forward, trosad has not been playing that role well
I think he’s actually been trying
To me, Arteta wanting him to be switching Striking positions with Hazard is also limiting him
He’s shown that he can throw and look for incisive passes a couple of times
Kai only passes to the next man when he drops to the midfield
Kai become enthusiastic when he’s back in the Striking positions
So to me, they shouldn’t be switching, Kai seem to enjoy it upfront & Trossard seem to want to show that he can find a pass also – let them stick to those positions rather than alternating
Is there a problem with the site today as there is no comments since man c goal
Arteta is going for the win.
Was thinking he would play safe and park the midfield with Rice, Partey and Jorjihno.
That’s bold
Come on, let’s go!
Pep didn’t overload his attacking area as he has been doing lately. That’s respect to Arteta and his boys.
COYG
Both are going for the win it seems with the formations chosen. We need a clean match with zero mistakes, the refs will be looking for that fat bonus from the masters.
First mess-up by Calafiori
That looked too easy..
Welcome to the EPL Calafiori!
Men v boys at the moment. I hope we wake up soon before it’s too late
Partey is suspect ….AGAIN. He has been terrible since the start of season. He should not play another game for us again
Why does everybody just latch on to Partey when he’s not done anything wrong
That goal came about by Calafiori been to hasty with his marking on the Man City Winger
why not mention that
Still a long way to go, COYG
He certainly made up for his mistake!
That was sweet!
A Calafiori Beauty
4-4-2 is getting us kinda screwed in midfield i feel. Trossard and havertz do not seem to be in sync at all
Wemust stop giving the ball away
I always prefer Man City go to Doku side
Cos Saka & Partey makes it hard to penetrate that side helping Timber
But I’m always scared when they come to the left, though Martinelli covers well – Rice doesn’t get close enough with them to just shut that side off
You guys won’t see that to mention
There are still plenty things Partey does better than Rice
Gabi again haha
Savinho is a menace, real gem pep got from girona
Gabriel did the exact same thing he did previously with Doku, how does Walker manage to be caught out
Here we go again!
Disgusting cheating on display here.
@dan tell me there is no bias against us and for City.
Now that was a harsh decision – can’t justify that one. Foul, yes, but not worth a yellow on it’s own
Just give city the title instead of playing so many games. Joke country UK
Arteta should give this statement in media post match reaction
Most corrupt league in football history.
Trossard didn’t deserve his second yellow card. We would likely lose the game now because of it
Michael Oliver knew exactly what he was doing.
Why wasn’t pep shown a red for kicking his chair
And why wasn’t 6 man city players booked for surrounding the ref after our 1st goal.
Watching it on sky and the commentary team are so bias in what they say. Can’t really be bothered in the Premier league anymore as it is so dishonest and we won’t be surprised wen city score in 2nd half. Also so much time added on or am I being a little suspicious 🤔
I hope Man City’s points will get deducted due to the 115 charges against them
So Haland did the same foul but no yellow. This Bs need to stop
On sky they’re saying it was for kicking the ball away, which doesn’t make sense this time either – I don’t think the commentators know what the yellow was actually for, but neither option is fair
That was ridiculous he was half way through kicking when the whistle went. This is a ridiculous rule, not only is it unfair, but how is it Arsenal are always done for it?
Exactly
How come it looks like they had us in mind with that rule
Yellow card for that. Lmao. Doku kicked the ball away quite a while after the whistle but nothing. Joke league
This is getting ridiculous. And I’m sure some Arsenal fans in Man City shirts will arrive and teach us the rules. Just wait.
The usual suspects were probably celebrating haaland goal and trossard red. Anything to bash arteta
Oh Gosh
Trossard was doing well in that midfield
Such BS! And the game was on +7.5 mins not 6? Corruption extreme!
Oliver is a City fan I swear!
He just couldn’t let it happen. Just couldn’t. He even allowed the game to drag one and half min past the added 6 mins, and he took matters in his hand.
Arteta shouldn’t start shoveling things like he did against Brighton
We were largely defending before
Let’s just continue that
They’ll have more mental believe and try to choke us in but all we need was the spaces in at their back which Martinelli has been exploiting well
So Arteta please don’t change anything
With 1 man down, I just think he will change. You can’t keep up that intensity going forward anymore.
He will park the Boeing now.
Trossard DID kick the ball away AFTER Oliver whistled his foul.
In commentary, they’d said it was for reckless play when he hit into the city player – my impression was that they’d got that from the referees team, but I guess that could be wrong and maybe they didn’t know. I’m going to have to watch it again
Kicking the ball way. AGAIN!
🙄 I think that’s still very harsh but I’ll have to rewatch it. Rice, I thought, knew exactly what he was doing and got caught but it looked like trossard genuinely hadn’t stopped playing, in which case I think the ref should have given benefit of the doubt.
It’s been confirmed that it was for delaying the star tof play.
👍
I’m glad this happened before half time and not in the 30-40 mins. At least Arteta can sort out the players in half time.
When we say Epl Referees are corrupt we are labeled. Why would you give a second yellow for such ridiculous offence in such an intense match.
I just remembered the Van persie Red against Barcelona. Football is dead.
Don’t mention it brother. It still pains me to this day. The intent was removing our most dangerous player from the game.
They won everything at that time still they were a team full of cheaters and whiners.
No surprise on Trossard’s foul; absolutely stupid by him. Crashing into the guy’s back and not making a play for the ball.
I’m glad we are playing and trading punches with City, it’s time we confront them head on.
Oliver has just secured his bonus for his masters for his disgusting cheating. Remember this is the same ref that wouldn’t give kovacic a 2nd yellow because he didn’t want to negatively affect the game.
Trossard has halfway through kicking the ball when he blew the whistle and both Doku and haaland didn’t get booked for time wasting earlier.
Rice was not visible in the first half, Partey doing all the work in midfield
We won’t win this
Removing an attacking playing for Ben White
Everybody was defending in the first place – this just limits our possibility of going forward and we’ll defend throughout this second half
Which is too hard to do against City fir 45 mins
Won’t our players ever learn? Keep making the same mistakes and being their own enemies and costly the team valuable points
Rice did it against Brighton; Saliva did against Spurs; and now….
No discipline at all from our players, it was a silly mistake from Trossard no matter how we complain, didnt he learn from the Rice incident? Does Arteta talk to them about these silly challanges which cost us every time!
We have more than Partey in the Midfield, where is the other guy midfield.
Commentators inHK said Trossard got his second yellow for kicking the ball away after the whistle.
The substitution does not make sense
We’ll be passenger throughout this second half
Saka was largely a side back in the first half – it was him Doku faced most of the time
Bringing in a defender only likits the possibility of we creating something
We were defending but we could still hurt them
Now we’ll be defending but cannot hurt them – we’ll absolutely play nothing
We have to keep hold of the ball