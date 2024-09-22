Confirmed Arsenal team to face Man City at the Etihad – Ben White on the bench

Well, it is going to be another tricky Arsenal line-up prediction today as Arteta still has Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko all out of contention, but in reality our captain is the only one that was certain to start if fit.

At least we have Declan Rice back after suspension, and Jesus has now got a game under his belt and is an option.

I can safely say that Raya, White, Gabriel, Saliba and Timber will be making up our rock solid back line, with Rice and Partey being joined by Havertz in midfield, and up front I can see there being Saka, Jesus and Trossard, with Martinelli and Sterling on the bench when needed….

So, let’s see if Mikel Arteta is thnking the same as I am (lol). Here is his chosen line-up….

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 💪 Full debut for Calafiori

⚡️ Saka on the wing

🎯 Trossard comes back in Let’s give it everything, Gunners 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 22, 2024

I was not far out with my prediction yet again!

