Confirmed Arsenal team to face Man City in the Community Shield

The Community Shield is the traditional curtain raiser featuring the Premier League and FA Cup winners, however, with Man City doing the double it means the team that finished second in the league gets to play against the champions and that is Arsenal.

Normally, this match does not really have much of an impact on the upcoming season but because of the battle that occurred between Arsenal and City last season, it does carry some meaning.

Mikel Arteta will be keen on beating his former club and this is the team he has gone with today to achieve that.