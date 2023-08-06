Confirmed Arsenal team to face Man City in the Community Shield

The Community Shield is the traditional curtain raiser featuring the Premier League and FA Cup winners, however, with Man City doing the double it means the team that finished second in the league gets to play against the champions and that is Arsenal.
Normally, this match does not really have much of an impact on the upcoming season but because of the battle that occurred between Arsenal and City last season, it does carry some meaning.
Mikel Arteta will be keen on beating his former club and this is the team he has gone with today to achieve that.
Very strong line up except not sure about Havertz starting as CF ahead of Trossard
Hopefully we will win today
Not sure what trossard needs to do to get a start anymore. I can only imagine arteta wants to test havertz at CF in our system – not sure why it wasn’t tried earlier in preseason, though
Disappointed Trossard and Tierney didn’t start; both were among our best players in preseason. Not surprised Nketiah didn’t start with both Trossard & Havertz better players.
I would be more concerned if this was the lineup against Nottingham Forest, how much more can Trossard or Tierney do to get starts?
Havertz
Martinelli. Odegaard. Saka.
Rice. Partey.
Timber. Gabriel. Saliba. White.
Ramsdale.
Madness Is Back
its time for Tierny to leave….its obvious the gaffer doesnt rate him
Poor Trossard as the most in form player in the whole squad, not surprised Havertz is pushed in.
We should be very sharp with signings done early, COYGs
To be fair, we don’t know he will be at CF but I agree very likely.
True, could even be martinelli
We could see Havertz rotate with Saka, instead of Martinelli
Martinelli playing as CF doesn’t make any sense because Havertz can’t play as winger
“Havertz can’t play as a winger”
I think I’ve had enough of the cluelessness thats been creeping on here. If you cared to research before typing you’d know Kai operated mostly as a right and left attacker before dropping deep at Leverkusen. I respect your views but I just dont like people throwing out baseless statements like conspiracy theorists.
That is a pretty dreadful looking team sheet I have to say. Severely lop-sided and harsh on Trossard, who should probably be starting alongside Odegaard. Havertz is a great midfielder but a poor No.9 so it is predictable that that is precisely where he is going to be played.
We have 2 LBs but Arteta would rather play another RB there instead? All this lineup tells me is that Arteta has learnt nothing from last season and that Nketiah, Balogun & Tierney may as well look for another club because they aren’t going to play.
I don’t like Rice and Partey together either. So we spent £100 on a fantastic DM so we are gonna play him as an AM instead when that is the weakest part of his game!? Obviously! I don’t know why I was looking forward to the new season 🤦
Don’t let the door kick you on the way out🫠
I’m entitled to an option, Ackshay! We don’t all have to be sunshine and roses about everything Arteta does. Try being objective. This is not a good team shape in my opinion and does nothing to encourage the likes of Tierney and Nketiah because once again Arteta has demonstrated he will play his favourites no matter what.
That is true over the last several years.
We all remember Willan’s unlimited chances.
Or healthy Defensive Tierney on the bench while Zinchenko leaks goal and directly responsible for us dropping points.
Rice is a great DM, but average at best in a more forward role.
Havertz is a below par striker, yet here we are.
Why not play to players strengths rather than trying to overthink positions and tactics?
Ben nothing dreadful about the team selected and I think yo will find that Partey and Rice will be used as central midfielders to match up with the Stones,Rodri pairing.Playing Timber out of position is a gamble which will restrict our ability to attack down the left but Arteta seems determined to stick with the inverted LB system which cost us goals last season.Tough on Trossard, Tierney and Nketiah who was very good against Monaco .
Declan Rice is a defensive midfielder we have just spent £100M on and he is being used as an AM! I thought we were playing our inverted fullback system, which means it’s Partey and Timber at DM and Rice further forward. It’s a poor lineup.
We’ll finally see Havertz in false-nine role for Arsenal, after watching him play it for Germany and Chelsea
Balogun isn’t even on the bench. Maybe he’s really moving to Inter
Gai I don’t know why Havertz is playing as false 9
We have seen how miserably he has failed as false 9 at Chelsea
Also his finishing is not also that great
He has missed so many good chances while playing in Chelsea colours
He played false-nine decently for Germany. He didn’t have to score many goals for them, but he acted as their main pivot
This team list seem a big error from Arteta but we shall see. Hope Havertz can interchange with Matinelli. Matinelli hardly excel against ManCity his pace wouldnt yield anything if Walker plays. Trossard should have been given a chance. May be Arteta wants to experiment with Community shield. One thing I like is Pathey and Rice playing.
I also think it’s just an experiment. It may not work against Man City, but Havertz could grow in the false-nine role if he keeps playing it and I suspect he’ll rotate with Saka instead of Martinelli
We again light on the bench in terms of quality of midfielders and attackers. We need another B2B midfielder and a top attacker to really have a squad to compete in all fronts.
This confirms that Arteta does rate Tierney and have no faith in him. I think the guy needs to find himself another club where he’ll be able to play and enjoy his football again. Such a good play but unfortunely Arteta does not see him as such. Having a natural left back but consistently playing right backs in his place even when he is match fit goes to show he’s either not in your plan or not your kind of player
rob holding on bench ffs play him cf because hes a non league cb
Oh dear, some supporter you are (not)
The Community Shield is still effectively a friendly and therefore offers an additional opportunity to try out some more tactical tweaks. So I don’t think we should be overly concerned about the Arsenal starting lineup.
What I will be looking out for (and I bet the coaches too) is the performance of each player in his assigned role.
There will also be a raft of changes in the course of the game. So you’d expect the players starting from the bench to have a chance as the game progresses
If havartz has a great game then Arteta knows what he’s doing but if he does not have a great he needs to shoulder that decision. Most of us “armchair”I think would rather see Trossard, Balogun or nkietia play that role so for me it’s a big big gamble. And I’ll reserve judgement until the end of the game and hope the real manager is correct in his decision and not us “armchair” manager…
I see Roy Keane’s already started his anti Arsenal nonsense 🙄
Back to basics 4 2 3 1 both teams are taking no chances with their formation
Just another glorified friendly. It’s okay for Arteta to try out his “crazy” ideas in this fixture. At least it’ll give him a sense of what works and what needs fixing before the new season starts.
Friendly my arse! It’s a competitive game with a trophy, commonly calls the Super Cup in Europe.
I wish his crazy idea included Tierney or playing balogun as a starting striker.
Come on ref don’t spoil a good game (Partey)
So far we are pressing like a Wolfpack I final 3rd
This is the fire we need to see back in the gaffer belly
We’ll be knackered by half time with all this chasing..
Ref is a joke!
No surprise we are getting cards
This ref is from blue side of Manchester
New season same old bias refereeing so far