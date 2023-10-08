Confirmed Arsenal team to face Man City – No Saka

Arsenal welcomes Manchester City to the Emirates this afternoon in what can only be described as a massive game, and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has named.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ ⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

🪄 Trossard on the wing

📞 Nketiah leads the line Let's do this – together ✊ pic.twitter.com/thTQLhyQVJ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 8, 2023

Depending on the scoreline, Arsenal could go top with a win over City, something their opponents can also achieve if they win.

Arsenal has failed to beat City in 15 league attempts now, losing 13 of those games. However, there is reason to feel optimistic today, especially with City unable to field either Rodri or Kevin de Bruyne.

It should also be noted that this is a very different Arsenal team than some previous incarnations. Arteta has built a very strong side that can match City, but of course, that means everyone being on their game.

One thing is for sure; this is going to be an entertaining, tight affair. Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Arteta has announced and what your predicted score is.