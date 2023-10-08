Confirmed Arsenal team to face Man City – No Saka

Arsenal welcomes Manchester City to the Emirates this afternoon in what can only be described as a massive game, and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has named.
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
⚖️ Jorginho in the middle
🪄 Trossard on the wing
📞 Nketiah leads the line
Let's do this – together ✊ pic.twitter.com/thTQLhyQVJ
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 8, 2023
Depending on the scoreline, Arsenal could go top with a win over City, something their opponents can also achieve if they win.
Arsenal has failed to beat City in 15 league attempts now, losing 13 of those games. However, there is reason to feel optimistic today, especially with City unable to field either Rodri or Kevin de Bruyne.
It should also be noted that this is a very different Arsenal team than some previous incarnations. Arteta has built a very strong side that can match City, but of course, that means everyone being on their game.
One thing is for sure; this is going to be an entertaining, tight affair. Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Arteta has announced and what your predicted score is.
Let’s go!!!
I’m hoping for a win but let’s be honest who actually thinks we will win and I mean honestly because I’m looking at the team with not a lot of hope but let’s go gunners and do us proud
How are hoping that we will win when for whatever reason that clown called Nketia is leading the line??????????
Not a clown though, think he’s the hero today.
When I made my prediction it was with the thought that Eddie Nketiah wouldnt play up front
Not winning title with him up front …….
So hope he now gets a hatrick
Seems like a even match up on paper, if city didn’t have Haaland. Good to see Martinelli back, and making the bench. We sorely missed the lad.
Wow! Jorginho it is.
But at least he’s a little upgrade over Havertz in that role.
This is a massive call from Arteta.
🤞
I believe Rice will play the left-sided number eight role and Jorginho will play CDM
Waiting to see Jesus and Zinchenko causing problems in Man City’s defense
Happy with front three considering but Jorghino!!!!!!! Partey on bench, can not be fit, against all reports. I think we have to win midfield but Jorghino is not a ball winner. Very disappointed but lets hope Jorghino delivers.
Would rather Zinchenko play midfield 8 and Tomi play left than Jorghino. But Arteta knows what he is doing.
Great to see Martinelli on the bench.
This is a confirmed 3 points lost
Disagree guys
Against city can’t have Rice as sole DM
I rather sacrifice Havertz and have Jorgehino next to Rice
Yeah the plan was likely to have a pivot of Rice-Partey for big matches and Jorginho is his replacement.
Man city midfield looks frail tbh. I think we will dominate the midfield well but I don’t think mancity is looking to win the midfield battle, not without Rodri. They will attack hard and fast and look to put a couple of goals early on so our biggest challenge will be in the defense. Saliba, White Gabriel must be at their top and more today. If we can do that, we will get plenty chances to score.
No Partey, Martinelli, Saka and Timber in this massive fixture.
Partey and Martinelli could come in as super-subs, but I predict a goalless match
Arteta choosing not to play Partey and Martinelli is fit enough for bench.
2nd half will be interesting with Martinelli and partey coming on. And ESR if arteta finally decides to unleash him.
Arteta wasted €65M on Harvertz,money which would have been utilised to sign Saka’s backup or a decent CF
Line up for draw. Better than dark ages.
I should take a point out of this game tbh. Given the results elsewhere today, a point wouldn’t be such a disaster.
Let’s go Gunners; give it your very best
I hate that we never ever play City with our strongest 11. Always someone important missing or not 100% fit. partey last year, this year saka, Gabi, partey.
Saka out is the killer for me.
Eddie will just coast through the game, do nothing and get paid £100k for it.
When you look at the strengthening that Arteta has done – Timber is out for the season, Havertz has been a disaster and Raya was an unnecessary signing it has only been Rice who has strengthened the squad. This squad of players is not much better than last season really – we are being badly hit with injuries.
I would be happy with a draw from this given the line up…
Not sure why they are warming up with the women’s away kit though. I hope the ladies don’t get offended about this. lol