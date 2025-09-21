Confirmed Arsenal Team to face Man City – Saliba returns and Trossard on the wing

Arsenal are back in Premier League action today and the final EPL match of the weekend is set to be a real Super Sunday treat. The Gunners welcome Manchester City to the Emirates, with kick-off at 4.30PM UK.

Arsenal are widely tipped as favouries to win this showdown. When the two teams met in the same fixture last season, in February 2025, Arsenal thrashed Man City 5-1 at the Emirates. Lets hope we see more of the same today!

Pundits agree: Arsenal will beat Man City this weekend

Arsenal v Man City – Match Review, Team News, Predicted Lineup and Score Prediction

Manchester City have lost two of their opening five games in all competitions. while Arsenal have won four of their 5. City’s form is improving and they have won their last two games in comfortable fashion, while the Gunners are in fine form having conceded only one goal in all competitions so far this season.

The match kicks off at 4.30pm UK time and if you’re not heading to N5, this match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. For non-UK supporters, you can check out which broadcaster is covering the game in your region on Arsenal.com.

Let’s see if Arteta takes the handbrake off today..

Here is the confirmed Arsenal team to face Man City today:

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🔙 Saliba returns

©️ Gabriel skippers the side

🪄 Trossard on the wing Let’s bring the fight, Gunners 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 21, 2025

COYG!

