Confirmed Arsenal Team to face Man City – Saliba returns and Trossard on the wing

Arsenal are back in Premier League action today and the final EPL match of the weekend is set to be a real Super Sunday treat. The Gunners welcome Manchester City to the Emirates, with kick-off at 4.30PM UK.
Arsenal are widely tipped as favouries to win this showdown. When the two teams met in the same fixture last season, in February 2025, Arsenal thrashed Man City 5-1 at the Emirates. Lets hope we see more of the same today!
Pundits agree: Arsenal will beat Man City this weekend
Arsenal v Man City – Match Review, Team News, Predicted Lineup and Score Prediction
Manchester City have lost two of their opening five games in all competitions. while Arsenal have won four of their 5. City’s form is improving and they have won their last two games in comfortable fashion, while the Gunners are in fine form having conceded only one goal in all competitions so far this season.
The match kicks off at 4.30pm UK time and if you’re not heading to N5, this match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. For non-UK supporters, you can check out which broadcaster is covering the game in your region on Arsenal.com.
Let’s see if Arteta takes the handbrake off today..
Here is the confirmed Arsenal team to face Man City today:
Do not like that midfield at home at all. Very negative and I hope Saliba is properly fit and not being risked.
Arteta doing everything he can to avoid playing Eze at 10. I hope we do not pay for it, with a lack of invention from the middle.
Saliba started because he was passed fit by the medical team that’s it
Got a bad feeling about this one. Powerful forward 5 from city.
#nervous. And expecting difficult afternoon.
Gyokeres.
Trossard. Merino. Madueke.
Rice. Zubimendi.
Calafiori. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.
Arteta over thinks most times but let’s trust him and hope we get a positive result.
This is what rotation is all about.
Also I guess Merino is Odegaard’s direct replacement now.
Hopefully, Arteta wins us a trophy this season.
Am concerned with the speed(pace) of this team Merino+ Trossard +Zubimendi, well not as individuals but as a unit(combination).
Oh my Word, Arteta has just lost us dis game ffs! 🤦
Where is the creativity in dis midfield? Arteta has killed me😡, u don’t bench Eze in a game of dis magnitude, City will never bench Doku.
The coach is playing not to lose in the Emirates ffs. If we drop any points in dis game then it’s over for Arteta as far as am concerned.
If Marmoush was fit, he would’ve played ahead of Doku in the LW position
Eze isn’t explosive enough to play LW, but I’m surprised Trossard got selected to play ahead of Martinelli there
Arteta has obviously chosen to play cautiously by playing Merino in the right-sided AM position
We would likely struggle to score from open-play against Man City, but maybe we’ll steal one goal from a set-piece situation since we have the tall Merino and Calafiori
Well, if you hadn’t noticed Trossard has won us the last two games, has our second most goal involvements in the last 2 years behind only Saka and is our most creative left winger. It was either or Martinelli or Trossard if Eze didn’t play. That is NOT the surprise, Merino in 10 IS.
Trossard is one of our best finishers, but he lacks pace to be a starting LW. He’d likely make more impact if he comes in the second half of the game, when the opposing RB is tired
But he creates, Eze and Martinelli are struggling on the LW?
Trossard is more productive as a super-sub and more prone to misplaced passing errors when he becomes a starter
Martinelli’s pace would force Man City’s RB stay behind
Really?
Martinelli is not creative at anything
Useful majorly when others play him through on goal with plenty space to run into
With Martinelli – even if the space is plenty and he still needs to make 1 or 2 good decisions (other than running past the last man) he’ll flop it
I prefer him coming-in in games like this
Madueke present just causes plenty stir with no actual output (no goal nor assist)
Midfield won’t create with Merino
Now having Martinelli on the left who brings just “helping the side-back & waiting till when he can run in a straight line” is a poor combination
Now we can see we have 1 creative outlet in Trossard (Eze is still finding himself)
Why Arteta is so obsessed with this 3 DMs midfield and that too at home
Eze should have started alongside Rice and Zubimendi
Trossard on left is still okay
But why Merino
Merino can cut inside from the right side of the pitch more easily than Eze does, due to his stronger foot
He’ll also increase our threat in set-pieces, because of his stature
I don’t think Merino is that much flexible and capable of doing this against a top team like City
He is nailed to score😂😂
i think Arsenal still can’t win any trophy because the current squad still lacks depth and creativity to blend as one unit
The club and Berta should’ve asked for Arteta’s approval before signing Gyokeres and Eze
They should’ve signed players that fit into Arteta’s system, not forcing him to change the tactics that have made us finish 2nd three times in a row
Why sign another CAM when we have too many of that player type and when we need to replace Trossard
Why do we need to replace our best finisher
@Gotanidea: I tend to agree. May be half of our summer spending could have been on players the manager is not going to use and may well be worse than wasted.
Better we sell them next window than keep players the manager isn’t convinced he really needs
Or lacks a brave manager? Nothing do do with the squad lacking at all. He has the squad. Has he the balls. Big call, I hope he has got it right.
Nwaneri, Eze are both on the bench, and we have Odegaard and Saka when fit. We definitely have creative players. This is a choice by the manager.
Pep has named pretty aggressive line up even being away from home
That’s what winners Mentality is
I would have Started EZE as we are playing a top team.
I hope MA line up and strategy works
Come on guys it’s only city! Let’s see how the game goes then judge after. We still got subs to make, not that they gonna finish the game with same eleven! All I need is the 3 points no matter what.
And the other week it was only Liverpool …!!
If we don’t win Arteta will get a lot of stick for this starting lineup.
David,
Just curious, would he deserve stick for this line-up if we don’t win.
I think I know the answer, but I’ll ask anyway.
Of course he will. When was the last time a team won the league with such a negative mentality?…especially at home
Don’t panic guys. Let’s just enjoy the match
Some hilarious negative comments as usual. Let’s not forget the fact we can now rotate in every position, stay calm, all will be well.
Well, GB as you so rightly point out, there is a bench with players that can change a game.
Issue is many a times Arteta makes the substitution when it’s too late and too little time for subs to make an impact
Kedar,
My nerves are in shreds already.
Me too
No so hilarious though were they? Most were spot on.
Arteta is too cautious for my liking. Why always being negative each time we are playing against big team? It is now an obsession!
Maybe because we were never rewarded for being adventurous before!
Have we been “rewarded” for being cautious?
Well Reggie, we did go on a 22 unbeaten run against the top six. Was ended by Liverpool not long ago. And am in no way supporting playing 3 defencive midfielders. But we got the creativity to effect the game from the bench.
How many of those games did we play with 3 defensive minded midfielders?
How do rate Eze midweek starting performance. It was like he wasn’t out there.
I think for Arteta it’s more a case of pickingvwhose been here long enough to know the system – you can’t say putting Trossard and Merino in is negative and cautious can you? 😀
Putting Merino in with Rice and Zubimendi is negative, 100%
wonderful wonderful insight by Mikel Arteta. Eze is not Ryan Giggs hence can’t play on the flanks. He replaces later Merino. Eze is Merson esque good dribbler slow in pace with an eye on the movement of teammates and goal. Feel good factor after seeing the line up. Now play courageously without hand brakes. Trossard will torment Khusanov. Bravo Arteta!!!
Who needs creativity when you’re knocking it long?
Jax
God knows what Raya was doing at the back moments ago. Looked dodgy to me and could have been awkward
I don’t get this lineup. But it’s very Arteta, so it’s not surprising either… Well only a win will do since we’re not even playing our best players.
For me to win something you have to try to win something. We have failed for 3 years because we have tried not to lose. Surely to win a league that HAS to change for the long term. If something doesn’t work and you try to do the same thing over and over, why should it work, when you do not change it. Artetas philosophy has ALWAYS been do not lose the first half and try and win the second half. That has to change but will it and when. Lets hope we win though💪
I’m losing patience with MA.
Strong team but not liking merino instead of eze or nwaneri. Good physical midfield for tough away matches but City’s ain’t that physical. Eze can be explained not in form but nwaneri played good when called upon. Let’s hope Merino proves me wrong and has a great match.
As usual when you play such negative midfield
Just had to be Haaland Grr
Opened up beautifully for him
You are right, we gave him that. Naff goal for City. Gabriel over committing where we already had 3 players five yards from ball battling for it. once Dolphin face had a few yards on Gabi there was no way back. Not a good goal, every side in Prem scores against you when you gift them that sort of space and overload in behind.
I don’t see how we gonna win this today with these tactics
Yeah, never going to win anything with Arteta.
Big mistake by Saliba not covering Haaland run. How did he not see that huge viking running through on goal. Both he and Timber should have covered haaland and let doku free, he was the lesser threat.
Who was the arrogant fan who said Halland wouldn’t get a shot ?
We got to stop making out our players are better then they are
Typical to be honest. We dominate the ball, give it away and concede..
Sure we dominate ball but we have no bite, just sideways and backwards passing.
I’m afraid GunnerRay that’s a fact. Brilliantly taken but poor from us
Lol 3 defensively minded midfielders while playing negatively and still get caught on the break….joke tactics
Too many slow players in our team
Being an Arsenal fan with these tactics and even though there game changers available at disposal is really frustrating
Saliba could have done much more imo.
All the possession and not even close to creating a chance. Arteta just doesn’t know how to use the excellent squad he has available to him. Every lineup he puts out is a head scratcher
Exactly right. How can you play with expression and freedom to attack when you have a collar on your starting eleven? No balls. How many shots have we had on target after 20 mins? Why spend all the money on fantastic players when the tactics don’t change? Sure it looks batter but we won’t win anything worthy playing this stale of crap football!
I feel if we don’t level up before half time then we are gonna lose for sure
Merino had a big brain fart there
Arteta needs to understand that Merino cannot play in these kind of high intensity game
He is only good against mid table teams
And cup games not even CL
Well I think top 4 finish is our best chance of a trophy.
Yes
It will be 2 horse race
But Liverpool and City
We are certainly overrating ourselves, I agree. League hopes ……. not with the approach to date this season.
We love our club, but the signs aren’t good at all!! Still trying to imagine how PSG ran riot through our system late last season, and I can’t believe we have tactically upgraded ourselves from those scenes
We are not over rating ourselves!!!!! Just the manager?
The more i watch Gyokeres the more its looking like he’s too slow, has average hold up play and is pretty poor at passing
Hope he can still improve but i had high hopes for him in spite of the known tactical issues we have
Arteta never wanted Gyökeres
His Target was Sesko
It was Berta who signed Gyökeres because of financial constraints which Arteta had got agreed on that
I’ve watched all Man U games. Sesko is rubbish. A £10M striker.
Utd is rubbish all across
So can’t blame Sesko for that
Sometimes it takes players to adapt to a new League and a new Club. It’s too early to judge him
Thats why i said i hope he’ll still improve but he’s not going to get faster and decent basic passing isn’t something that has to do with a new team, it should be a given.
Simply saying that I was expecting a bit more that is all
After spending so much this summer, we either have brilliant performances every week or we try to spin it all the time…… 70% possession entire first half and zero shot on target in regulation time of the first half.
Arteta scared to take off the handbrake, seen this too many times. Is he obsessed with control? Doesn’t like individual freedom and creativity?
Henry is correct, you have to go get titles and trophies, you can’t play safe like a coward.
All the money spent, and scared to play open and direct in spite of talent throughout the squad.
The amount of money spent on this team and we are relying on dead balls and long throws😡
So frustrating to watch boring football from Arsenal
This is so pathetic
How many millions spent to watch the same backwards and sideways passing show?
For me forget who we are playing it’s just so so boring, backwards backwards then sideways 🥱
Gyökeres is making so many attempted runs in behind but nobody wants to pick him behind
He can’t do anything if don’t put him behind
The players most likely to give that pass are either injured or on the bench.
A lively start but Lordy we have gone backwards. Terrible boring possession football. Efforts are being made but just fizzle out
There’s a feeling that nobody truly believes in this team I have to say. Mikel always goes defensive and cautious, and even the crowd feels on edge after a 9th minute goal. The football we play is just not convincing so can hardly blame them. It’s been ages since I’ve watched an Arsenal game and just felt the players were just allowed to express themselves and play the game. Something is missing from this Arsenal team I have to say. Beyond the wonky lineups, tactics, and our squad strength.
I can see Haaland is back for defending
The fans are already getting frustrated with this offering. It’s just more of the same except with more expensive counterparts. Even when we do get the ballnin the box, we still have no one on the end of it!
Donnarumma has been time wasting since min 10 but that useless referee won’t do anything. Remember that gk 8 sec rule,doesn’t apply for arsenal opponent.
I am sure we are not getting anything in this match
We don’t deserve anything at all in this match. Our planning for it proves it.
Bernardo should be off for that
I suppose we can clutch at straws 🤣🤣
Desperate times Reggie, I gotta walk away feeling something after such a numb 1st half
😂😂😂
He should have been RSH. The foul on Gabriel was totally cynical. As for rolling around play acting in the spat with Trossard – you would think he had been shot.
Now get Eze and Saka on.
I still fail to see what Zubimendi is bringing to this team. Boy we miss Partey, Zubimendi is no replacement. Got to do more than he is.
Take Zubimendi off, have Rice as DM and Eze CM and watch the goals start flowing.
Yes, we miss Partey. I believe Arteta see Zubi’s weakness, reason he is scared of leaving him in there without enough support
If Arteta can’t win today’s game, I believe he won’t win EPL this season
If I were him, I would replace Trossard with Martinelli. Trossard’s lack of pace made him waste one good chance to score
Madueke played well though. I hope he will score or assist today
Really???
So Martinelli is going to make up for S#!t tactics and poor set up? Really?
Martinelli’s pace would’ve likely made him able to score if he had Trossard’s chance
GAI Martinelli is rubbish
Will one run all throughout a game
A side-midfielder/winger must be able to create or at least keep the game flowing
All attacks break down with Martinelli on that side – he only becomes useful when there is a straight space to run into
That’s like less than 7 times in a whole season – he’s not a starter
Let him come and run when their defenders are tired in the second half
Watch Trossard’s best chance. Martinelli would’ve taken it better due to his pace
Martinelli may not have even been there, thats stupid to say that.
He has to make changes as half time. We are so slow. Arteta has to be brave and use his players to their strength.
Based in the head to heads, Neither Pool or City are better than Arsenal. A lot of the last couple of decades we couldn’t live with the title chasing sides – now we are one of them.
Man C surprising me in 2 ways. They don’t look special in anyway. And they are holding shape marking space with zero press.
Arteta made 2 attacking changes at half time
Wtf
I’m stunned. Arteta actually admitting his starting lineup was dog crap.
Maybe Arteta stumbled on this post? 😂🤣🤣
We have the best squad in ages but play rubbish football.What happened to the exciting free flowing football of a couple of years ago?2-0man city
Me too going for 2-0 and and probably too much catch up against Liverpool
But I would be happy to see Liverpool winning than this Oil kings
Results should prove we have the best squad. Otherwise, we are trash!!
This game is over
I hope I am wrong
Are we becoming too overeliant on set pieces to get us results? It certainty seems so..
Whatever the result
This is how you want to see us playing
Least having ago now
Can you let a first half at this level pass you by though ?
See how much better we look already1
But its too late
We have lost the game already
City has parked the bus today
And yet we still conceded. When will we learn?
The lesson to learn is we don’t have a player as good as Haaland, do we? So how come we should just blow them away?
Problem is not players
We don’t have a manager like Arne Slot
Luis Enrique
Zidane who can bring that mentality to win everything
You are so funny with you naff attempts to influence this thread, 😀 exposed by your inability to answer direct questions.
So – in your opinion Arsenal must win the top trophies because we have monopoly on all best players around? 🙂
The only way to win things is battle away and put in strong performances like that one today.
You don’t win things playing like that
If we keep pushing like that we’ll definitely score but i am worried about timber, 1 miss tackle on Doku could see him off and kill the game. Especially when we lose the ball.
i worry too for Timber. White should come in
Doku man of match today. We can’t handle him.
I would like to see Media narrative here
Last year when Arsenal were 10 men at Etihad and we were defending everything that whole social media and sports media labelled us as negative football
I don’t see anything else City is doing today for whole game
This is a copy paste of the etihad game except we were down 1 man. They even replaced haaland with a dm.
While Liverpool seem to find a way to win, we seem to gift away points. Don’t blame the players. A 10 man Arsenal did a decent job. Our manager is over cautious and tends to live by the set piece and the brilliance of one or two players to get him out of trouble.
Whatever happens in the last 15 minutes, this has been really poor boardering on embarrassing. I don’t blame the players I can only blame Arteta for the way we were set up. Would never go to a game until this negative crap is gone
We look devoid of any ideas how to score against this City team. Our best chance is for a set piece but our crossinging has been poor.
Should put all our eggs in the league cup basket
And the FA Cup
CL is out of our league
I think the way they’re playing they are saving themselves for Port Vale in the week
Well one thing is for sure SueP, questions need to be asked about this performance. According to this home game, nothing has changed..
Quite agree.
Though as I write this, I have become Martinelli’s biggest fan!!
So out of all I wrote, its the part I wrote ” i hope we loose ” you see as the highlight of my write.
Among what I want most dearly in my life is to see arsenal be epl king again and win the CL.
I’ve suffered for too long as a fan and finally the club has really invested and we have a team that can be champions but I see arteta as the anchor holding us back
So tell me sue and GB who called me weird, would u rather keep arteta and deny us glory days or get some bad result now so he gets sacked then we can champions again.
Well anyway, this is arteta’s last season, he will be sent packing if he doesn’t epl or CL.
Tea,
I never want Arsenal to lose.
To want them to lose because you want Arteta out is a weak argument. I am pretty sure that the owners will have something to say if the supporters do what they did to Wenger. Not many were too kind to Emery either – me included
I hope we loose, I hope arteta keep being stubborn, I hope he get sacked for always snubbing our creative players.
eze had 1 not so good game and he benched him but martinelli had 2 bad seasons yet he still play him until recently.
Nwaneri and dowman ain’t getting games.
Arteta must be mad or something
You should never want your team to lose. I get that you are over emotional right now, but that is a ridiculous thing to write
Tea has always been a bit weird Sue, best ignored 🤪
After all this media narrative will how City were resilient at the back
They were good rock solid
We played exactly same way last year at Etihad and we were labelled as master of dark arts
OMG!
Thank god for Martinelli!
Yesssssss Martinelli
Temu Bendtner needs to be on the bench in the subsequent games
Eze assist! What a relief
Once again showing that the BS obsession with slow build up play needs to go!
Yet another direct ball working!
Well done Martinelli….always been good through the middle
That result, which is not good enough, is purely on Arteta and his poor tactics.
Only a win was acceptable with that ridiculous lineup and Arteta’s usual antics with the tactics. At least he had the awareness to make changes at HT, but not enough yet again. City with only big chance for this game and they score. Us, a lot of huffing and puffing but can’t break down a side that barely ever approaches a game defensively. This is Arteta’s make or break season still and it’s looking shaky. It’s forced our hand for sure. If we dont win against Newcastle next weekend I really don’t see how we can win the title. As long as Mikel insists on this side always having the hand break on it’ll never reach the heights they are capable of.
Some of our players not good today in choosing risk free passing. Rice in particular.
1.1 probably fair, as getting a lead and defending it is part and parcel of football.
The onus on Arsenal is to turn this squad into more goals from open play.
Everything about our play is so rigid. No quick throw ins or quick corners even when we’re chasing the game. Team seems to be completely over-coached. Really hard to watch even when we’re winning. One or two good chances created over almost 100 minutes. It’s just not good enough as and it’s hard to see things changing unfortunately. I just don’t see us winning anything with Arteta.