Who should be Arsenal’s strongest front three to face Man City today?

Bukayo Saka was a doubt for Arsenal’s game against Manchester City, but Arteta suggested he might be available for selection. Further sources have suggested the 22-year-old will be fit for that game. If our Star Boy were to miss that game, we thought Reiss Nelson would be an excellent replacement on the right wing.

We were certain that the Hale End graduate could perform an excellent job on our right wing. However, given the magnitude of the Arsenal-Manchester City game, there’s a revelation that the 23-year-old on the right wing versus the defending champs could be a wrong call.

ESPN pundit Steve Nicol believes Reiss Nelson would make no difference playing on the right against Manchester City. He believes that if we didn’t have Saka in that game, Gabriel Jesus would be the best option for the right wing in a Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah, and Gabriel Jesus attack.

“Personally, I would put Jesus on that right-hand side. He’s played there before; he played there for City. I would start with Trossard, Nketiah, and Jesus on the right. There’s talk of Reiss Nelson starting. I don’t think so. he’s not ready for the size of this game, with those three up front that’s as strong as Arteta can make it,” Nicol said.

Can we trust Reiss Nelson on the right wing? I don’t think we can, and I believe Arteta is aware of this, which is why he has chosen to play Fabio Vieira there instead of him in a couple of games this season.

The Hale End graduate has played a handful of games this season as a left winger, which I believe is his favourite position. It is worth noting that if he is to establish himself as our primary left winger, he will have stiff competition from Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and even Emile Smith-Rowe. That said, all we can do is wish him luck and keep an eye out for the war on our left wing.

Darren N

————————————————-

JustArsenal Show –

NEO analyses our Win Against Bournemouth and our loss Against Lens…….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…