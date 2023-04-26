Confirmed Arsenal team to face Man City Xhaka starts

So, there is now just an hour to go before the biggest game Arsenal have played in over a decade.

Considering Arsenal’s desperate record in the League against Pep Guardiola, especially at the Etihad, the Gunners have got a mountain to climb, especially considering that we have now had three consecutive draws against inferior opposition.

But, thankfully, Arsenal are currently famous for turning up for the big games, but getting too complacent against sides we are expected to beat easily, so I refuse to give up the fight before a ball is kicked.

We know William Saliba is definitely not available but I believe the rumours that Granit Xhaka is fully recovered to play, so, although I expect Arteta to have one little trick up his sleeve, I don’t think we’ll see much difference from the Boss’ favourite line up.

Anyway, the wait is over, and here is the confirmed team just announced….

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🔙 Xhaka returns

🪄 Odegaard makes 100th appearance

⚡️ Jesus in attack



Let’s do this – together! pic.twitter.com/0oUpIYvl0o — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 26, 2023

——————————————–

Mikel Arteta in positive mood ahead of Man City visit – “If you want to be champions, you have to win those matches. It’s as simple as that.”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…